Now it’s OUR turn! Given what we’ve all been witnessing from those who are bent on destroying our Constitution, our Republic, and our heritage, it’s been quite the test to remain the adults. But now it’s OUR turn – to reject the madness; to reject the Antifa and BLM shenanigans; to reject the two-bit politicians who have shown their true colors (and ideologies); to reject the thieves, liars, con men, grifters, etc.; and reclaim our great country. They have lied, weaseled, bribed, sold us out, and stolen their way into positions of power. From among their Covid-19 crimes and lockdowns, the sham Presidential impeachment, and rampant corruption involving high current and former public officials, they’ve shredded and/or trampled our entire Bill of Rights, in their craven and crazed pursuit of unchecked power and profit.
But no more. Now it’s our turn – to “throw the bums out!” And the upcoming election is our opportunity – not to be wasted. Which “bums?” Think about it; Start with the worst and most egregious, then work your way down the chain. Know the candidates and the issues – and it’s easier than you might think. Familiarize yourself with the various candidates on your ballot, particularly their legislative record and accomplishments (if any). Then look — hard – at their positions and promises, and even harder at their performance. Do they have a history and reputation of delivering on their promises? Are they consistent – or do they promise, for example, to eliminate fracking one day, but retain it the next? Do they say, for example that they’ll roll back the Trump tax cuts, and in the next breath, say they’ll only raise taxes on those making $400,000 or more per year? If they favor increasing “only” corporate taxes while leaving the personal tax rate untouched, remember that corporate taxes are merely a “pass-through;” We, the People are the true and only payers of ALL taxes, and the corporations merely the collectors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.