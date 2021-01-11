Now that the Presidential election results have been certified to and accepted by Congress, we must turn our attention to what comes next. Many millions of Americans are, of course, jubilant, and will unquestioningly follow President-elect Biden’s leadership, and carry out his instructions, while many millions more will be skeptical or even adamantly opposed. Therein lies the key to whether his Administration will be good for America – or not. And key to that will be whether his words and deeds comport to the Constitution, the vey Constitution he will swear an oath to “protect, support and defend against all enemies, both foreign and domestic,” on January 20, 2021. Since Mr. Biden didn’t really campaign except to say “Bingo!” to gun control, he has very few campaign promises to live up to. Yes, he promised to announce, post-election, whether he intends to “pack” the Supreme Court, but hasn’t yet.
It’s worth keeping in mind that, until Mr. Biden and his colleagues in power actually succeed in abolishing the Constitution itself (after all, Article VI — to which all signatory States agreed in 1787-1789 – names the Constitution as “the supreme Law of the Land; and the judges every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding”) he, and they, will be required both under established law and their oaths of office to act within rather than against that very same Constitution. It’s also worth keeping in mind that, under Article V, any change in or to the Constitution requires ratification by three fourths of the several State legislatures (currently 38 of 50).
