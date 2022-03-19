Jeff Cook
I started working at the Dauphin County Public Defender’s Office in Harrisburg two weeks out of law school. Ironically, my roommate at Gettysburg was also beginning a legal career as an assistant public defender. Within a month, we were representing clients charged with prostitution and other misdemeanors, even though we hadn’t even taken the bar exam yet. We were technically under the “supervision” of our bosses, but they weren’t even in the room. It was eye-opening. We finally passed the bar exam and were soon trying cases before juries.
Despite what some lawyers claim, you can’t win every case. When you put your heart and soul into representing someone and despite your best efforts they are convicted and sentenced to jail, you feel it.
One of my first clients to get hard time was Harry; I’ll call him that because that was his name. Harry committed a series of robberies of convenience stores in the Steelton area. It was so long ago that I can’t remember if he said he had a gun or actually had one. He eventually entered guilty pleas and was sentenced to serve a minimum of five years (it could have been seven) in a state prison.
Despite his crimes, I liked Harry. We started writing letters during his incarceration. Not about legal issues, but about each other, and our lives. Harry liked the Orioles and the Steelers. He tolerated my ardor for the Phillies and Eagles. He enjoyed hearing about my family and what we were doing.
After his eventual release, we stayed in touch. We spoke by telephone a few times and met for lunch. I visited his home in Steelton after a nearby rugby match. Our most memorable outing was our trip to the Farm Show Arena for an arena football game.
Nancy got to meet Harry during his time in Huntingdon State Prison, cleverly posing as “my assistant.” I think the statute of limitations has run on that one. That place was built in the 19th century and looked like the perfect set for a horror movie. I don’t think we will forget that day.
Harry mostly stayed out of jail and out of trouble. There were lapses in our correspondence then, out of the blue would arrive a letter from Harry, until recently.
We had spoken on the telephone a few times and his voice seemed garbled. He never mentioned any health concerns. Then, a month or so ago I received a call from Harry’s son, James. Harry had died. James had somehow found my number and wanted to let me know. Thanks, James, and thanks Harry. I’ve saved all your letters, someday I’ll read them again.
Harry Hartman
Due to the amount of serious and violent crime to which we as a nation have been subjected since the democrats and liberals took over the leadership of our country, I do not think we give proper attention to reports of these crimes or give proper credit to our local law enforcement when they apprehend these criminals.
One example in need of being highlighted is the quick work the Borough of Gettysburg’s police department made in arresting an alleged would-be bank robber in town the other week, just nine minutes after the alleged robbery attempt took place.
Sergeant Harald Pruy and Detective Christopher Evans from the Gettysburg Police Department along with Patrolman Daniel Barbagello from Cumberland Township Police Department were on scene to take part in the actual physical arrest.
I had the opportunity to speak to Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny about the incident and he expressed extreme satisfaction with the way his department and how other local law enforcement agencies assisted and worked together to handle the attempted bank robbery and the corresponding arrest. He told me that all departments worked well as a team and during this emergency event all responding officers acted professionally and followed procedures to the letter.
I would be remiss if I did not also mention that the Cumberland Township Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Gettysburg National Military Park Police assisted with apprehending the bank robbery suspect.
I have also seen an online complaint from a citizen who did not think he was treated fairly by the local police department during the search for the bank robber. I would tend to think that the safety of civilians and then their own safety (in that order by the way) is always foremost in a police officer’s mind.
I would also suggest that most people dumb enough to try to rob a bank are likely carrying some type of deadly weapon so if anyone other than law enforcement is in the area of the search, the safest place for the that civilian would be as low to the ground as possible.
I would contend a few minutes of inconvenience to you to allow trained law officers to assess the situation and also ensure your safety and their safety would be standard operating procedures and damn good police work.
Thank you to all law enforcement involved in apprehending the bank robbery suspect and keeping all of us safe.
Sadly, seems few people every remember to say ‘Thank you.’
Jim Hale
I bought a little amp for my electric guitar.
The amp I’ve had for decades is huge and heavy and, these days, pops and crackles a lot, to the extent that I’ve pretty much stuck to playing my acoustic for a long time.
But I found one that was only $150 and has a bunch of effects built into it, like reverb and distortion. Usually, you have to buy a separate little box for each sound.
It’s not terribly loud, but I don’t need that anymore. Plus, it only weighs about 10 pounds, while the old one probably weighs 40.
I plugged in and it was great.
But then a friend reminded me of the lyrics to a Frank Zappa song:
“And a cheesy, little amp
“With a sign on the front said, ‘Fender Champ’
“And a second-hand guitar
“It was a Stratocaster with a whammy bar.”
That’s the same amp I just bought. Oh well. Zappa was a god. He can say anything he wants about my little musical hobby.
I also have a second-hand guitar with a whammy bar (a lever that lowers the pitch when you push it down, enabling vibrato-like effects).
But my guitar’s way better than a Strat. It’s a Gibson SG made in the 1960s or 1970s (Gibson’s serial number system is a mess). Carlos Santana, Pete Townshend, and Jerry Garcia played SGs at Woodstock, and Angus Young’s of AC/DC is red like mine.
I could never have afforded such a great guitar, but a guy who didn’t know what he had sold it to me for a tiny fraction of its value. I didn’t realize what I had either for many years.
I do realize, though, that I don’t play well enough to deserve it. Not even close.
D.K. Thomas
Now that I’ve moved into the editor’s cubicle I receive letters to the editor nearly daily, some even lashing out at me because of articles, other letters, columns and cartoons I’ve run in the paper.
Most of the time these roll off like water from a duck’s back. I figure each and every person is entitled to their First Amendment right to free speech, their opinion, even if it doesn’t agree with mine.
This marks my 45th year in the news industry. I’ve seen a lot over those years; I’ve been subjected to much during that time, some instances extremely unpleasant. Opinions come and go, they can even change over time, expect in cases of extreme zealots where a change of mind is rare. Regardless on which side of the fence a person stands, I would defend to my dying breath a person’s right to hold and voice an opinion, even those different from mine which I ultimately consider to be wrong.
This week I received an unsigned letter shaming me for running a cartoon showing Ronald McDonald sitting on a bench with Vladimir Putin cartoon. The letter, which claims to be from a prominent citizen who stands in support of Biden and claims to be “discusted” with me, is very unflattering.
The cartoon was simple: It was dissing McDonald’s for not taking a stand against Putin’s actions and not pulling out of Russia sooner that it ultimately did.
The thing is, neither I nor anyone I’ve shown the letter to, can figure out why the person is angry, except perchance the person is either a huge fan of McDonald’s or Putin, or doesn’t want to see economic sanctions against Russia.
So, I will put this unsigned letter in the circular file and move on. For the record, while studying Russian history is one of my hobbies, I think the world would be better off if Putin were eliminated and I do not understand why there hasn’t been a covert operation to make this happen. After all, this is the country that deposed its ruler and murdered his family not that long ago. But again, this is just my opinion, to which I am entitled under that sometimes pesky First Amendment.
Thinking about that right to free speech, in my opinion Will or Lia or whatever Thomas should be run out of town on a rail.
Haven’t heard about this person?
“In the NCAA D1 women’s swimming championships, a biological male swimmer competing on the UPenn women’s team finished first in the 500 Free Final, dominating the competition after the NCAA ruled to force women to compete against biological males,” reads a release from the PA Family Council and Family Institute.
This person is biologically male. This person swam for the men’s team for three years, until this year when this person opted to identify as a female.
This person has “smashed women’s swimming records and displaced female swimmers throughout the Ivy League from the podium.”
My thoughts are this swimmer just wasn’t cutting it in competitions against others of the same gender so he came up with the scheme to take the top prizes by claiming to identify as female. Will decided the only way to win was to be Lia, in my opinion.
It’s high time these athletic agencies took a stand. By allowing a biological male to compete in women’s sports they are saying women are second class citizens, not worthy in their own rights.
I remember the Pink Ghetto and these sports’ agencies are trying to force women back into suppressed subservient roles by allowing males to take over women’s sports.
It is wrong. It must stop. Women need to take a stand. And these agencies need to stop kowtowing to the whim de’ jour of political correctness all for fear of hurting someone’s feelings.
Women’s rights are being trampled just to satisfy some second-rate swimmer, or other athlete who can’t compete with those of his own gender.
And before you grab paper and heat up the ink in your poison pen, I have a child who is transgender. I would defend to the death that child’s rights to be trans, but not for special treatment or to compete in a sporting event against people born of the opposite gender.
And, that it is my opinion, to which I am entitled, the same as everyone else in this country.
Darryl Wheeler
There are words that we don’t hear too much anymore, like rotary phones, 8 tracks, cassettes, floppy disks and soon there might be two more. Spring forward and fall back might become words from the past if they vote to eliminate daylight saving time.
This past week had wonderful spring-like weather with warm temperatures and some rain. I did notice that daffodils have begun to bloom and I think spring is here to stay, at least that is what the calendar says on Sunday. And by the way, I put my snow shovels away until next winter.
Michael Cooper-White
Time is a human construct. Our kind got along for thousands of years without clocks and calendars. Appointments were unnecessary. When the tribe needed to gather, a horn was sounded, or a drum was beat.
There’s a certain rhythm to hours, days, months, and years, but time could be organized differently. Despite its arbitrariness, a lot of folks seem convinced Adam and Eve wore digital watches, and the divine 24-hour clock is something with which human beings should not meddle. Hence, the ongoing controversy surrounding daylight savings time (DST).
If you follow our “Out of the Past” series, you have seen that for several decades beginning more than a century ago, whether to spring ahead and fall back was a matter of local discretion. Gettysburg might and Biglerville might not.
I’m curious how our forebearers kept up with their appointment calendars when they had to reckon with such local disparity. I’m sure some showed up for planes or trains only to be told the conveyance had left an hour earlier. It’s always been an excuse for missing church once a year, but back then you could probably get away with it a host of Sundays by pleading, “It’s eleven o’clock where I live, pastor!” Speaking of planes and trains, I learned in an article by Charles Passey (www.marketwatch.com) that the latter are the reason for official biannual time resetting at 2 a.m. That’s the hour when there are no trains scheduled out of New York’s stations, thereby being the least disruptive clock-change time for the heavily traveled east coast rail corridor.
The helter-skelter local approach persisted until 1966 when the Uniform Time Code act was passed, declaring DST nationwide. States, however, could exempt themselves, as Arizona and Hawaii continue to do.
Last week, the U.S. Senate passed unanimously (Can you believe that?) a bill that would permanently change the time. It’s called the Sunshine Protection Act, which sounds more like an anti-pollution bill, but we should do everything we can to defend our sun against all enemies foreign and domestic.
Even if that federal legislation is signed into law, however, Passey reports that 28 states are considering legislation that would tinker with the time on their territories. Given current rebellious impulses against “big government,” we could soon be back to the every-town-on-its-own stance. Among others, that will drive crazy the software engineers who build auto-reset features into our computers and mobile phones.
But in whatever way humankind decides to organize the time moving forward, we do well to remember the wisdom of Isaac Watts’ famous hymn, O God Our Help in Ages Past: “Time like an ever-rolling stream, soon bears us all away.
Andrea Grabenstein
Happy Saint Patrick’s Day to all!
Congratulations to the Fairfield Area Historical Society for hosting an amazing presentation with the Victorian Historian.
The tales of wonder reminded me of reading old Ripley’s Believe it Or Not! books growing up, especially the wacky invention patents and the terrifying talking dolls!
Kudos for an amazing opportunity and I look forward to what the society of volunteers will be bring next!
