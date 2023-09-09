Jeff Cook
Some good things came out of the pandemic. Others not so good.
One positive for me was an opportunity to go through boxes of stuff, most of which has meaning only to me. I was able to part with much of it and organize the rest.
I recently got reacquainted with an envelope of correspondence and photographs I inherited from my mother seven years ago. It contains family photographs, unsent postcards from Sweden a wedding announcement and letters, lots of them. Many were written by my great-grandmother Sandberg from Connecticut to my grandmother, Elsie, who had moved to Pennsylvania after she got married. The postmarks were from 1929, and the content of the missives hints at the economic uncertainty lurking around the corner. She spoke of her husband going to Hartford to try to get a job. This would be a common theme during the impending Great Depression.
The hidden gem from the envelope was a card, purportedly written by 2-year old “Jeffery” to his mother. I was being watched by my grandmother (who actually penned the note, pretending to be me). Confused?
So was I, but then I read further:
“We all hope you will be home soon and I know I’ll love Gregory when I see him. I’m standing beside Grandma while she writes this letter for me.”
Greg is my brother, two years my junior. I apparently stayed with my grandmother when my mother was in the hospital giving birth.
It all made sense and made me glad I learned to read cursive so many years ago.
Jim Hale
“What information consumes is rather obvious: it consumes the attention of its recipients. Hence a wealth of information creates a poverty of attention.”
That’s a quote from economist Herbert Simon, who was also an influential early thinker on artificial intelligence.
Our phones and other screens are eating us alive.
We’ve all binge-watched TV or gone down a rabbit-hole of random videos or “research” online. When we’re doing those things, it’s frightening how much time simply disappears.
Actually, we’re what disappears. After you’ve been in that online trance, it’s hard to remember what you saw, and rarer still for anything you remember to matter much.
That meaningless information ate your attention. You gave up control of your mind. Algorithms determined what would consume you. Those who control the algorithms have only money in mind; clicks and “time on site” become dollars.
Your consciousness is their raw material. The masters of the algorithms are like those mining companies that explode the entire top of a mountain to get at the coal underneath. While you’re in their grip, they transform the verdant forest of your imagination into a blasted wasteland where nothing can live.
The algorithms are eerily similar to ancient ideas about demons. They possess you.
Increasingly, I think of the screen as the “evil eye.”
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
I met a really nice resident in Gettysburg Borough last week following a visit at the Adams County Office for Aging.
The woman was walking her puppy, Emma, where I had parked my car. She shared how tough the puppy has been, and I felt the same about my puppy, Milo. He will be a 1-year-old in November.
When chatting, I petted her sweet puppy, who was a burst of energy and fun. During the conversation, I told her I worked at the paper, and she shared how she subscribes because she wants to know what is going on in Adams County.
It was refreshing to hear.
When I told her my name, she remembered my maiden name from my previous stint at the paper. The encounter reminded me why I do this work.
There were hours of phone calls that sometimes go into a 500- or 600-word article. There were days I rushed back to the office to write articles on deadlines after meetings and working all day long.
I do this work to get all sides to every story out there. I appreciate every single person who takes the time to share their stories with me.
John Spangler
A week ago, I was browsing in my favorite bookstore (Toadstool in Peterborough, NH) and purchased a thin volume of Billy Collins’ poetry under the title “The Art of Drowning.” This week, I learned that poetry is seriously damaging to our troops, reading news reports about Senator Tuberville. (Apparently, he heard poetry was being read on a Navy ship.)
That surprises me. I didn’t know that our soldiers didn’t need to have their imaginations stretched. I didn’t realize that it is dangerous for their minds to be exposed to ideas, images and thoughts of thoughtful writers.
Mainly, it surprised me to realize that even though the poems I spent more time on than others, “The Illiad,” and another, “The Odyssey,” and yet one more: Virgil’s “Aeneid,” were about wars and war itself. The junior senator from Alabama anchors himself in the political party that does not want to be told what to do. Yet, he wants to control what others read. I wonder if he knows that I read those poems because they were assigned by public school teachers? Those teachers thought poetry was part of readiness for life in the world we were facing at the time. Boy, would they be surprised by all that is excluded from the Tuberville curriculum reading list.
I wonder a little what readings are actually on the senator’s list? But I would prefer he not tell me, or any solder in the U.S. military, what we can or cannot, should or should not read.
