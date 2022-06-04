Michael Cooper-White
Writing a book or article with another author is a unique experience. Perfectionists should never make the attempt. To some degree, every writer has their own unique style of presenting ideas. When you coauthor, there have to be some compromises.
I’ve done it on two occasions. Once was with my spouse, which a few advised against since they had seen other marriages strained by such a task. It was much easier than either of us anticipated. The other was with friend and former coworker Bob Bacher. Our tome bears the gripping title of “Church Administration.” We knew it was unlikely to make the New York Times bestseller list, but it’s still in print 15 years after publication.
When you coauthor, you must reckon with the fact neither writer gets the last word. Each must “own” and be accountable for every word in a publication that bears both names on its cover.
In our case, I did have the privilege of speaking the last words about my friend Bob yesterday at his funeral in South Carolina.
We planned to entitle our book “Riding Time to the End.” The publisher absolutely refused, contending it would never turn up in a Google search by folks seeking wisdom on leading churches. I got the last word there too yesterday down south, with my sermon entitled “Riding Beyond Space and Time.” Ride on into eternity, dear friend Bob, ride on!
Jeff Cook
I am an American.
I am proud of our country and our flag.
I believe in the Declaration of Independence.
I believe in our Constitution and all of its amendments.
The Second Amendment guarantees the right “to bear arms.” Under a “strict constructionist” approach, should this right be limited to those arms in existence in 1790?
Or, is this “right” paramount and not subject to restriction of any kind? May a private citizen own or possess a cannon? A bazooka? A tank? A nuclear weapon?
Murderers under the age of 21 have been ruled not subject to capital punishment by the U.S. Supreme Court under the theory that their brains are not fully formed. So why should an 18-year-old be able to purchase an AR-15 — a weapon of mass destruction?
Can’t we find common ground to reduce future opportunities for mass carnage of innocents?
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
My husband Ben and I have been watching the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp civil trial, and the case has officially come to a close this week.
“The jury found that Mr. Depp was defamed by Ms. Heard when she described herself in an op-ed as a “public figure representing domestic abuse,” but also that she had been defamed by one of his lawyers,” according to The New York Times.
The trial took place in Fairfax County, Virginia, which is only approximately an hour and a half from Gettysburg.
As some readers may know, I’ve covered criminal court proceedings, and it was interesting to see a high-profile civil case being broadcast for the world. Criminal court and civil court have different procedures and rules to follow. Since it was a jury trial, the same holds true as a criminal trial that all jurors must come to a unanimous verdict.
Depp was awarded $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages, which the judge capped at $10.35 million for punitive damages in accordance with legal limits. Heard was awarded $2 million in damages.
The trial lasted six whole weeks, and since it was broadcast to million across the nation, I wonder how members of the jury were able to stay away from the coverage.
Social media, news articles, family and friends sharing their input – these are all outside influences that the jury is directed to disregard and not read as part of their roles. They are only to consider the evidence presented at the trial. I am sure that given the public nature of this case that it was a difficult task to follow.
Six weeks is a long time, so I do commend the members of the jury who sat through the case and listened to the evidence.
Also, a big shoutout to the alternates who also dedicated their time through the entire trial and did not participate in the deliberations. As an alternate, they are brought in if one of the main jurors could not fulfill their duties. They still must sit through the whole trial and wait during deliberations just in case.
Jim Hale
I’m about to break the biggest rule of the Reporter’s Notebook column.
I’m going to complain about not being able to think of a suitable topic.
Here are four I’ve rejected this time.
• I nearly fell asleep in the dentist’s chair while having my teeth cleaned.
• I need to choose a different habitual parking spot. The shade under the big tree is nice, but what the birds do to my car isn’t.
• All the street construction in Gettysburg has transformed the borough into a frustrating labyrinth, though it makes sense to coordinate paving work with replacement of mains by Columbia Gas.
• I can’t even fall back on my personal political views, which I have like anybody else. I’m so careful about eliminating my own opinions from what I write for the Times that it would feel weird to do otherwise.
John Spangler
When things go wrong in the world of gun violence, Gettysburg for Gun Sense has often gathered local leaders and interested persons to keep vigil, with hope for more peaceful days. Acute violence brought them together this week at the seminary chapel, for lament, for healing music, for prayers, and for mutual strength to act. The vigil got me thinking about how this culture of gun violence and the NRA’s role has changed.
As weapons became faster and more deadly in the 20th century, we enjoyed an assault weapons ban, a bipartisan law. It expired in 2004, and since, Republicans have exercised the filibuster against any attempt to renew it or even debate it. The same has been true for background checks, high capacity magazines, and even research and the keeping of statistics of gun violence by federal agencies.
The NRA was formed in 1871 by George Wingate and William Church because they were shocked by the poor marksmanship of Union soldiers during the civil war. Long term members, including one family member, touted the educational service the NRA offers for young hunters. Since the lobbyist no longer advocates for legislation requiring safety education, such arguments are not convincing. Now, it appears to me that the organization’s focus lies elsewhere, as in sales.
And their method has changed. Now its money, and fear. According to the Brady Center, the NRA has given 16 US senators more than $1 million toward elections, including an accumulation of $1,475,448 to Penna. Senator Toomey. The organization uses fear by scoring senators on their votes, making sure that there will not be 60 votes in the senate to overcome the filibuster that stalls debate.
When a supermajority of Americans want background checks, fewer loopholes for sales, controls on assault weapons, red flag laws, and see no progress, something has gone wrong. What is impossible to justify about these days is that common sense gun laws are not among the issues dividing Americans.
What is stronger than the voice of most of American citizens? Apparently, one organization with purported 3.7 million members, with money to purchase control of the US senate.
D.K. Thomas
I’ve written about creatures of the night before; it’s a go-to fun topic for me.
No, I’m not talking about the line “creature of the night” from the Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me song from Rocky Horror, one of my all-time favorite musicals, whether it’s Tim Curry in his younger years on DVD or Chad-Alan Carr current day on stage at Gettysburg Community Theatre, it’s always a thrill and it’s staging later this month at GCT. And, no shame here, buy those tickets, help Carr sell out every show, and have a rollicking good time at the audience-participation performance. I’m taking two of the grandchildren to see it for the first time live on stage, although they’ve seen it on DVD so they shouldn’t be shocked. Love to share the theater across the generations, especially Rocky. Wonder how the grandsons will feel seeing Grandma dancing in the aisle?
But, back to creatures of the night, does anyone know if coyotes can climb fences? I have a sneaking suspicion they can, and think one may have come a-calling last week.
We have a 6-foot tall, chain link fence enclosing the backyard so the dogs can run and play, and have a rollicking good time without have to be constantly monitored. Because we have a Portuguese Podengo climbing hound who can scale a much taller fence in seconds and be gone in one giant leap, we have a hot wire running around the inside at the top of the fence, designed specifically to keep her in. She tried it exactly once when she first came to live with us after her owner, my friend, died last year. The fence bit her and she’s never tested it again.
We still keep the fence live, just in case she gets a wild hair and wants to reassess her boundaries. Consequently, I’m relatively sure keeping the electric fence powered up was a wise choice.
First, while the hot wire only runs along the top of the perimeter, it runs around all four sides of the gates, so dogs no longer try to tunnel through the slight gap beneath the gate and ground, which has historically been a challenge. I swear, it’s always been a contest to see who can get the majority of their body beyond the gate the fastest without being noticed before Bill goes out and fills in the escape route.
While electric fence around the gate keeps the fur kids in nowadays, it also keeps wild animals from trying to use those slight holes as entry points to get into the dog yard to tangle with the hounds or eat cookies they’ve dropped. Obviously, a hot wire around the top of the entire fence keeps wild creatures from scaling the barrier and climbing into the yard, which something tried last week.
I think it was a wily coyote. Maybe it was a raccoon, but I kind of doubt it.
Bill went out one morning and the electric wire was torn down. It was still hot, but several feet sagged free, pulled loose from the clips, and was just hanging there.
Something tried to come over the top, apparently got bit by the electrified wire, and pulled it free from several of the clips as the critter backed away to freedom. Thankfully the creature never made it into the yard.
I really think it was that mangy coyote.
He, or she, is an ugly cur, scruffy with a coat ranging from tan to dark brown. Dirty looking scoundrel.
I saw the vile creature again Wednesday night on my way home from work, sauntering across the road as if he owned it and all he surveyed. No rush, the road belonged to him, not one bit afraid of my car.
Just loping along. It’s fiery white glowing eyes trained on my car, as if I was trespassing in his territory.
Coy-dog, as I’ve taken to calling him since that’s what we called them in Vermont, sauntered into the field, eventually, and I finished the by-then very short drive home.
It wasn’t the first time I’d seen him. Likely won’t be the last. Looks like the same one from the past couple of years.
He’s probably out there eating defenseless little bunnies, which I see frequently at night when I’m going home from work.
While Coy-dog is specific to my neighborhood, I see bunnies on and off from the time I leave Gettysburg until I pull into my driveway, and just as often as not, in my yard.
I like bunnies, but they seem to attract the attention of owls and other birds of prey. There is an owl who apparently lives along Old Carlisle Road.
Late at night, or early in the morning depending upon your perspective of time (like 1-2 a.m.), Mr. Owl can often be seen swooping from a tree across the road to snatch a tasty morsel, like a mouse, usually a short distance south of Old Carlisle’s intersection with Heidlersburg Road.
Even though I’ve seen him multiple times, Mr. Owl still startles me when he dives from the higher branches of a tree in front of me, and I have to hit the brakes in a panic.
Conversely, I am always glad to see him, to know that he’s alive and apparently well, and doing his night-time owl thing.
On my nightly trek, before I hit owl and coyote territory, there’s deer land and cat country along Table Rock Road.
The entire length of Table Rock Road is lousy with deer; the numbers keep growing each year. Where I once saw five or seven deer, I now see as many as 25. The population surge is incredible. Some are becoming increasingly tame. I expect they are the older ones, the deer who’ve been around the pasture a few times and know when a car is a threat, like when they are standing in the middle of the road, and when it’s not, such as when they are grazing in a farmer’s field.
Several years ago I started powering down the car window, stopping and chatting with a few of them. I swear they remember me. They just look up, sometimes with a head tilt, then continue eating, not giving me a howdy-do. Younger ones are gone in a flip of a tail, not ready to trust. Fawns look confused and wait for a signal from their mamas.
I enjoy the deer, as long as they don’t run headlong into the side of my car, which has happened when a buck was chasing a doe and my car got in between the pair.
Really, though I have to wonder how long the available food will feed the staggering number of deer running around in that neck of the woods, or farm.
Sharing the terrain with the deer are cats, and foxes. Probably free-roaming cats. Definitely wild wandering foxes.
I usually don’t give the cats a second glance or thought, expect for one that frequents the area around Redding Auction. That kitten, it’s small so I think it’s a young cat, is gorgeous, all black with fantastic blue eyes. I’ve considered stopping some night to see if it will opt to jump in the car and come home with me. (No, Bill, I won’t bring home a cat, not really, but I’ve thought about it.) But it’s soooo pretty.
And, I like foxes. They are lovely creatures. I like watching them. I have no delusions of catching one and taking it home, although I think a fox would make a brilliant companion.
As for the larger cat I’ve seen along Table Rock Road, there’s no way I’m rolling down the windows, stopping for a chat or trying to coax him into the car. That monster can roam free, and hopefully stay in its part of the county, away from me and mine. I don’t want him following me home, trying to sneak over the fence for a free food handout or tussle with a hound.
