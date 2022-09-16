Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs in the commonwealth. Right now, the commonwealth’s prison system continues to see its vacancies skyrocket with no sign of slowing, creating a dangerous atmosphere for prison employees and inmates.

According to the Department of Corrections, there were nearly 1,000 violent incidents already this year, a staggering 33% increase from a year ago. The number of staff assaulted is up 26%, and inmate fights have increased 42%.

John Eckenrode is the president of the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association. For more information, see: pscoa.org.

