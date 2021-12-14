Over the past couple of years, our schools have been mired in controversy stemming from COVID-19-related online learning, masking and vaccine mandates. Schools are also coming under fire out of fears concerning teaching on race relations and accommodations based on sexual orientation or gender preferences. However, an important issue that came up recently and prompted me to write this column concerns some of the books available in school libraries.
A recent school board meeting in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, brought this issue to my attention. A mother of an elementary school student in the North Penn School District went before the local school board to complain about a book she discovered in her child’s school library. She proceeded to read from the book, and I was shocked at what she found. The book about a tormented young boy who is black and gay is autobiographical in nature. While the author emphasizes his experiences as a black child growing up in America, he also describes his sexual confusion, fears and yearnings from a young age and as he matures. The book does not focus on gay sexual content but does contain graphic descriptions of more than one encounter that many would find troubling in any elementary school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.