When the existence of White House tapes became public during the investigations into the 1970’s Watergate scandal, one of the most memorable moments was the discovery of a mysterious 18.5-minute gap in the recording. The investigators of the break-in at Democratic National Committee headquarters were interested in tapes of a discussion between President Nixon and his chief of staff, H.R. Haldeman, in the days immediately following the break-in.
Rose Mary Woods, Nixon’s loyal private secretary, had been tasked with transcribing the tapes before they were turned over to prosecutors. She claimed she had erased part of the tape by mistake, offering a bizarre explanation for what caused the gap. She testified in front of a federal grand jury in 1974 that she was playing the tapes using a Dictaphone which had a pedal that would pause the recording when she lifted her foot off it. She said she was listening to the tape when the telephone rang. She reached for the phone but kept her foot on the pedal and pushed the record button instead of the off button, thereby creating a patch of buzzes and clicks of missing audio.
Now we learn that Trump’s White House records turned over to the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol show previously unreported brief calls on the morning of January 6 between then-president Trump and unofficial advisor Stephen Bannon, and between Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. They also show a ten-minute phone call with Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who was a key figure in pushing fellow Republican lawmakers to object to the certification of Biden’s election. Trump also talked for 26 minutes with senior advisor Stephen Miller, who had publicly pushed the idea that alternative electors from contested states could replace the official electors who cast ballots for Biden.
Trump then talked “to an unidentified person.” That was the last call identified before a seven hour and 37 minute gap in Trump’s phone logs. This blackout includes the critical hours during which the Capitol was under attack; there is no record of any calls to or from Trump for 457 minutes, from 11:17 AM to 6:54 PM.
Trump was known to have used different phones when he was in the White House. Occasionally, when he made outbound calls, the number would show up as the White House switchboard’s number. Other times, he would call from different numbers using burner phones – untraceable mobile phones. A Trump spokeswoman said that Trump had nothing to do with the records and had assumed any and all of his phone calls were recorded and preserved. In a statement, Trump said, “I have no idea what a burner phone is, to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term.” But former national security adviser John Bolton said that he recalls Trump using the term “burner phones” in several discussions, and that Trump was aware of its meaning. Bolton said he and Trump have spoken about how people have used burner phones to avoid having their calls scrutinized.
What’s important is how Trump was reacting as the violence at the Capitol was taking place. He reportedly watched the violence unfold on television and refused multiple requests by advisors and family members to issue a public statement condemning what was happening. But Trump may have seen the violence as a way to encourage Vice President Mike Pence and some members of Congress to delay the electoral vote count.
The absence of an official White House record of any phone calls to or from Trump during the violence does not mean the investigating committee has no record of his phone during those seven hours and 37 minutes. The committee subpoenaed the phone records of more than 100 people, including former Trump officials and associates of the ex-President such as his one-time chief of staff Mark Meadows. In a statement, CTIA, the trade association representing the wireless communications industry, said “Wireless carriers are compelled to comply with valid subpoenas and do so every day.” While the records do not include the contents of the calls, they identify those who called or texted whom, when, and for how long, giving providing the ability to draw a web of communications before, during, and after the January 6 attack.
As Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent wrote last week, “the refusal of participation from key players who spoke to Trump during that period – and could illuminate his potential understanding of the violence as a weapon to complete the procedural coup – is the other piece of the cover-up. It makes the missing phone logs look even worse.”
“The only time there should be a seven-hour gap is when you’re trying to remember what happened on St. Patrick’s Day.” (Jimmy Fallon, late-night TV host)
Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.
