They were called “Breaker Boys,” boys as young as eight years old perched above fast-moving conveyor belts carrying tons of raw coal, picking slate out of the coal with their bare hands 10 hours a day, six days a week. They bleed. Their young lungs were poisoned. They were caught in machinery and died.

They were garment workers, girls working 10-hour days, six days a week, sewing clothes they could never afford. They bled. They inhaled toxic chemicals. Infamously, 123 women died in the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire because management kept the exit doors chained shut to prevent unauthorized breaks from the endless hours of hazardous work. Two of them were only 14 years old.

Rep. Nick Pisciottano, D-Allegheny, is a new father, chair of the Allegheny Delegation, a member of the Commerce, Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities, and Labor & Industry committees (among others) and is a strong advocate for worker rights and Union jobs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.