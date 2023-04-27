During the three month trial, some of the testimony was jarring, 75 kindergarteners shared one toilet in the Panther Valley School District.

After the trial and a year’s worth of deliberation concluded this past February, Republican Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer of the Commonwealth Court declared our current system of funding public schools to be “unconstitutional.” Considering the heavy reliance on local property taxes, Judge Jubelirer noted, “Students who reside in school districts with low property values and incomes are deprived of the same opportunities and resources as students who reside in school districts with high property values and incomes.”

Beth Farnham is a guest writer for the DFA Education Task Force. She is a stay-at-home parent in Conewago Township where she lives with her husband, their two children, their dog, and their cat, but no more goldfish.

