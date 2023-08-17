The budding narrative of this season’s college football landscape can be found not in Georgia, Alabama or State College, Pennsylvania, even though the Nittany Lions should be formidable, but rather about 1500 miles due west in Boulder, Colorado.

The Colorado Buffaloes football team will not only kick off their 100th season at historic Folsom Field, a longtime beloved venue in college football, but they will have a new sheriff in town calling the plays from the sidelines in Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

