We Americans find ourselves in an ever-increasing digital society. Apps that allow you to transfer money between parties instantaneously is a luxury of convenience that we, as a society, have grown accustomed to. PayPal was the pioneer of this concept, however there are now a plethora of apps offering you similar services to choose from including Venmo, Cash App, Apple Cash and Google Pay. Starting in July of this year the competition is about to be blown out-of-the-water with the introduction of a new app -- not because of the innovation this new app brings, but because its “developer” is the Federal Reserve.

FedNow is the Federal government’s faster payment and settlement system that has been in the works for over the past decade. The app is partnering "with thousands of financial institutions” which have access to this service. Instead of payments being made through a 3rd party vendor service such as Venmo, payments will now be processed by the Federal government. The one clear advantage FedNow has over its private sector counterparts is its exclusive access to the banking institutions (by virtue of being a government entity) allowing for instant transactions between banks accounts, even on holidays or after normal working hours.

Trevor Taylor represents Adams County in the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, and is the chair and founder of Adams County Young Republicans. Taylor works in the field of national security. He may be reached at trevortaylorstatecommittee@gmail.com. Follow him on Facebook.com/TeamTaylorForPA. Taylor is a co-author in the last book by Dr. Peter Vincent Pry “Catastrophe Now: American’s Last Chance to Prevent an EMP Disaster,” available now on Amazon.

