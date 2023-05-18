We Americans find ourselves in an ever-increasing digital society. Apps that allow you to transfer money between parties instantaneously is a luxury of convenience that we, as a society, have grown accustomed to. PayPal was the pioneer of this concept, however there are now a plethora of apps offering you similar services to choose from including Venmo, Cash App, Apple Cash and Google Pay. Starting in July of this year the competition is about to be blown out-of-the-water with the introduction of a new app -- not because of the innovation this new app brings, but because its “developer” is the Federal Reserve.
FedNow is the Federal government’s faster payment and settlement system that has been in the works for over the past decade. The app is partnering "with thousands of financial institutions” which have access to this service. Instead of payments being made through a 3rd party vendor service such as Venmo, payments will now be processed by the Federal government. The one clear advantage FedNow has over its private sector counterparts is its exclusive access to the banking institutions (by virtue of being a government entity) allowing for instant transactions between banks accounts, even on holidays or after normal working hours.
Although not outright advocating for the replacement of the other apps (at least not at this time), these “perks” will certainly drive customers away from the private sector competitors. In addition, private sector competitors rely on innovation, a successful business model, a good product and customer service to generate a profit to keep the app in business – the Federal Reserve (the entity in charge of printing money) has a seemingly inexhaustible amount of taxpayer funds to support this service.
This competition defies the principles of our free market economy - unfairly pitting private business against the government which cannot lose. The reality is that the government is not capable of operating a service the way the private sector can (the most notable example is the United States Postal Service). The absolute only time the argument could be made for government intervention in the private sector in such a way is when the private sector has failed to produce a critical service. Even then, the government should incentivize the private sector to provide a solution and not have the government carry out said function itself. Not only is this service not critically needed, but the private sector has more than adequately provided several solutions to the problem, thus rendering the argument for government intervention null and void.
There are a few areas of concern regarding FedNow. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses imposed a purchasing limit on groceries and other commodities. Many of the same businesses also tried to restrict the ease of purchasing by either requiring the customers to purchase goods with a credit card, an app service, or the exact amount of change. The rationing that occurred during the pandemic was not a unique experience. During the 1970s, the U.S. experienced a shortage of fuel when the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) decided to impose an embargo on the United States. The domestic solution was the implementation of a fuel ration policy combined with an artificial increase in the price of gas to slow the rate of consumption. Cars lined up for miles in wait for the pump to receive their daily allotment of fuel. In the future, FedNow can be used to impose any nationwide rationing, as the service will be able to monitor and transfer money in real time, ensuring forced compliance.
FedNow may be used in more nefarious ways further down the line. There are overt Orwellian themes surrounding FedNow as the Federal government will be able to have complete and total visibility regarding the specifics of your purchases, to include how much and from whom. In a not-so-distant totalitarian dystopian scenario, any purchase that defies set restrictions or standards will be subject to review and cancelation. Could your future purchases leave you ending up on some sort of government watch list? Only time will tell.
The final concern is that FedNow, although denying the fact, is the latest mechanism by which the Federal government will try to institute a cashless society – giving the government the ability to tax absolutely every single transaction between private citizens. The only reassurance in their denial are their words stating that “FedNow is not related to a digital currency.” For not being a digital currency, FedNow does exhibit many of the tell-tale signs of being one. In fact, the only roadblock to becoming a digital currency is the absence of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), and admittedly, the only obstacle to establishing a CBDC is a lack of legislation authorizing the creation of one. On March 9, 2022, President Biden signed Executive Order 14067 titled “Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets,” which effectively paved the way for Congress to enact a CBDC.
A cautionary tale of biblical proportions - FedNow, once fully implemented cannot be reversed nor can anyone buy or sell goods or services without the app under auspices of Big Brother. The decision for you to use FedNow may be made for you, sooner or later, by your bank, as your bank may mandate all account holders to use the app citing the instant transactions and added security as the rationale. However, the die is not yet cast. It is not too late to let Congress know how you feel about FedNow.
Trevor Taylor represents Adams County in the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, and is the chair and founder of Adams County Young Republicans. Taylor works in the field of national security. He may be reached at trevortaylorstatecommittee@gmail.com. Follow him on Facebook.com/TeamTaylorForPA. Taylor is a co-author in the last book by Dr. Peter Vincent Pry “Catastrophe Now: American’s Last Chance to Prevent an EMP Disaster,” available now on Amazon.
