The year 2022 will be defined by record inflation, polarized politics, a sunken stock market and an overwhelmed southern border. Yet, accolades abound and this is admittedly an incomplete list given the space presented.

Leftist hypocrisy: California Gov. Gavin Newsom vacations in Montana despite having imposed a travel ban to the Big Sky state for California state employees. Not to be outdone, after arriving and departing the World Climate Summit in Egypt aboard a fleet of private jets the Biden administration along with other Western nations are willing to pay climate reparations to the Third World while wanting you to ride your bike to work.

 

