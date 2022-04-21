Mistakes happen. Regardless of how careful, thoughtful, and diligent you may be, they’re still going to happen. Anyone who boasts that they never blunder is more than likely someone who seldom does much and almost never tries anything new. Conversely, the more active and engaged you are in life, the greater the possibility that you are going to error from time to time.
Some slipups are epically humorous, while others have seriously negative and unpleasant consequences. Some bloopers are easily corrected, while others are unfortunately well beyond repair. Some gaffs are forgivable, while others are so egregious that they result in permanently negative consequences. Sometimes that which has been damaged or destroyed just can’t be repaired or rebuilt.
Although a technical definition of the word stupid generally implies a lack of knowledge or intelligence, there are several other reasons why something said or done, or something left unsaid or undone can be viewed as stupid. These include, among many others, carelessness, arrogance, laziness, and a lack of due diligence. Consider the following examples.
The outdoor marketing manager for an advertising agency lost his job as a result of his professional carelessness. A new restaurant, one that was part of a national chain, was to open soon, and they wanted a billboard to announce their arrival in town. The pictures were bright and colorful, the opening date was prominently displayed, the location was exact, and the name was the highlight of the advertisement. However, the slogan was a problem. There it was at the bottom of the billboard, “We proudly serve 100% anus beef!” Although it drew lots of laughs, the client was much chagrinned, and as a result, the outdoor marketing manager was unemployed. He certainly knew how to spell angus, but his carelessness foiled his efforts
As a civil attorney, she had a stellar reputation. In fact, it was generally accepted throughout the county that she was the best attorney currently in practice. She was a staunch believer in individual rights, and she was committed to holding those liable for civil damages accountable. That was until a particular case, one of those proverbial slam dunks, went wrong. Although reputation is a powerful force in most professions, it is seldom if ever a reliable substitute for hard work and thoughtful planning. As a result of a lack of preparation born in her overconfident sense of professional self, she went into the litigation woefully ill-prepared. A civil action, one in which her client should have easily prevailed, failed and her reputation took a serious hit.
In many instances there is simply no substitute for personal, diligent commitment. He learned that lesson the hard way. His shoulder replacement surgery went well. The surgeon and the physical therapist anticipated a full recovery, with almost total mobility being regained. There was however, one important caveat. Regaining range of motion had to be accomplished during the healing process; it couldn’t be put off. Exercises and therapy were essential. He would have to play a major role in his recovery, if it was to be as successful as possible. Although he started out strong, he soon lapsed into a rather lazy approach to the process. He had other priorities, and in his
untrained opinion he was doing enough. After a few months when it became apparent that the level of mobility that he could have had was lost, he had no one to blame but himself.
When the job was posted, she jumped at it. It was going to pay a little better, and she liked the ring of the title, Accounts Executive. On a bit of an ego rush she pushed forward. When a colleague suggested that she take some time to look into the position and the company it was with, she simply said, “No need, this just looks way too good to pass up.” She got the job, but in a matter of weeks, she learned that she had made a mistake—a horrible one. The pressure in the work environment was enormous, and as a salaried employee, her hours were often in the range of 50 to 60 hours a week. As a single parent she couldn’t quit, and the job she left, was no longer available to her. She was stuck, a victim of her own lack of due diligence.
In each of the above scenarios, the lives of the individuals involved were made much harder by their own actions or the lack thereof. In each instance, they had the intelligence to know what they could and should have done, but each of them fell prey to another form of stupidity.
John Wayne may well have summed it up best when he said, “Life is tough but it’s even tougher when you’re stupid.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.