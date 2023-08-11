After an investigation that took over two years, the Chinese authorities have claimed to have recently cracked an extensive cross-border gambling ring, recovering the equivalent of $160 million’s worth in cryptocurrency.
Within the People’s Republic of China, gambling has been made officially illegal as of 1949, with the suspects and their accomplices now facing trial in the People’s Court of Shayang County within the
Hubei Province. Following additional prohibition, trading crypto in China has also been made illegal as of September 2021, however this is still commonly traded amongst its citizens to date.
A Local Tip-Off
The police were able to locate the app’s servers, which were located overseas, when one particularly distressed gambler, Xiong Xong, sought help from the local police claiming he feared for his family’s future as he was gambling too much online and had already lost over 100,000 Chinese Yuans so far, which is the equivalent of around $14,000.
Investigations kicked off when a Chinese citizen from the same province was flagged after he started amassing a considerable amount of money that appeared to be generated via crypto sites. It was later revealed that these were directly linked to mobile phone gambling, however the exact nature of the industry made it very hard for the police to carry out investigations and gather evidence due to the vast abundance of data available.
During these investigations, the Chinese police were able to uncover an international criminal organization that made sole use of cryptocurrencies in order to conceal their illicit tracks. According to an official statement, over 50,000 people were involved in the gambling ring, wagering cryptocurrency to play card games and chess on a phone app, which really goes to prove how crypto is totally changing the way we gamble these days.
By the time the police had collected enough information to support their case, their combined effort led to the arrest of over 130 people involved in 14 separate illegal gambling rings during the first round. Nevertheless, despite all of this crypto gambling still remains incredibly popular in China and is very hard to control. At the same time however, the People’s Republic is also in the process of doubling down on its digital currency with the central bank encouraging the adoption of the Digital Yuan – or e-CYN as its better known.
Macau and Crypto
Despite being made illegal across the country, Crypto trading is still very much legitimate in Macau, China’s hub for a thriving casino industry. The latest bill titled ‘Legal regime for the creation and issuance of currency’.
Dubbed the ‘Montecarlo of the East’, Macau has just finished revising the final stages of the draft law that will incorporate crypto as a legal currency in casinos, possibly signifying an absolute game-changing shift in the current scene. The adoption of this digital currency could eventually lead to a certain easing of China’s current cross-border capital laws, as it would make all funds funneled via Macau casinos perfectly traceable as well as offering the option to keep track of player activity.
As things stand, there’s a big chance that Chinese digital currencies will include any other cryptocurrencies, however as the government has already expressed its opposing opinion however plans have moved along since there, and this project appears to be right on track for launch. In the past, Macau had already delved into the world of crypto and ICOs, with any plans for the future only potentially improving on this by offering a safer and more regulated market for the more tech-savvy players out there to experiment with.
