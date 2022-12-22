Proudly raised in Gettysburg, and proud to serve all of Adams County's real estate needs. I'd be honored by the opportunity to discuss how I can help you achieve your real estate goals- please feel free to reach out, anytime. To learn more, visit jaredabellrealtor.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.