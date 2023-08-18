It’s been a busy time for the Thai police force who have detained 14 people linked to a gambling site allegedly used by SararatRangsiwuthaporn, or ‘Am Cyanide’ and her husband Pol Lt-Col. Vitoon. This Thai lady is accused of having murdered at least 14people using cyanide, a highly toxic rapid-acting substance, while also stealing their money. According to police reports, her primary motive to kill was her crippling gambling addiction.
Despite the fact that online gambling is illegal in Thailand - therefore taking advantage of no deposit casino codesisn’t possible - Sararat has still managed to find ways to feed her addiction.Additional investigation revealed that Am had spent over 78 million That Bhat, that’s the equivalent of around $2.3 million over the span of three years at an illegal online casino called Fun88.
Player history revealed that there were days where she would gamble over 10 million Bhat in a day (US $290,000), with the Deputy Police Commissioner describing her surmounting debts as ‘massive’.
No More Fun and Games
Following investigations, Thai police charged 14 Fun88 casino employees with money laundering and organized illegal gambling amongst other charges. The pregnant serial killer case was one that has gripped the country, keeping its followers at the edge of their seats, and if convicted, Sararat would be considered one of the most prolific murderers in the Kingdom and could even face the death penalty.
Her husband was also indicted last week as part of a sensational trial and is being accused of assisting in his wife’s evil endeavors by allegedly destroying evidence, specifically with the murder case of SiripornKhanwong that happened on April 14th.
But the evidence shows that allofSararat’s 15 victims, including 14 deceased as well as one survivor, were all invited to wine or dine with the murderer at some point in the run up to their deaths, and they were all poisoned with cyanide. Sararat, who was remanded in custody last week, has denied all accusationsaccording to a press release delivered by National Police Chief Gen. D. Kittiprapas.
As for her husband, WitoonRangsiwutharporn, thehigh-ranking police official was fired from his job as local deputy and is currently also facing charges ofembezzlement and fraud related to the same murders. Even though the couple are divorced on paper, they have maintained their relationship, with Witoondenying any knowledge of his wife’s murders at present.
A Toxic Affair
According to investigations, prosecutors believe that the string of killings started back in 2015 and spanned across a number of different provinces, with the highest concentration appearing across west Bangkok. All of the victims were targeted for their wealth and were aged between 20 and 30 on average.
Sararat was said to befriend these individuals after targeting them directly and then proceeding to slip cyanide pills into whatever they happened to be eating or drinking. Other times it has been said that she would offer them the poison in the guise of a herbal remedy of some sort.
She was arrested as part of the investigations following Siriporn’s death, which saw the couple travel together from Bangkok to Ratchaburi with the intention of taking part in a Buddhist protection ritual.
One Murder To Trigger Them All
When Siriporn collapsed suddenly and dropped dead, Sararat frantically fled the scene rather than joining bystanders in trying to seek assistance. Two phones, a designer bag and cash belonging to the victim had also been stolen, while an autopsy revealed traces of cyanide in her bloodstream. A search at Sararat’s house also revealed a bottle of cyanide.
Once details had been revealed, other witnesses, including relatives of those who had died in suspicious circumstances after meeting up with Am Cyanide came forward. One woman claimed that she had fallen unwell but had had survived after administering cough medicine that had been given to her by Sararat shortly after the woman had loaned her some money.
At present, Sararat is currently facing 75 charges against her including multiple counts of theft and adulterating food as well as premeditated murder. It was also reported that she lost her unborn child last June.
