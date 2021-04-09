I saw many smiling faces on opening day of the trout season last Saturday.
It was also nice to see (just a few) patches of social distancing, but few masks.
This was a day when anglers could keep the permitted number of legal-size trout. The much talked-about catch-and-release period for trout that preceded opening day had elapsed. Rest assured, our board of Fish and Boat commissioners will be revisiting that rule before next year’s opening day.
FOR LIFE, WEAR A JACKET
Rivers and streams with low head dams continue to take lives.
An 11-year-old boy drowned late last month, going under water while swimming near a low head dam on Codorus Creek.
Should you think the threat of drowning lurks only in big, moving water, know that three people have died so far this year in private ponds!
These tragedies have one thing, or LACK one thing, in common. None of the victims was wearing a life jacket.
No one knows when or if they will fall out of the boat or get caught in an undertow.
Even those jacketed will have a serious issue in April water. It’s too cold for swimming or exposure.
Please! Please! Please WEAR A LIFE JACKET!
This important point is worth making to those who love those who take for granted they are bulletproof going onto or into the water.
Wives, husbands, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, ask them about life jackets before they leave the house.
It also does you little good on the bottom of the boat!
Last year, there were 11 boating-related deaths across the state. None of the individuals who lost their lives were wearing a life jacket.
“Boating safety is something we take very seriously during every season in Pennsylvania, and these recent tragedies have again proven that this is extremely important in early spring,” said Colonel Clyde Warner, PFBC Director of Law Enforcement. “Not having the required life jackets on board or not wearing them in instances where they’re required is not only a serious infraction, it could cost you or a loved one their life. These life jacket requirements are in place to keep boaters safe whether they’re on large lakes, small creeks, or private ponds. Abide by the law and always carry life jackets onboard your boat, even when not required. More importantly, wear them.”
November through April 30, boaters are required to wear a life jacket while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length or any canoe or kayak. This requirement applies even on private ponds.
The PFBC reports that many boaters don’t wear life jackets because they claim they can swim. But an American Red Cross survey finds that most Americans overestimate their swimming ability. Overall, the survey finds that more than half of all Americans (54 percent) either can’t swim or lack in basic swimming skills. Cold, fast-moving waters often present in the spring can make treading water very difficult even for those with moderate or better swimming abilities. This is yet another reason to always wear a life jacket while boating.
NAMES, NOT NUMBERS
I saw an email last week from someone who had “heard on the radio this morning that all of the creeks on the PA (sic) are going to have their names removed in favor of numbers to avoid offending anyone. Is this a serious effort? It seems like a monumental waste of time and money and won’t achieve whatever misguided aim is intended.
“Also, what would be the consequences for (an angler) organization and every other co-op named after a creek or stream?”
I noticed the email was sent on April 1. Only a Fool would believe a such a prank on that day.
SNAPSHOTS
• The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will hold its virtual, quarterly meeting on Monday beginning at 9:30 a.m. The public may view the live stream of the meeting by visiting the PFBC on Facebook at PaFishandBoat.
QUOTABLE
“Fishing is much more than fish. It is the great occasion when we may return to the fine simplicity of our forefathers.” — Herbert Hoover
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
