JEBB
Biglerville boys’ soccer coach Jebb Nelson celebrates with team captains Tyler Daron (left) and Cam Tyson (right) following Thursday’s win over Delone Catholic. The victory was Nelson’s 200th as Canner head coach. (Tom Sixeas photograph)

There’s no official record on the books, but it’s a fair assumption that Jebb Nelson has been involved in more Biglerville boys’ soccer matches than anyone else in program history. The current Canner head coach has been a part of the squad in some capacity in 27 of the last 29 seasons, including the last 13 as the pilot of the program.

When the Black & Gold breezed past visiting Delone Catholic, 9-2, in the team’s YAIAA-3 finale on Thursday night at Musselman Stadium, Nelson had the 200th win of his head coaching career at his alma mater.

