There’s no official record on the books, but it’s a fair assumption that Jebb Nelson has been involved in more Biglerville boys’ soccer matches than anyone else in program history. The current Canner head coach has been a part of the squad in some capacity in 27 of the last 29 seasons, including the last 13 as the pilot of the program.
When the Black & Gold breezed past visiting Delone Catholic, 9-2, in the team’s YAIAA-3 finale on Thursday night at Musselman Stadium, Nelson had the 200th win of his head coaching career at his alma mater.
“Jebb has had such a great run here at Biglerville. He’s a role model and everyone looks up to him,” senior co-captain Cam Tyson said. “He’s able to motivate us like no coach that I’ve ever played for and it’s exciting to see where he’s going to take the program.”
A humble man by nature, Nelson deflected the spotlight of the milestone and shined it on the players that have come through the program during his time there.
“It means that all of the guys throughout the years have bought into what we’re trying to do,” Nelson said of what the milestone meant. “We’ve had a number of great players, but we’ve always been about team over individual.”
Nelson was a four-year varsity player for the Canners, graduating in 1998. After a couple years away from the program, he came on as an assistant under Derek Cuthbert and served in that capacity for two years before helping Rob Moore after Cuthbert left following the 2001 campaign.
Moore helmed the program from 2002-09 leading the team to a district title in 2009 and a pair of runner-up finishes in 2003 and 2008, before resigning after the 2009 season.
Nelson took over as the head honcho in 2010 and the team kept winning, reaching the district final in 2012, losing to Greenwood.
The Canners took the disappointment in stride, reaching the pinnacle in program history — the state semifinal round — where they were downed by Sewickley Academy.
“Rob laid the groundwork for me,” Nelson said. “He taught me drills that we still do today and we still layout practice the same way as he did.”
The following season brought the only district title of Nelson’s tenure as the boss of the program and another state tournament win, before bowing out in the state quarterfinals.
Biglerville reached another district final in 2016, but lost and hasn’t been past the semifinal round since.
“It’s always been a goal of mine to win a district title and get to states,” Tyson said. “It would be a great way to cap off my career and to give Jebb another title in his historic season.”
Nelson added, “A district title is in our sights, but the bracket that we’ll have to get through to win it is extremely tough.”
The Canners have won at least 14 matches in 12 of Nelson’s 13 seasons, only falling short in the Covid-shortened 2020 campaign. His career record now stands at 200-66-7.
At 42 years old, Nelson has three children with the youngest being five years old and he’d like to keep coaching at least through the end of his children’s time in school, but he doesn’t have a firm number of wins or years that he wants to coach.
“Watching the kids develop their skills and become better players is what motivates me as a coach,” he said. “These guys give me their blood and guts. So the least that I can do is do my best to have them as prepared as possible for every match. The amount of commitment that we have from the players and their families is unbelievable. We have parents who travel for hours each way to film upcoming opponents.”
Thursday’s match was a walkover for the Canners as they were led by Guillaume Schmitz’s five goals, Devan Ponce’s three goals and Tyson and Juan Garcia’s three assists each.
Schmitz bumped his season totals to 27 goals and 7 assists, while Ponce has 27 goals and 9 assists and Tyson has pocketed 17 goals and handed out 22 assists.
Biglerville has won 24 straight YAIAA-3 matches, capturing back-to-back crowns, winning for the sixth time in the past seven years and nine times in Nelson’s career.
The Canners finished off the regular season having won 17 consecutive contests after dropping their opener to Lancaster Mennonite, 3-2.
“Jebb’s success is due to his love of the players and his love of soccer,” Moore said via text message. “When one possesses those qualities, as he does, you are going to win. I’m so glad to hear of this incredible milestone that Jebb has achieved.”
The Canners return to action with a YAIAA tournament quarterfinal on Tuesday against York Suburban at 5 p.m. at a site to be announced.
Goals: DC-Nolan Cruze, Aaron Ocampo; B- Guillaume Schmitz 5, Devan Ponce 3, Kody Mendoza. Assists: DC-Michael Carter 2; B-Cam Tyson 3, Juan Garcia 3, Ponce, Schmitz. Shots: DC-5; B-13. Corners: DC-1; B-8. Saves: DC-Liam Russell (4); B-Rodrigo Beltran (2), Luke Hartzel (1), Osvaldo Diaz-Reyes (0). JV: Biglerville 3, Delone 0.
