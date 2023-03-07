No. 8 seed Mount St. Mary’s survived and advanced in a 67-66 overtime win over No. 9 seed Canisius on Tuesday in the Hercules Tires Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament First Round. Dakota Leffew paced the Mount with 15 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 1:35 left in overtime.
Trailing 33-26 at the half, the Mount came out strong in the second half, pulling within a point at 37-36 when Xavier Lipscomb hit 1-of-2 at the line. The Golden Griffins held a 41-38 lead when Leffew drained a 3-point jumper to tie the score, and Dola Adebayo scored in the paint off a feed from Jalen Benjamin to put the Mount ahead. The Golden Griffins responded, taking a 46-44 advantage on a Tre Dinkins 3-pointer.
The Mount (13-19) countered with a 9-0 run to take a 53-46 lead at the midpoint of the second half. Tinsley and Lipscomb each scored in the paint to start the run, and a Leffew triple made it a 51-46 lead. Jedy Cordilia finished in the paint with a dunk to make it a seven-point advantage with 10:04 left in regulation.
Both offenses stalled at that point, with Canisius scoring four points in a row over the next five minutes to make it 53-50. Cordilia scored on a nice post move, and a Benjamin pull-up jumper made it 57-50 with 4:05 left.
The Mount held a 59-52 lead with 3:19 left in regulation after a Malik Jefferson bucket, but Canisius (10-20) scored the next four points, all at the free throw line, to make it 59-56 with 2:49 on the clock. Jordan Henderson scored on a putback bucket with 58.9 seconds left, but Benjamin’s jumper with 36 ticks left put the Mount up, 61-58. Henderson answered with a three to even the score with 23.2 seconds left. The Mount turned the ball over on the final possession, forcing overtime.
After Benjamin opened the overtime period with a basket to put the Mount on top, Canisius scored the next five points to build a 66-63 lead with 2:37 remaining. Cordilia scored on a hook shot with 2:20 left to cut the deficit to one, and after a stop on the defensive end, Leffew scored on a turnaround jumper in the paint to put the Mount ahead, 67-66.
Canisius saw Jacco Fritz miss a three on the next possession, but the Mount did not convert on the other end. Fritz again had a shot to put Canisius in front, but his lay-up was off the mark, and Jefferson secured the rebound and was fouled with 4.5 seconds remaining. Jefferson missed the front end of the 1-and-1, but Tahj Staveskie’s desperation three at the buzzer was short, and the Mount survived to advance to the MAAC Quarterfinals.
Leffew finished with 15 points, hitting 3-of-7, from three-point range to lead the Mount. Benjamin added 13 points and five assists while Tinsley stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, 11 rebounds and five helpers. It is Tinsely’s second double-double of the year. Cordilia added eight points and five rebounds while Jefferson had five points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Lipscomb also had a strong game off the bench with five points, four rebounds and four assists.
Henderson led all scorers with 20 points for Canisius with Stahveski adding 14. Xzavier Long added a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Golden Griffins.
Canisius used an 18-to-4 run to take control of the game in the first half. A Henderson three-pointer gave his team its biggest lead at 29-15 with five minutes left in the half. The Mount was able to chip away at the deficit with a Tinsley three making it 33-26 at the half.
The Mount moves on to the quarterfinal round to face top-seeded Iona at 7 p.m. at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Mount St. Mary’s played solid on the defensive end throughout, and clutch offense late propelled them to a first round win at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday. The Mount defeated Canisius by a 52-41 final.
The two-time defending winner of the Northeast Conference, the Mount has now won seven conference tournament games in a row, dating back to 2021.
Michaela Harrison scored a game-high 18 points, coming within three of third place on the team’s all-time list. Aryna Taylor and Jessica Tomasetti contributed 14 points each, with Tomasetti adding 10 rebounds for a double-double. Isabella Hunt grabbed nine rebounds with three assists and three steals.
Defense held the Golden Griffins to 26 percent from the field and played a big role in forcing 21 turnovers. The team held the rebounding margin close, trailing by one at 38-37 by the final buzzer.
Cheyenne Stubbs scored 15 to lead Canisius and Sisi Eleko added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Mountaineers scored the first four points of the game before Canisius responded with a triple. Continuing to find success long range, the Golden Griffins took their first lead at 9-6 off a Stubbs shot. Harrison leveled the score with the Mount’s first made three of the game, but Canisius tacked on another make to lead 11-9 after one.
A late second quarter surge helped the Mount pull the game into a tie at the halftime break. After the Griffs went up 20-12 with 4:17 left, Taylor responded with a triple, then Tomasetti capitalized on two turnover, slicing the deficit to one point. After Stubbs hit foul shots on the other end, Harrison found enough open space to drill the game tying three as the seconds wound down.
Mount looked to take charge in the third quarter, building leads as high as six through the frame’s two media timeouts. Out of the medias, Harrison found a corner trey and Jo Raflo drove the baseline to put the lead into double digits and force a Golden Griffins timeout. But as in the first quarter, Canisius answered back with a 5-0 run to trim the contest down to six entering the fourth.
The advantage, however, held firm as the Mountaineers limited the Golden Griffins scoreless over the first five minutes of the fourth. Even when shots were not falling, the Mount crashed the offensive glass, with one possession lasting over a minute. Canisius made one last push to six, but momentum shifted after Eleko was whistled for a taunting technical, opening the door for a 6-0 Mount run that finished off the contest.
LOOKING AHEAD
Mount St. Mary’s faces top-seeded Iona at 1 p.m. Wednesday from Boardwalk Hall.
The Gaels finished the season at 23-6 with an 18-2 mark in the MAAC. First-Teamer Juana Camilion is the team’s leader in points at 14.1 while Ketsia Athias scores 12.1 per game and averages 8.2 rebounds. Iona rattled off 16 straight wins at one point, clinching the number one seed before falling to Marist on the last weekend of the year.
The two teams met for the first time this season, and the Gaels swept the season series, defeating the Mountaineers 63-44 in January and 50-37 in February.
