No. 8 seed Mount St. Mary’s survived and advanced in a 67-66 overtime win over No. 9 seed Canisius on Tuesday in the Hercules Tires Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament First Round. Dakota Leffew paced the Mount with 15 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 1:35 left in overtime.

Trailing 33-26 at the half, the Mount came out strong in the second half, pulling within a point at 37-36 when Xavier Lipscomb hit 1-of-2 at the line. The Golden Griffins held a 41-38 lead when Leffew drained a 3-point jumper to tie the score, and Dola Adebayo scored in the paint off a feed from Jalen Benjamin to put the Mount ahead. The Golden Griffins responded, taking a 46-44 advantage on a Tre Dinkins 3-pointer.

