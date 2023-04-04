TRACK & FIELD
BOYS
Delone 73, Fairfield 68
Delone 79, Littlestown 62
Fairfield 75, Littlestown 66
GIRLS
Delone 74, Fairfield 69
Delone 81, Littlestown 56
Fairfield 87, Littlestown 46
Delone Catholic went a combined 4-0 in a tri-meet with Fairfield and Littlestown on Tuesday.
Bryson Kopp won the long jump with a mark of 20-4, and joined Nolan Kruse, Preston Auffarth and Gage Zimmerman in running a 3:44.22 to claim the 1600 relay. Cam Keller won the shot put for Delone with a throw of 38-3.
Fairfield had five overall wins on the day, including Jake Ogle’s victory in the high jump where he cleared 6-2. Nik Nordberg (triple jump, 40-5), Trent Witte (javelin, 131-0), Jonah Longenecker (800, 2:16.47) and Chris Brown (400, 54.99) were also victorious.
Littlestown was unable to score a meet win but had three athletes come away with a pair of event victories apiece. Peyton Small owned the 1600 and 3200 runs, Zyan Herr prevailed in both the 100 and 200 dashes, and Dylan Herr took first in the 110 and 300 hurdles races.
The Squirettes were paced by double winners Kaitlyn Schwarz and Fina Mochi. Schwarz powered to triumphs in the shot put (31-6.5) and discus (80-7) while Mochi was tops in the high jump (4-8) and pole vault (8-6).
Emma Bunty also won the 100 hurdles for Delone.
The Knights won both distance runs on Tuesday, with Molly Nightengale taking the 1600 and Rae Skoczen winning the 3200. Ivy Mohr (javelin), Sarah Nagy (300 hurdles) and Ava Deming (200) were also victorious.
For the Thunderbolts, Emmy Nunemaker ran a 13.34 to win the 100 and Abi Riedel clocked a 2:42.23 to cross the line first in the 800. Madi Dillon and Isabella MacCall delivered respective wins in the triple jump and long jump as well.
BOYS
Delone Catholic 73, Fairfield 68
3200 relay: 1. Fairfield (Longenecker, Phelan, LeGare, DeHart) 9:21; 110 hurdles: 1. Auffarth (DC) 19.45, 2. Fisher (F) 20.21, 3. Murdorf (F) 20.78; 100: 1. Noel (DC) 11.39, 2. Ogle (F) 11.39, 3. Zimmerman (DC) 11.9; 1600: 1. Davis (DC) 4:51.9, 2. Phelan (F) 4:59.6, 3. Allen (DC) 5:01; 400 relay: 1. Delone (Noel, Kruse, Smith, Zimmerman) 45.22; 400: 1. Brown (F) 54.99, 2. Herb (F) 55.38, 3. No. Davis (F) 57.79; 300 hurdles: 1. Auffarth (DC) 44.37, 2. Fisher (F) 46.58, 3. Murdorf (F) 51.53; 800: 1. Longenecker (F) 2:16.47, 2. Goedecker (DC) 2:19.65, 3. Catlin (D) 2:19.94; 200: 1. Zimmerman (DC) 23.33, 2. Noel (DC) 23.7, 3. Na. Davis (F) 25.0; 3200: 1. Davis (DC) 10:55.12, 2. Allen (DC) 11:19.21, 3. LeGare (F) 11:32; Javelin: 1. Witte (F) 131-0, 2. Fleming (DC) 127-9, 3. Bauerline (DC) 126-2; Shot put: 1. Keller (DC) 38-3, 2. McVey (F) 35-7, 3. Hilfiger (DC) 33-3; Discus: 1. Witte (F) 120-0, 2. Macey (F) 117-9, 3. Fleming (DC) 100-11; Triple jump: 1. Nordberg (F) 40-5, 2. Russell (DC) 38-6.5, 3. G. Giraffa (DC) 36-8; Long jump: 1. Kopp (DC) 20-4, 2. Ogle (F) 20-3, 3. Nordberg (F) 18-10; High jump: 1. Ogle (F) 6-2, 2. Nordberg (F) 6-1, 3. Russell (DC) 5-6
Delone Catholic 79, Littlestown 61
3200 relay: 1. Delone (Catlin, Darlington, Goedecker, Parsley) 9:38; 110 hurdles: 1. D. Herr (L) 17.8, 2. Auffarth (DC) 19.4, 3. Adams (L) 19.9; 100: 1. Z. Herr (L) 11.16, 2. Lookingbill (L) 11.38, 3. Noel (DC) 11.39; 1600: 1. Small (L) 4:39, 2. Davis (DC) 4:51.9, 3. Allen (DC) 5:01; 400 relay: 1. Littlestown (D. Herr, Z. Herr, Clabaugh, Lookingbill) 44.76; 400: 1. Lookingbill (L) 55.8, 2. Bittle (L) 56.9, 3. Salazar (DC) 59.95; 300 hurdles: 1. D. Herr (L) 44.09, 2. Auffarth (DC) 44.37, 3. Adams (L) 49.62; 800: 1. Goedecker (DC) 2:19.65, 2. Catlin (DC) 2:19.94, 3. Parsley (DC) 2:26; 200: 1. Z. Herr (L) 22.72, 2. Zimmerman (DC) 23.33, 3. Noel (DC) 23.7; 3200: 1. Small (L) 10:51.09, 2. Davis (DC) 10:55.12, 3. Allen (DC) 11:19.21; 1600 relay: 1. Delone (Kopp, Kruse, Auffarth, Zimmerman) 3:44.22; Javelin: 1. Fleming DC) 127-9, 2. Bauerline (DC) 126-2, 3. Stonesifer (L) 118-9; Shot put: 1. Keller (DC) 38-3, 2. Stonesifer (L) 36-5, 3. Hilfiger (DC) 33-3; Discus: 1. Stonesifer (L) 121-0, 2. Fleming (DC) 100-11, 3. Keller (DC) 100-5; Triple jump: 1. Russell (DC) 38-6.5, 2. Giraffa (DC) 36-8, 3. Spillan (L) 34-5; Long jump: 1. Kopp (DC) 20-4, 2. Clabaugh (L) 17-5, 3. Spillan (L) 15-9; High jump: 1. Russell (DC) 5-6, Rebert (DC) 5-6, 3. Giraffa (DC) 5-4
Fairfield 75, Littlestown 66
3200 relay: 1. Fairfield (Longenecker, Phelan, LeGare, DeHart) 9:21; 110 hurdles: 1. D. Herr (L) 17.8, 2. Adams (L) 19.94, 3. Fisher (F) 20.21; 100: 1. Z. Herr (L) 11.16, 2. Lookingbill (L) 11.38, 3. Ogle (F) 11.39; 1600: 1. Small (L) 4:39, 2. Phelan (F) 4:59.6, 3. Lochary (L) 5:30.03; 400 relay: 1. Littlestown (D. Herr, Z. Herr, Clabaugh, Lookingbill) 44.76; 400: 1. Brown (F) 54.99, 2. Herb (F) 55.38, 3. Lookingbill (L) 55.8; 300 hurdles: 1. D. Herr (L) 44.09, 2. Fisher (F) 46.58, 3. Adams (L) 49.62; 800: 1. Longenecker (F) 2:16.47, 2. Talcott (F) 2:28.20, 3. Kump (L) 2:29.50; 200: 1. Z. Herr (L) 22.72, 2. Davis (F) 25.0, 3. Diehl (L) 25.85; 3200: 1. Small (L) 10:51.09, 2. LeGare (F) 11:32, 3. Lochary (L) 12:37.91; 1600 relay: 1. Fairfield (Herb, Davis, Orndorff, Brown) 3:74.96; Javelin: 1. Witte (F) 131-0, 2. Stonesifer (L) 118-9, 3. McVey (F) 117-2; Shot put: 1. Stonesifer (L) 36-5, 2. McVey (F) 35-7, 3. Miller (L) 31-7; Discus: 1. Stonesifer (L) 121-0, 2. Witte (F) 120-0, 3. McVey (F) 117-9; Triple jump: 1. Nordberg (F) 40-5, 2. Spillan (L) 34-5, 3. Clabaugh (L) 34-1; Long jump: 1. Ogle (F) 20-3, 2. Nordberg (F) 18-10, 3. Murdorff (F) 17-8; High jump: 1. Ogle (F) 6-2, 2. Nordberg (F) 6-1, 3. Clabaugh (L) 5-2
GIRLS
Delone Catholic 74, Fairfield 69
3200 relay: 1. Delone (Bealmear, Brown, Hughes, Kennedy) 11:07; 100 hurdles: 1. Bunty (DC) 17.02, 2. Nagy (F) 17.5, 3. Wells (DC) 21.3; 100: 1. Deming (F) 13.49, 2. O’Brien (DC) 13.9, 3. Stoner (F) 14.32; 1600: 1. Nightingale (F) 6:07.38, 2. Bealmear (DC) 7:04, 3. M. Mohr (F) 10:00; 400 relay: 1. Delone (Bunty, Jacoby, Mochi, O’Brien) 53.47; 400: 1. Deming (F) 1:00.99, 2. Romero (DC) 1:11.07, 3. Gingrich (DC) 1:15.34; 300 hurdles: 1. Nagy (F) 51.56, 2. Bunty (DC) 52.06; 800: 1. Hughes (DC) 2:49.02, 2. Partilla (F) 2:54.06, 3. DeLaurence (F) 2:57.56; 200: 1. Deming (F) 27.48, 2. O’Brien (DC) 29.06, 3. Stoner (F) 29.52; 3200: 1. Skoczen (F) 14:24.90, 2. Brown (DC) 14:53.68; 1600 relay: 1. Fairfield (Packard, Nagy, Stoner, Deming) 4:34.69; Javelin: 1. I. Mohr (F) 86-7, 2. Knobloch (DC) 85-4, 3. Schwarz (DC) 34-1; Shot put: 1. Schwarz (DC) 31-6.5, 2. Fleming (DC) 28-8, 3. Harlacher (FF) 28-2; Discus: 1. Schwarz (DC) 80-7, 2. Partilla (F) 76-10, 3. Knobloch (DC) 74-4; Triple jump: 1. Chesko (F) 28-10; Long jump: 1. Chesko (F) 13-4, 2. Wells (DC) 13-2, 3. Myers (F) 13-0; High jump: 1. Mochi (DC) 4-8, 2. Nightingale (F) 4-6; Pole vault: 1. Mochi (DC) 8-6, 2. Wells (DC) 7-0, Partilla (F) 6-6
Delone 81, Littlestown 56
3200: 1. Bealmear, Brown, Hughes, Kennedy) 11:07; 100 hurdles: 1. Bunty (DC) 17.02, 2. Wells (DC) 21.3; 100: 1. Nunemaker (L) 13.34, 2. King (L) 13.64, 3. Parker (L) 13.78; 1600: 1. Riedel (L) 6:09.35, 2. Bealmear (DC) 7:04; 400 relay: 1. Littlestown (Hitchner, King, Parker, Nunemaker) 53.35; 400: 1. Nunemaker (L) 1:06.64, 2. Romero (DC) 1:11.07, 3. Gingrich (DC) 1:15.34; 300 hurdles: 1. Bunty (DC) 52.06; 800: 1. Riedel (L) 2:42.23, 2. Hughes (DC) 2:49.02, 3. Kennedy (DC) 2:58.47; 200: 1. Parker (L) 28.94, 2. O’Brien (DC) 29.06, 3. Jacoby (DC) 30.20; 3200: 1. Brown (DC) 14:53.68; 1600 relay: 1. Delone (O’Brien, Romero, Bealmear, Mochi) 4:37.25; Javelin: 1. Knobloch (DC) 85-4, 2. Schwarz (DC) 84-1, 3. Kile (L) 77-11; Shot put: 1. Schwarz (DC) 31-6.5, 2. Fleming (DC) 28-8, 3. Myers (DC) 26-7; Discus: 1. Schwarz (DC) 80-7, 2. Knobloch (DC) 74-4, 3. Feeser (L) 70-5; Triple jump: 1. Dillon (L) 29-4, 2. Sentz (L) 28-0; Long jump: 1. MacCall (L) 14-1, 2. Dillon (L) 13-7, 3. Sentz (L) 13-6; High jump: 1. Mochi (DC) 4-8, 2. MacCall (L) 4-6; Pole vault: 1. Mochi (DC) 8-6, 2. Wells (DC) 7-0
Fairfield 87, Littlestown 46
3200 relay: 1. Fairfield (Nightingale, Partilla, Chesko, DeLaurence) 11:13; 100 hurdles: 1. Nagy (F) 17.5; 100: 1. Nunemaker (L) 13.34, 2. Deming (F) 13.49, 3. King (L) 13.64; 1600: 1. Nightingale (F) 6:07.38, 2. Riedel (L) 6:09.35, 3. M. Mohr (F) 10:00; 400 relay: 1. Littlestown (Hitchner, King, Parker, Nunemaker) 53.35; 400: 1. Deming (F) 1:02.99, 2. Nunemaker (L) 1:06.64, 3, Packard (F) 1:16.51; 300 hurdles: 1. Nagy (F) 51.56; 800: 1. Riedel (L) 2:42.23, 2. Partilla (F) 2:54.06, 3. DeLaurence (F) 2:57.56; 200: 1. Deming (F) 27.48, 2. Parker (L) 28.94, 3. Stoner (F) 29.52; 3200: 1. Skoczen (F) 14:24.98; 1600 relay: 1. Packard, Nagy, Stoner, Deming) 4:34.69; Javelin: 1. I. Mohr (F) 86-7, 2. Myers (F) 27-8, 3. Brown (F) 25-8; Discus: 1. Partilla (F) 76-10, 2. Petrakas (F) 70-10, 3. Feeser (L) 70-5; Triple jump: 1. Dillon (L) 29-4, 2. Chesko (F) 28-10, 3. Sentz (L) 28-0; Long jump: 1. MacCall (L) 14-1, 2. Dillon (L) 13-7, 3. Sentz (L) 13-6; High jump: 1. MacCall (L) 4-6, 2. Nightengale (F) 4-6; Pole vault: 1. Partilla (F) 6-6
Hanover boys 83,
Biglerville 63
Hanover girls 76,
Biglerville 56
The Canners won 13 events but were undone by Hanover’s depth in a YAIAA meet on Tuesday at Biglerville.
On the boys’ side, Robert Salazar continued his impressive start by winning the 300 hurdles (43.8), long jump (19-3) and high jump (5-10). Caden Althoff zipped to a pair of wins, topping the field in the 100 (11.8) and 200 (25.1) dashes, as well as running anchor on the winning 400 relay team.
Tyler Wolf (3200) and Anthony Cervantes (400) were also victorious for the Canners.
In the girls’ meet, Haylee Smith keyed a strong showing in the throws for Biglerville. Smith led sweeps in both the discus and javelin with winning throws of 95-4 and 94-10, respectively.
On the track, Abbie Ponce (100 hurdles), Tania Catonga-Esquivias (300 hurdles) and Amanda Kane (200) also prevailed.
BOYS
110 hurdles: 1. Peli 16.3, 2. Robert Salazar (B) 16.3; 100: 1. Caden Althoff (B) 11.8; 1600: 1. Able (H) 5:09.07, 2. Aiden Kissner (B) 5:10.4; 400: 1. Anthony Cervantes (B) 59.0; 300 hurdles: 1. Salazar (B) 43.8; 800: 1. Able (H) 2:24.4, 3. Nic Acevedo (B) 2:34.2; 200: 1. Althoff (B) 25.1; 3200: 1. Tyler Wolf (B) 12:18.6, 2. Austin Woltz (B) 12:54.8; 3200 relay: 1. Hanover 9:27.1; 400 relay: 1. Biglerville 47.4; 1600 relay: 1. Hanover 3:49.5; Long jump: 1. Salazar (B) 19-3, 3. Landon Anglin (B) 16-11; Triple jump: 1. Kasili (H) 36-11, 3. Anglin (B) 34-5; High jump: 1. Salazar (B) 5-10, 2. Bear Zullinger (B) 5-6; Pole vault: 1. Kenworthy (H) 8-6; Shot put: 1. Wilkinson (H) 33-9, 2. Luke Showers (B) 30-6, 3. Zullinger (B) 30-5; Discus: 1. Swope (H) 92-8; Javelin: 1. Hartlaub (H) 135-8, 2. Zullinger (B) 115-0, 3. Showers (B) 114-2
GIRLS
100 hurdles: 1. Abbie Ponce (B) 19.8, 2. Tania Catonga-Esquivias (B) 20.4; 100: 1. Mummert (H) 14.1, 2. Amanda Kane (B) 14.2, 3. Kierra Shaffer (B) 14.5; 1600: 1. Minetos (H) 6:35, 2. Isabel Mauss (B) 6:40.5, 400: 1. Carpenter (H) 1:11.8, 3. Ashley Salazar-Ruelas (B) 1:22.6; 300 hurdles: 1. Catonga-Esquivias (B) 56.9, 2. Ponce (B) 57.3, 3. Claire Roberts (B) 59.2; 800: 1. Minetos (H) 3:03.5; 200: 1. Kane (B) 29.4; 3200: 1. Nawn (H) 15:07.1, 3. Kaitlyn Kline (B) 17:06.7; 3200 relay: 1. Hanover 12:21.9; 400 relay: 1. Hanover 56.2; 1600 relay: 1. Hanover 4:57.1; Long jump: 1. Mummert (H) 14-7, 3. Eva Hollabaugh (B) 12-7; Triple jump: 1. Perez (H) 30-8.5, 2. Roberts (B) 28-7; Shot put: 1. Wildasin (H) 30-0, 2. Katie White (B) 29-3; Discus: 1. Haylee Smith (B) 95-4, 2. Patience King (B) 85-9, 3. White (B) 83-2; Javelin: 1. Smith (B) 94-10, 2. White (B) 93-7, 3. Roberts (B) 92-9
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford 23, West York 9
The Colonials cranked up the offense on Tuesday when they pounded the Bulldogs, 23-9, behind nine goals from Ally Mathis. Mathis also had four assists in a monster performance.
Cameryn Cohee struck for four tallies while Madison Cohee, Kyleigh Aleshire, Brylee Sanders and Sydney Winpigler finished with two goals apiece. Alena Doll and Madi Henry joined the goal-scoring parade with single markers.
Madison Cohee joined Mathis with four helpers, and Ox keeper Daelyn Hardnack came up with 13 saves.
SOFTBALL
Mechanicsburg 5,
Gettysburg 0
Sam Rybacki fired a no-hitter on Tuesday to highlight the Wildcats’ road win. Rybacki struck out a dozen Warriors while issuing three walks in the complete-game gem.
Rybacki also tripled home a run, while Kelsea Harshbarger went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI for Mechanicsburg (6-0).
Danika Kump went the distance for Gettysburg (0-3), striking out five while allowing five hits.
Mechanicsburg 001 031 0 – 5 5 0
Gettysburg 000 000 0 – 0 0 2
WP: Rybacki. LP: Danika Kump. SO-BB: Rybacki 12-3, Kump 5-7. 3B: M-Rybacki
Littlestown 14, West York 2
The unbeaten Bolts scored 14 times in just five innings to end things early against the Golden Knights on Monday.
Isabella Olvera singled three times as part of an 11-hit attack for Littlestown (5-0), and Sarah Loveless posted a team-high three RBI. Chelsey Stonesifer and Bailey Rucker were both 2-for-3 with doubles, combining to score seven runs.
In the circle, Ashlynn Gorsuch whiffed a dozen batters while allowing only two hits.
Littlestown 302 54 – 14 11 1
West York 001 01 – 2 2 3
WP: Ashlynn Gorsuch. LP: McGlynn. SO-BB: Gorsuch 12-1, McGlynn 5-5. 2B: L-Sarah Loveless, Bailey Rucker, Chelsey Stonesifer. HR: WY-McGlynn
BOYS’ TENNIS
Littlestown 5,
York Country Day 0
The Bolts snapped a four-match losing streak by blanking the Greyhounds on Tuesday.
Shawn Nelson outlasted Cameron Croon in a marathon at No. 2 singles, winning 6-4, 3-6, 11-9. Isaac Marshall and Carter Owings won in straight sets for the Bolts (3-5) in singles play as well.
Singles: 1. Cyrus Marshall (L) d. Jacoby 6-3, 6-4; 2. Shawn Nelson (L) d. Croon 6-4, 3-6, 11-9; 3. Carter Owings (L) d. Abbott 6-1, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Isaac Marshall/Dylan Smith (L) d. Ortiz/Stump 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jason Wang/Alexis Reyes (L) d. Bahitt/Baskerville 6-1, 6-0
