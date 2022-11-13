Mary Washington held the Gettysburg College women’s basketball team scoreless for nearly six minutes of the fourth quarter then scored five points in the final 21.1 seconds to cap a rally and win 53-49 in the Randolph-Macon Tip-Off Classic on Sunday.
THE LEADERS
• Mackenzie Szlosek led the Bullets (1-1) with 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals.
• Alayna Arnolie added 14 points of her own to go with eight rebounds and two steals.
FOR THE FOES
• Keagan Schwab led the Eagles (3-0) with 14 points and nine rebounds.
• Ashley Martin added 10 points and five boards.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Behind a layup and two free throws from Alayna Arnolie, Gettysburg built a 6-0 lead in the game’s first 2:55. Mary Washington twice pulled to within one before Shinya Lee hit the second of two free throws with 2:46 on the first-quarter clock to push the lead back to as large as 11-7. A Keagan Schwab 3-pointer capped a 5-1 burst to end the period and draw the Eagles even after 10 minutes.
• Mackenzie Szlosek and Ashley Martin traded baskets in the first 40 seconds of the second quarter to keep it a 14-all game. An Emily Violante three-point play and Lee jumper quickly extended the Gettysburg lead back to five with 8:34 showing. Mary Washington held the Bullets off the board for the next three minutes while drawing even at 19-all. An Arnolie jumper and four straight points from Szlosek stretched the advantage to 25-16 with 4:35 on the clock. A Martin layup made it a 29-26 game at halftime.
• Jordan Carpenter hit a layup 23 seconds into the third period to cut the deficit to one before Gettysburg scored seven of the next eight points to build a 36-29 lead on a Szlosek jumper with 4:20 to play. The Eagles, however, scored the final seven of the quarter to once again draw even entering the final period. Sydney Sherman scored four points and Keagan Schwab hit a 3-pointer to tie the game in the final 16 seconds.
• Triples from Arnolie and Szlosek keyed an 8-0 start to the fourth quarter. A Schwab free throw with 7:32 remaining, however, sparked a 12-0 counter to put Mary Washington in front 48-44 with 3:37 to play. A Szlosek triple with 2:00 remaining snapped a 5-minute, 50-second scoring drought and draw the Bullets within one.
Arnole hit the first of two free throws with 1:36 remaining to tie the game at 48-all. Violante then canned the first of two from the charity stripe 12 seconds later for a 49-48 advantage.
Out of a timeout in the front court with 29.8 seconds on the clock, Martin drove down the lane and connected on a layup with 21.1 seconds showing for a 50-49 lead. After a jump ball with 15.6 seconds, Molly Sharman went to the stripe 3.5 seconds later and hit the first of two, extending the lead to two. After forcing a tough shot at the other end, Sharman came up with the rebound and hit both free throws with 2.2 seconds to ice the game.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Caitlyn Priore pulled down a team-best nine rebounds to go with eight points, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
• Emily Violante chipped in nine points and eight rebounds.
• Gettysburg limited Mary Washington to just two offensive rebounds as part of a 42-38 advantage on the glass but the Eagles shot 42.9 percent from the floor while the Bullets were just 17 of 70 (24.3 percent).
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action in the Centennial Conference opener at home against Johns Hopkins on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Game time is 6 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Gettysburg held commanding leads in the first and second halves to carry them it to a 62-49 win over Wilson in the Gettysburg Tip-Off Tournament consolation game on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Max Pernetti chipped in 15 points, four rebounds, and one assist to lead the Bullets (1-1) in scoring.
• Carl Schaller was the other player in double digits for the Bullets, with 11 points and three rebounds.
FOR THE FOES
• Darryl Garib carried the Phoenix (0-2), putting up 19 points.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Gettysburg got out to a 10-2 lead over Wilson early in the first half from two different scorers, including three free throws by Pernetti. Garib hit a three to make it a five point game, before Antonello Baggi hit a three of his own and Jordan Stafford made a layup to give the Bullets a 10 point lead. Stafford hit three free throws to put the Bullets up by 13, at 20-7. The Phoenix grabbed two layups to give them 11 points, but the Bullets would hold them there for the rest of the half. A free throw and two baskets by Schaller give the Bullets a 14-point lead at 25-11. Elijah Williams and Rassoul Abakar each made jumpers in the paint to make it a 30-11 score, and Baggi hit two free throws to make it 32-11 heading into halftime.
• Wilson held off Gettysburg at the start of the second half, not allowing them any field goals until almost six minutes into the half. Meanwhile, the Phoenix went on their own run, fueled by three baskets and two free throws by Garib to make the score 36-25. Schaller hit a three-pointer to bring the Bullets back to a 14-point lead, and another basket by Schaller made it 16 with 12 minutes remaining in the game. Two different scorers found the net for the Phoenix, and Garib hit another free throw to make keep the deficit at 16 points.
For the rest of the game, the deficit would only shrink to 11 points. Four layups by three scorers and a triple by Williams put the Bullets up by 17, and he hit another to make it 18 at 60-42. A jumper and five made free throws would be Wilson’s final points of the game, as Pernetti hit a final layup in the last 20 seconds of the game. The Bullets came out with a 13-point win.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Wilson went 19 for 51 in the two-point range, while Gettysburg went 21 for 53.
• Gettysburg hit 6 of 22 three-point attempts, while Wilson went one for ten.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg will play Stevenson on Wednesday. Game time is 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.