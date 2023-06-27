SOUTH PENN LEAGUE
Biglerville 7, Hanover 0
Tanner Byers continued his stellar season on Tuesday, when he twirled a complete-game shutout in Biglerville’s 7-0 win at Oakside Community Park.
Byers retired the Raiders on 116 pitches, striking out five and walking two. He scattered seven hits over seven innings as the Black Sox improved to 14-8.
Biglerville jumped on top 4-0 in the opening inning and never looked back. Logan Brewer led a 10-hit attack with a 3-for-4 night that included a pair of doubles and an RBI. Connor Orner and Evan Shearer collected two RBI apiece, while Pat Armor singled twice and Shawn Redding had a double.
For Hanover (7-13), Pat Brady and Bob Taylor finished with two hits apiece.
Hanover 000 000 0 — 0 7 1
Biglerville 410 002 x — 7 10 1
Colby Peterson, John Karlheim (6). Tanner Byers. WP: Byers. LP: Peterson. SO-BB: Peterson 4-2, Karlheim 0-0, Byers 5-2. 2B: B-Logan Brewer 2, Shawn Redding
Mason-Dixon 2, Littlestown 1
Erich Kelch got the upper hand in a pitcher’s duel with Justin Gladhill on Tuesday as the Rebels edged the Dodgers in South Penn play.
Kelch opened the game with five scoreless innings before giving up back-to-back two-out doubles to Jacob Saylor and Curtis Harman in the sixth. The Rebels’ ace shut it down from there, finishing off his six-hitter with seven strikeouts.
Gladhill allowed only five hits and posted five shutout innings. Mason-Dixon (16-6) did its damage in the second when Jacob Hall tripled, and later scored on a single by Taylor Eisentraut. After another base hit, Brendan Kastanaras delivered an RBI single to make it 2-0.
Hall also doubled in the win while Saylor went 3-for-3 with a pair of two-baggers for the Dodgers (18-7). Trent Copenhaver was 2-for-4 with a double as well.
Littlestown 000 001 0 — 1 6 1
Mason-Dixon 020 000 x — 2 5 1
WP: Erich Kelch. LP: Justin Gladhill. SO-BB: Gladhill 2-1, Kelch 7-1. 2B: L-Jacob Saylor 2, Trent Copenahaver, Curtis Harman; MD-Jacob Hall. 3B: MD-Hall
Brushtown 5, Shippensburg 0
Ethan Slusser tossed a gem on Tuesday to lead the Bulldogs in their upset of the visiting Stars. Slusser went the distance in a five-hit shutout, striking out two without issuing a free pass.
Darren Majczuk and Blake Phillips led Brushtown (5-18) with two hits each. Phillips was 2-for-2 with two RBI, two runs scored and a walk.
For Ship (11-10), Greg Cuhna doubled.
Shippensburg 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Brushtown 000 014 x — 5 8 0
Max Armstrong, Adam Horst (6). Ethan Slusser. WP: Slusser. LP: Armstrong. SO-BB: Armstrong 5-2, Horst 0-0, Slusser 2-0. 2B: S-Greg Cuhna
Hagerstown 10, New Oxford 0
The first-place Braves scored five in the opening frame and five more in the final stanza to bookend a 10-0 win over the Twins Tuesday.
Riley Jackson drove in half of Hagerstown’s runs on a 2-for-4 performance that included a pair of doubes. Leadoff man Jarrett Biesecker also doubled twice and was 3-for-4. Corey Jamison singled and doubled as Hagerstown (20-1) piled up 13 hits, which was plenty for starter Chris Chaney, who fired four innings of hitless ball for the win. Chaney whiffed nine and walked one.
The Twins (7-13) picked up their lone hit on an AJ Bullock single.
New Oxford 000 000 — 0 1 3
Hagerstown 500 005 — 10 13 0
Cody Valentine, Cameron Macinyak (2), Jordan Arnold (3), Matt Martin (6). Chris Chaney, Steven Ricketts (5). WP: Chaney. LP: Valentine. SO-BB: Valentine 0-2, Macinyak 2-1, Arnold 1-1, Martin 1-0, Chaney 9-1, Ricketts 4-0. 2B: H-Jarrett Biesecker 2, Riley Jackson 2, Corey Jamison
AMERICAN LEGION
Hanover 3, New Oxford 2
Hanover plated a run in the top of the eighth inning and Koen Breighner polised off a dandy of a pitching performance for Post 14 on Tuesday. Breighner went all eight innings for the win, allowing five hits while fanning three and walking three.
Offensively, Nadir Harris was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in the win, and Jaxon Dell doubled home a big run.
Gavin Haifley and Aaron Smith each drove in a run for New Oxford. Smith also went the distance on the bump, giving up six hits while striking out seven.
New Oxford (5-4) receives a forfeit win from its unplayed game against Red Lion. The Ox will complete a pair of suspended games against Gettysburg on Wednesday at New Oxford, beginning at 6 p.m.
Hanover 000 002 01 — 3 6 0
New Oxford 000 020 00 — 2 5 1
WP: Koen Breighner. LP: Aaron Smith. SO-BB: Breighner 3-3, Smith 7-2. 2B: H-Nadir Harris, Jaxon Dell
