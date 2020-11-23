When the Gettysburg boys’ basketball team begins its season in just under three weeks, a new face will be pacing the sidelines.
Biglerville High School graduate and former Fairfield head coach Marc McLean was tabbed as the next head coach of the Warriors following the resignation of Lawrence Williams in September.
“Marc is very good with relationships, and that’s been a focus of mine and the of the district with recent hires we’ve had,” Gettysburg athletic director Casey Thurston said of the hire.
McLean replaced Williams after four years at the helm of the Warriors program. Last season, he led Gettysburg to a 23-5 record and a 22-0 regular season.
“My memories will always be of what we accomplished and all the support we received from the school and from the community,” Williams said. “I had some things family-wise happen over the summer that led to my decision and some personal things that I wanted to get back into, but I appreciate the opportunity I had with Gettysburg and all the support I was given.”
McLean, who currently teaches social studies in Fairfied Area School District, has been involved in the sport for over two decades, playing for Biglerville from 1994-1998 before attending Shippensburg University and later getting into coaching.
“I’ve coached basketball for around 12 years at around every age group, from little kids up to middle school and AAU as well as at Fairfield for a while,” McLean said. “I stopped when I had kids of my own and wanted to be able to see them grow up and do things with them, but as they’ve gotten older I’ve gotten back involved and I thought this was the right opportunity for me.”
Since being hired, McLean has not yet been able to meet with his team. He was part of the COVID-19 contact group that led to Fairfield’s shutdown last week, and while he says that he’s not experiencing symptoms, McLean is currently in the middle of a 14-day quarantine.
“I got a call last Thursday night saying that one of my colleagues had been exposed to COVID,” he said. “Obviously it’s not an ideal situation when you already have limited time to work with the team. But we know it’s going to be a strange season and these are just things you have to deal with.”
The Warriors are looking to replace 51 points and 34 rebounds per game after various players graduated, including 1,000-point scorer Charles Warren and Zach Ketterman, and star guard Quadir Copeland transferred to Life Center Academy in New Jersey.
“This first year is definitely going to be all about learning,” McLean said. “We’ve got a young group that’s mostly juniors and freshman and I think one or two sophomores. But we’ll worry about winning down the road.
“Our goal is to develop student-athletes, with the emphasis on ‘student.’ Basketball is a great game, but it is a game. We want to have a good culture with good young men and feel that if we take care of that, the winning will come down the road.”
The Warriors will open their season on Friday, Dec. 18 on the road against York Suburban.
Contact Clay Sauertieg at csauertieg at gettysburgtimes.com
