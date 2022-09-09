So close, yet so far away.
That was unfortunately the story Friday evening for the Bermudian Springs football squad as it visited Susquehannock.
Trailing by eight points with under two minutes left, the Eagles got into position to potentially even the score.
After three plays left the visitors with a 4th-and-10 at the Susquehannock 25, quarterback Tyson Carpenter, who connected on just one of 12 passes combined on all previous drives, hit Dylan Hubbard with an apparent 25-yard scoring strike.
Then came the flag for offensive pass interference.
That call ripped the heart out of the Eagles, who had to regroup and attempt a 4th-and-25 play from the 40.
Carpenter was rushed and threw in desperation, a heave that was picked off by Ben Lippy to squash Bermudian’s comeback attempt as the Warriors claimed a 14-6 triumph.
“I talked to our guys after that,” Eagles head coach John Livelsberger said. “And it’s really that when we’re in a situation like that we shouldn’t be there to put the call on an official’s back. The lesson is that we have to play a little cleaner.”
Bermudian’s final drive, however, would have been meaningless had it not been for a pivotal holding call at the other end of the field on Susquehannock’s previous drive. The Warriors, who ran for 269 yards as a team, were driving deep in Eagles territory at the 7.
On a 4th-and-1, a touchdown run by Kaden Lampkin (10 carries, 69 yards) was called back on a holding penalty. Instead of opting for a field goal attempt to push the advantage to 11, the hosts went for it at their own 22.
Gabe Kline stepped in front of a pass, intercepting it and returning to the Bermudian Springs’ 40 to give the Eagles their opportunity.
With just one completion for zero yards up to that point, Carpenter found some rhythm in the passing game. He hit Andrew Smith and Hubbard for back-to-back connections that moved the ball to the Susky 25.
An incomplete pass and a 10-yard sack pushed the Eagles back to the 35 before Carpenter scrambled on 3rd down to get back to the 25.
After timeouts by both sides, the Eagles sideline, fans and coaches all rejoiced when Hubbard hauled in Carpenter’s pass in the corner of the end zone.
Then came the ominous, mustard-colored flag that broke the spirits of those on the visitors side of the field.
“That one’s tough,” Livelsberger said. “We saw it on the sidelines and will probably watch it 100 times, but that’s tough from that position to take that call.”
In a run-dominated contest, the Warriors were able to get on the scoreboard late in the first half as running back Michal Fox (21-167, 2TDs) put the Warriors up 7-0 with a 19-yard run.
Susquehannock had another chance late in the first half thwarted by an interception that sent the contest into the break with Bermudian down by just a touchdown.
Midway through the third quarter, the Eagles hit paydirt as Carter Storm (15-64) scored on a 6-yard run. The PAT, however, destructed due to a bad snap, leaving the Eagles down by a point.
Fox took over the game late in the third quarter and early in the final stanza. The Warrior back rushed six times for 65 yards, including a 20-yard blitz up the gut that pushed the lead to 14-6.
While the outcome was bitter for Livelsberger and his squad to swallow, the good news is that non-league clashes are done at least until playoff time. Like the majority of teams in the YAIAA-3, the Eagles will enter league play with an 0-3 record.
It won’t get easier, though, as next week the Eagles face defending division champ York Catholic, which is also winless.
“We’re hoping that we’ll be ready for next week,” Livelsberger said.
Bermudian Springs 0 0 6 0 — 6
Susquehannock 0 7 0 7 — 14
Second Quarter
S-Michael Fox 19 run (Ryleigh Marks kick), 1:38
Third Quarter
BS-Carter Storm 2 run (pass failed), 6:23
Fourth Quarter
S-Fox 20 run (Marks kick), 10:09
Team Statistics
BS Sus
First downs 11 17
Rushing 34-117 37-269
Passing 3-16-1 6-17-3
Passing yards 35 60
Total yards 152 329
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-47 10-85
Individual Statistics
Rushing: BS-Carter Storm 15-64, Andrew Smith 7-26, Tyler Staub 6-37, Tyson Carpenter 5-(-11), Eddie Sebright 1-1. S-Michael Fox 21-167, Kaden Lampkin 10-69, Dawson Zorbaugh 4-21, T.J. McKee 1-14, Team 2-(-2).
Passing: BS-Carpenter 3-15-1, 35. S-Josh Pecunes 6-14-3, 59; Nick Bender 1-3-0, 1.
Receiving: BS-Dylan Hubbard 2-21, Smith 1-14. S-Joe Fuller 3-15, Jack Wetzel 2-19, Dan Kaliszak 1-25, Kaden Rodriguez 1-1.
