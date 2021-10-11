BOYS’ SOCCER

Biglerville 8, Delone Catholic 2

Biglerville’s Isiah Kuykendall hit the century mark on Monday thanks to a four-goal performance against the visiting Squires.

Kuykendall’s four-goal effort resulted in the 100th point of his scholastic career. The game was halted and Kuykendall was presented with a ball after his final tally, which came at the 14:41 mark of the opening half.

Kuykendall is the second Canner this season to hit the 100-point career mark, joining junior Brylee Rodgers of the Biglerville girls’ soccer team.

Jesus Salazar scored twice to give the unbeaten Canners a quick 2-0 lead. Jack Regentin and Brady Salter scored after the intermission to give the home side eight scores. Regentin, Cam Tyson and Charles Zavala had two assists apiece.

Aiden Groves and Will Didio netted goals for the Squires.

Kuykendall

Delone Catholic 0 2 — 0

Biglerville 6 2 — 8

Goals: B-Jesus Salazar 2, Isiah Kuykendall 4, Jack Regentin, Brady Salter; DC-Aidan Groves, Will Didio. Assists: DC-Didio, Andrew Gervasi; B-Cam Tyson 2, Charles Zavala 2, Regentin 2, Anthony Cerventes, Juan Garcia. Shots: DC-3; B-14. Corners: DC-0; B-2. Saves: DC-Liam Russell 7; B-Rodrigo Beltran 0, Julian Mendez 1

Gettysburg 5, Eastern York 0

Malachi Abma had a hat trick as the Warriors routed the Golden Knights in YAIAA action on Monday.

Jonah Brainard put Gettysburg on the board after finishing a feed from Francisco Sandoval. Sandoval netted the ensuing goal, with David Langman getting the helper.

It was all Abma from there as he pumped in three straight goals, with Brainard assisting on one and Sandoval adding two more feeds to his credit.

FIELD HOCKEY

Bermudian Springs 8, Eastern York 0

The Eagles ran their winning streak to 13 games on Monday when they clocked the visiting Golden Knights, 8-0.

Bermudian (14-2), which posted its ninth shutout during the streak, improved to 10-1 in YAIAA-4 play with games against Kennard-Dale and Gettysburg left on tap. The Eagles sit atop the division leaderboard with 30 points, three ahead of Biglerville, which is 9-2. The Canners face Littlestown and Eastern in their final two YAIAA matchups.

“We have some really strong senior leaders in Lillian Peters, Riley Marines and Bella Bobe,” said Bermudian head coach Kristy Zehr. “And recently Ashlyn Wolfe has really stepped up.”

Melanie Beall was the catalyst offensively with a four-goal performance. Beall had a hat trick in the opening half before tacking on a fourth tally in the third period.

Marines made good on a penalty stroke, joining Bella DeVita, Hailey Dermota and Peters in the goal-scoring column.

“We’ve had 12 different players score or assist this season,” said Zehr of the offensive output. “I’m really excited for this team because I wasn’t expecting this. I saw this as a rebuilding year but Lillian and Riley have really shaped this team into a wonderful team.”

In addition to the stellar play by veterans, Berm has received considerable contributions from its underclassment during its 13-game unbeaten run.

“We had some younger girls in there and the light bulbs went on, so it’s neat to see that,” said Zehr.

Eastern York 0 0 0 0 — 0

Bermudian Springs 1 2 4 1 — 8

Goals: BS-Melanie Beall 4, Riley Marines, Bella DeVita, Hailey Dermota, Lillian Peters. Assists: BS-Ella Benzel, Aliza Staub 2, Peters, Maya Kemper. Shots: EY-0; BS-24. Corners: EY-3; BS-10. Saves: EY-Felix 15, Rumsey 1; BS-Isabella Bobe 0.

Hanover 1, Dover 0

Lily Moorhead scored at 3:45 of the first period and Reagan Wildasin made nine saves in goal as the Hawkettes nipped the Eagles on Monday.

Dover 0 0 0 0 — 0

Hanover 1 0 0 0 — 1

Goals: H-Lily Moorhead. Shots: D-9; H-4. Corners: D-13; H-5. Saves: D-Laird 3; H-Reagan Wildasin 9

Newport 3, Biglerville 1

The visiting Buffs scored three times in the first half to turn back the Canners on Monday. Biglerville broke through on a Natalie Showaker score, assisted by Alyssa Smith.

Biglerville hosts Littlestown in a big YAIAA contest tonight.

Newport 2 1 0 0 — 3

Biglerville 0 0 0 1 — 0

Goals: N-Weidehammer, Clark Godbout; B-Natalie Showaker. Assists: B-Alyssa Smith. Shots: N-22; B-13. Corners: N-6; B-2. Saves: N-12; B-14

GIRLS’ TENNIS

YAIAA Doubles Tournament

A pair of Times Area doubles teams have worked into the semifinals of the YAIAA Tournament, and one of them faced two sets of teammates in the process.

In Class 3A, New Oxford’s Anya Rosenbach and Allison Horick wasted no time in hanging a pair of wins on the board on Monday. The Colonial duo won 6-0, 6-0 in their opener before taking down teammates Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss in the quarters by a 6-2, 6-1 count.

Rosenbach and Horick reached the quarters by taking down fellow Colonials Annie Socks and Kylie Wampler in straight sets.

Four different New Oxford tandems posted at least one win on Monday, as Kaelyn Balko and Hannah Hawkins were victorious in their opener as well.

Next up Rosenbach and Horick is the South Western paring of Sarah McComas ans Savannah Laudicina, which moved on thanks to a three-set triumph in the quarters.

In Class 2A, Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth and Ella Knox dropped three total games in a pair of matches. The top seeds, Roth and Knox will face Kennard-Dale’s Mackenzie Warner and Katie Hayward, the No. 6 seed, which upended the fourth-seeded York Catholic tandem in the quarters.

Delone’s Giovanna Jiang and Brielle Baughman won twice before falling to the second-seeded pairing from Kennard-Dale.

YAIAA Doubles Tournament

Monday

Class 3A

First Round

Annie Socks/Kylie Wampler (New Oxford) d. Kayley Skibicki/Mikayla Bond (South Western) 6-3, 6-3; Kilne/Kelly (Red Lion) d. Riek/Khan (Northeastern) 6-0, 6-0; Miller/Hartinger (York Suburban) d. Sciuto/Isett (Dallastown) 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 6-4; J. Haupt/Fann (Central York) d. Kontz/Jackson (Susquehannock) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3; Chronister/Lasher (Dallastown) d. Kandala/Snyder (Susquehannock) 6-2, 6-0; Kaelyn Balko/Hannah Hawkins (New Oxford) d. Sophia Neely/Emily Niner (Gettysburg) 6-1, 6-1; Sentz/Groomes (Spring Grove) d. Moyer/Bellot (Dover) 6-1, 6-1; Marshall/Shearer (Northeastern) d. Ekstrom/Aulthouse (York Suburban) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

Second Round

1. Anya Rosenbach/Allison Horick (NO) d. Socks/Wampler (NO) 6-0, 6-0; 8. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Kline/Kelly (RL) 6-2, 6-0; 5. Sarah McComas/Savannah Laudicina (SW) d. Miller/Hartinger (YS) 6-4, 6-2; 4. Joines/Zapach (Susq) d. J. Haupt/Fann (CY) 6-4, 6-4; 6. Sult/Jindal (Dal) d. Chronister/Lasher (Dal) 6-1, 6-0; 3. Lakatosh/Lanius (RL) d. Balko/Hawkins (NO) 6-0, 6-0; 7. Tony/Coulson (Dal) d. Sentz/Groomes (SG) 6-1, 6-2; 2. R. Haupt/Stewart (CY) d. Marshall/Shearer (NE) 6-0, 6-2

Quarterfinals

Rosenbach/Horick (NO) d. Wolf/Loss (NO) 6-2, 6-1; McComas/Laudicina (SW) d. Joines/Zapach (Susq) 7-6 (7-2), 6-4; Lakatosh/Lanius (RL) d. Sult/Jindal (Dal) 6-1, 6-0; R. Haupt/Stewart (CY) d. Tony/Coulson (Dal) 6-1, 6-1

Class 2A

First Round

H. Serruto/Webb (Kennard-Dale) d. Williams/Marchozzi (West York) 6-2, 6-2; Firestone/Thomas (West York) d. Hira Khan/Florence Vandersluys (Littlestown 7-5, 6-0; Sepan/Mayer (York Catholic) d. Beka Gerringer/Amelia Gerringer (Bermudian Springs) 6-2, 6-2; Barta/Miligan (York Catholic) d. Jacobs/Marslett (KD) 7-6(7-2, 1-6, 6-4; Gabrielle Erdman/Gianna Lawyer (Delone Catholic) d. Ava Leatherman/Emma Heinemann (Bermudian Springs) 6-1, 6-0; Mya Maloney/Keana Noel (Hanover) d. Lura Johnson/Claudia Reaver (Littlestown) 7-6 (8-6), 6-3; Giovanna Jang/Brielle Baughman (Delone) d. Niles/Bowers (KD) 6-0, 6-1; Whitesel/Santos (West York) d. Emily Flynn/Michalina Miller (Delone) 7-5, 6-0

Second Round

1. Olivia Roth/Ella Knox (DC) d. H. Serruto/Webb (KD) 6-0, 6-0; 5. Agravante/Stackhouse (WY) d. Firestone/Thomas (WY) 6-2, 6-0; 4. Roberts/Javitt (YC) d. Sepan/Mayer (YC) 6-0, 6-0; 6. Warner/Hayward (KD) d. Barta/Miligan (YC) 6-2, 6-3; 7. Annie Smith/Peyton Conover (Han) d. Erdman/Lawyer (DC) 6-2, 6-1; 3. Steele/Sanderson (WY) d. Malone/Noel (Han) 6-0, 6-1; Jiang/Baughman (DC) d. 8. Autumn Slaybaugh/Klara Kirkegaard (Biglerville) 6-2, 6-2; 2. B. Serruto/Maccarelli (KD) d. Whitesel/Santos (WY) 6-1, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Roth/Knox (DC) d. Agravante/Stackhouse (WY) 6-2, 6-1; Warner/Hayward (KD) d. Roberts/Javitt (YC) 5-7, 6-4, 7-5; Steele/Sanderson (WY) d. Smith/Conover (Han) 6-0, 6-1; B. Serruto/Maccarelli (KD) d. Jiang/Baughman (DC) 6-1, 6-3

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Littlestown 3, Dover 2

The Bolts battled their way to an 18-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-13, 15-11 triumph over the Eagles on Monday.

Maddie Dunbar ripped 11 kills and Jaylin Smith added nine more to the attack. Kylah Green and Hannah Cherry combined for nine kills as well.

Carli Thayer dealth two dozen assists and Hayli Hartlaub had 14 digs in the win.

Greencastle 3, Bermudian Springs 1

The Blue Devils took down the Eagles in a 25-7, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20 contest on Monday.

Emma Hartman had a dozen digs for the Berm defense, while Tori Murren and Ella Means finished with five kills apiece.