The Adams County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame has announced the list of candidates for election into the county Hall of Fame. Five individuals from this list will be inducted at the ACSHOF dinner on Nov. 17, 2022 in the Sterner Building at Gettysburg Recreation Park.
Dues-paying members of the Adams County Chapter may vote for candidates of their choice. Anyone who is not a dues-paying member may request a ballot by emailing the Chapter Historian at edriggs78@gmail.com.
The ballot, along with a check for membership dues ($15), must be postmarked by August 12th. Checks may be made out to “ACSHOF”.
The bios for the candidates are as follows:
Jill Motter Stoner
Stoner, a product of Biglerville High School, graduated as one of the best tennis players ever to grow up in Adams County. In four years of singles and doubles play for the Canners, Stoner compiled a record of 129-15, with 35 of those victories coming in postseason play. In 1987 as a junior, she, paired with her twin sister Joy, captured the silver medal in doubles at the PIAA Championships, and then the duo won the gold medal in their senior year. In those two years, Biglerville won the Blue Mountain League championship.
Continuing her career at Shippensburg University, Stoner ended up ranked second in career victories, with 132 singles and doubles wins. Stoner was three-time PSAC champion, at No. 5 singles in 1989, No. 2 singles in 1990, and No. 1 doubles in 1992. She and sister Joy competed in three NCAA Division II national championships. She was named All-PSAC three times.
Stoner is currently a teacher in the Gettysburg Area School District.
Isaiah Logue
Representing Fairfield High School, Logue was the 2012 and 2013 PIAA AA champion in golf. His score in 2013 was better than that of the AAA champion.
Logue advanced to the round of 32 for the 2014 U.S. Amateur and in 2015 advanced to the final stage qualifying event for the U.S. Open Championship.
While at Liberty University he was the Big South Freshman of the Year, a three-time Virginia Sports Information Directors’ All-State team selection (2015 & 2016, 2nd team and 2017, 1st team) and a four-time Virginia State Golf Coaches’ Association All-State team selection (2015, 2017, & 2018, 2nd team and 2016, 1st team). In 2016 at the Big South Championship, he tied for 2nd place which earned him an All-Championship team selection.
Jamila Janneh
Janneh had an outstanding career in track and field at New Oxford High School and Temple University. Graduating from New Oxford in 2012, she still holds school records in the high jump (5’6”) and triple jump (38’9 ½”). Her best long jump was 17’8 ¼”. Her triple jump was the Adams County record until 2022.
Janneh was named New Oxford’s Outstanding Female Athlete in 2012. At Temple she focused on the triple jump, and holds the school record there with a jump of 40’8 ¾”. That jump placed Janneh sixth in the 2014 ECAC/IC4A outdoor track and field championships.
She is currently an administrator at the Roots Fund, Inc., which was created to empower underrepresented minorities in the wine industry.
George Petrie
For 29 seasons, from 1988 to 2018, Petrie led the Gettysburg Bullets men’s basketball team. The team’s 396 victories during Petrie’s tenure included 14 Centennial Conference playoff appearances, three Conference Championships, and five NCAA tournament appearances. His period of time as basketball coach is the longest in the college’s history. The 2007-08 team finished with a record of 24-5, winning the first two games in the national tournament. It was the team’s best showing ever, and included a school-record 11 straight wins.
From 1994 to 2018 he was also the head men’s golf coach and led this team to three Centennial Conference championships.
Joy Motter Weikert
As a student-athlete at Bigerlville High School, Weikert competed in tennis and softball, bringing particular notoriety to the Canner tennis program. Compiling an astounding record of 132-11 in singles and doubles competition, Weikert helped lead the Canners to the Blue Mountain League championship in 1987 and 1988. She teamed with her twin sister Jill in doubles, and the pair grabbed the gold medal at the PIAA Championships in 1988, having won the silver in the previous year.
At Shippensburg University, Weikert won more combined tennis matches than any other player in school history, with 136. In 1990 she was the PSAC champion at No. 4 singles, then in 1992 she won the title at No. 3 singles, and combined with her sister to win the PSAC championship at No. 1 doubles. She was named PSAC Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Year for the 1992-93 school year.
Weikert teaches in the Conewago Valley School District.
Josh Martin
Martin, a Biglerville High School alum, graduated from Kutztown University in 1997. In high school, he earned nine varsity letters, and later played South Penn baseball for 10 years.
Martin began his career with the Gettysburg Times as an intern in the June of 1997, and became Sports Editor of the Times in 2002. Martin has been a premiere voice for the Adams County sports scene for the past 24 years, and has won more than a dozen state-wide journalism honors through the Keystone Awards and Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editor Awards. He has mentored at least 10 full and part-time sports writers and helped them earn more than two dozen awards.
In 2014, Special Olympics of Adams County honored Martin for using the Gettysburg Times to recognize athletes of all abilities.
Perry Smith
Smith, a 1980 PIAA qualifier in wrestling at 185 pounds for Gettysburg High School, returned to his roots after a wrestling and football career at West Chester University. In 1989 he began his teaching and coaching career at Gettysburg, teaching health and physical education and driver and safety education. From 1992 until 2013, Smith was the Warriors’ head wrestling coach, compiling an overall record of 224-172-1 over 21 seasons.
In 1999, his team won the District 3 AAA championship. After coaching 26 individual sectional champions, eight district champions, 15 PIAA qualifiers (six place-winners and one state champion, Ken Haines), and six 100-match winners, Smith was named to the District 3 Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2013. He remained an assistant for head coach Chris Haines, who Smith coached, and the Warriors’ program until his retirement in 2022.
Michael Kirkpatrick
Kirkpatrick, a 1976 BS graduate of Pitt-Johnstown, became the head women’s basketball coach at Gettysburg College in 1989. During his 26 seasons his teams won one conference title, had 12 playoff appearances, and had three NCAA tournament appearances while compiling a record of 379-271. He was twice named conference Coach of the Year.
For 17 years, Kirkpatrick was also the head coach of the women’s softball team. His teams amassed three Centennial Conference championships and twice appeared in the NCAA tournament while compiling a record of 358-178-1. Prior to his college coaching career he had coached at Bermudian Springs High School.
Lawrence Williams
Over two football seasons at Gettysburg High School, Williams passed for 2,186 yards and 23 TDs. He was named the Mid-Penn Keystone Offensive MVP his senior year and was twice named to the Mid-Penn Keystone team and All-Times team. In 2000, he was named the Gettysburg Times Male Athlete of the Year, in part due to a prolific basketball career that earned him a Big 15 honorable mention, and a track career in which he qualified for districts as a junior and a senior. He ran 11.0 in the 100 meters and 23.0 for the 200, and was the track and field team captain.
At Lehigh University Williams played on two Patriot League Championship football teams, and was on the 2001 Lambert Cup team. He was named Defensive Back of the Year in 2002 and 2003. He finished his career with more than 150 tackles and two sacks. Williams earned a second-team nod for the All-Patriot League in 2002 and was named to the first team in 2003. He set the Lehigh career interceptions record at 13 at the time and remains fourth on the all-time list. He also returned six interceptions for TDs, which remains a Patriot League record.
Troy Litten
Graduating from Gettysburg High School in 2004, Litten vaulted 15’3” his senior year to set the Gettysburg school record and Adams County record in the pole vault. Those records still stand today. He placed fourth at states his senior year, where Gettysburg finished 12th as a team.
At Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Litten was an indoor and outdoor conference (PSAC) champion in the pole vault (2007) and went on to earn All-American status that same season. His personal best pole vault is 16’1”. He also captured a conference title in the decathlon in 2008. He coached at Gettysburg College from 2010 to 2021, working with the pole vaulters, throwers, and multi-event athletes.
