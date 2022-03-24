Saturday will be a day when memories are made.
Trout season (for youngsters) opens March 26 at 8 a.m. for Mentored Youth Trout Day. It ends at 7:30 p.m.
The statewide Opening Day will be next Saturday, April 2.
“Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day is a really special, fun opportunity that is all about building the future of fishing and conservation,” said Tim Schaeffer, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Executive Director. “We gladly open up trout season a week early for kids on this day so that they can have the chance to fish among lighter crowds and learn fishing skills from their adult mentors.”
To participate in any Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day, anglers ages 15 and under must obtain either a Voluntary Youth Fishing License ($2.97) or a free Mentored Youth Permit from the PFBC and be accompanied by a licensed adult angler with a trout permit.
Permits and licenses are available using the FishBoatPA mobile app, online at www.fishandboat.com, and in-person at nearly 700 license issuing agents. To purchase a fishing license or obtain related permits, all anglers, including youth, are required to have their own account within the licensing system, which can be created either online or at a retail license issuing location. Upon creation of an account, anglers are issued a permanent, individual Customer Identification Number (CID#) that can be used for an improved, user-friendly experience during future transactions.
Adult mentors (anglers 16 years of age or older) participating in Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day must possess a valid Pennsylvania Fishing License and a Trout Permit and be accompanied by a properly permitted or licensed youth (less than 16 years of age). While mentors are permitted to fish for trout, they are not permitted to harvest trout and must release them immediately, unharmed.
For each Voluntary Youth Fishing License purchased for $2.97, the PFBC receives approximately $5 in funding as a federal reimbursement. These funds are dedicated for use only in youth outreach and education programs. The PFBC does not receive any funding to support programs through the issuing of free Mentored Youth Trout Permits.
I invite mentors to email photos of youths with their first-ever trout, for consideration to be printed here next week. Be sure to send details about the child and the trout.
HUNTER-TRAPPER CLASSES SET
Hunter-Trapper Education Courses have been scheduled for this region. Completion of the six-hour training and passing a certification exam are required for all first-time hunters and trappers before they may buy a license.
Students must be at least 11 years of age on the day of the class. Registration can be done at www.pgc.pa.gov, under the Education tab.
The area’s first HTEC will be Saturday, April 16 at the Blue Ridge Sportsmans Association, 3009 Waynesboro Pike, Fairfield. The class will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lunch provided.
HTEC will also be held at the Mechanicsburg Sportsmen’s Association, 493 Sample Bridge Road, Enola, on Saturday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the clubhouse by the trap fields.
HTEC at East Berlin Fish & Game, Fish and Game Road, will be Saturday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch provided.
Adams County Fish & Game, 110 Moritz Road, Orrtanna, will be the site of HTEC on Saturday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch provided.
HTEC will be at the Mummasburg Sportsmen’s Club, 2501 Mummasburg Road, Gettysburg, on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
DERBY DAY MAY 7
Adams County Trout Unlimited’s 17th Annual Youth Fishing Derby (ages 15 and under) will be held on Saturday, May 7, at the Latimore Valley Fairgrounds. Trout stocking will take place that morning at 7:30 a.m., with fishing from 8 to 11 a.m. There is no entry fee or reservation required. This is a bait fishing only event and young anglers will be allowed to keep their catch. Lunch will be provided and prizes will be awarded for biggest and most fish in various age groups.
OLD BIRD
The Game Commission’s latest wild turkey research project turned up one old bird, still strutting along.
The study found a previously leg banded hen that was captured in February of 2022 in Clearfield County that was originally captured as an adult on March 3, 2012. Her age is estimated to be at least 12.5 years old.
Putting her age in perspective, the commission says that in Pennsylvania if a hen reaches her first birthday, she has an average life expectancy of one to three more years. This hen still appeared very healthy, so it was fitted with a GPS transmitter so she could continue to be monitored.
Send your wild thoughts, fishing tales, and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
