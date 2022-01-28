Following his team’s close loss to YAIAA Division 3 rival York Catholic on Tuesday, Delone Catholic boys’ basketball coach Brandon Staub spoke at length about the importance of quick bounce back.
Not only did his team rebound quickly, it did so in resounding fashion, rolling past host Fairfield 65-40 on Friday night.
“I think we responded the way we wanted to,” Staub said after the victory. “We had talked about bouncing back from that loss on Tuesday, and we have a big crosstown rivalry game tomorrow (with New Oxford), being on the road here and knowing Fairfield would come out and play tough, I think our guys came out and responded.”
Both offenses stagnated a bit early, but a Coltyn Keller 3-pointer put the Squires (12-6 overall, 9-3 in YAIAA Division 3) out to 9-5 lead midway through the first. They would finish the first quarter on a 7-0 run to lead 13-5, while Keller finished the night with 17 points
“It was big,” Keller said of his trifecta. “At the beginning of the game it’s good to see one go down right away, and then I was just feeling confident the rest of the way.
Delone kept its foot down in the second quarter, scoring the first five points of the frame to extend the lead to double figures at 18-5.
It wasn’t until an Eric Ball 3-pointer with six minutes left in the half that the Knights (8-9, 6-7) stopped the bleeding. Ball led all scorers on the night with 22 points.
Gage Zimmerman then delivered a triple, the fourth of the night for the Squires, to put the visitors up 25-10 midway through the second quarter. Delone maintained that 15-point lead at the halftime break, entering the locker room up 31-16.
Any chance of a Fairfield comeback was put to bed early on in the second half. First it was Bryson Kopp with a 3-pointer to push the lead out to 34-16, then another for Keller to make it 37-16 less than two minutes into the half.
“Huge, it was huge,” Staub said of extending the lead early in the second half. “Especially for being able to get some guys rest being a back-to-back with a game tomorrow night. We really didn’t want to let them throw the first punch. We kind of talked about that at halftime.
From that point on, the Squires seemed to put it into cruise control. The Knights got it back down under 20 at 47-30 headed to the fourth quarter, but Delone pushed the lead back to 51-30 two minutes into the fourth, cementing the victory.
Keller and his younger brother Camdyn combined for 35 points in the contest, while the Squires got scoring contributions from nine different players on the night.
“I’ve been starting since freshman year and this year has been the easiest on me and definitely everybody else,” Coltyn Keller said of the balance. “Sophomore and junior year we only had like two, three people. This year we have like six, seven people that could blow up any night.”
Delone will now look forward. The Squires currently sit second in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings and have some big goals still in front of them.
“We talk about our goals all the time,” Staub said. “The county tournament’s in play. I think at this point we’re fairly locked into a district spot. Depending how well we finish the season will determine how nice of a spot that is.”
Contact Clay Sauertieg at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Delone Catholic 13 18 16 18 — 65
Fairfield 5 11 14 10 — 40
Delone Catholic (65): Coltyn Keller 5 4-4 17, Asher Rudolph 4 0-0 9, Camdyn Keller 8 0-1 18, Gage Zimmerman 2 1-3 5, Bryson Kopp 2 2-3 7, Braden Smith 1 0-0 2, Aidan Bealmear 1 2-2 4, Noah Crawford 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Seig, Hoffman, Wittmer, Goedecker, Earnst. Totals:24 10-15 65.
Fairfield (40): Jake Myers 1 0-0 2, Andrew Koons 3 2-3 8, Will Myers 1 0-2 2, Eric Ball 8 4-6 22, Cody Valentine 1 0-0 2, Griffin Tabler 0 2-2 2, Peyton Stadler 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Wite, Seymour, Kuhns, Bell. Totals: 15 8-13 40.
3-pointers: DC-7 (Co. Keller 3, Ca. Keller 2, Rudolph, Kopp); F-2 (Ball 2)
