If there’s one thing the Delone Cathoilic girls’ basketball teams know how to do, it’s win games in the state tournament.
The Squirettes, who are technically the reigning the state champions after last year’s tournament was abruptly ended, entered Saturday’s PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal against Tyrone on a seven-game win streak in the state playoffs.
They pushed that steak to eight in a row with a 58-48 victory over the Golden Eagles to advance to Tuesday’s semifinals.
“I thought that team played really hard,” Delone coach Gerry Eckenrode said of his opponent after the victory. “I’ve watched them on film three or four times and I think that’s as hard as I’ve ever seen them play.”
Tyrone (18-4), the District 6 champion, came out with immediate intensity and took an early lead before the Squirettes (20-1) could steady themselves and the teams found themselves deadlocked at 8-8 just three minutes into the contest.
Delone built a 14-8 lead late in the first after back-to-back triples from Abby Jacoby and Abigael Vingsen, but the Eagles continued to chip away thanks to six points in the quarter from Mountain League MVP Jaida Parker. The Squirettes held a narrow 15-14 lead after the first quarter.
The second quarter saw the hosts pick up steam. A quick 4-0 spurt to start the frame forced Tyrone into a timeout with the score 19-14 with 6:41 remaining in the half. The onslaught continued after the timeout and when Giana Hoddinott, who led all scorers with 17, hit a pair of free throws with 2:39 to play in the half, the lead was out to double digits at 28-18.
“I think that first quarter we were caught off guard a bit by how hard they played,” Hoddinott set. “We just had to settle in a bit and play our game and when we started to do that we were able to pull away a little bit.”
Maggie Hughes added layups on to consecutive possessions down the stretch and after a Kaitlin Schwarz putback at the buzzer, the Squirettes took a 36-20 lead into the intermission.
Despite the significant deficit, the Eagles came out of the halftime break with just as much intensity. Stephanie Ramsey started the second half with two of her four trifectas on the night to help slash the lead to 12 at 38-26 with six minutes remaining in the third, but Delone kept the visitors at arm’s length.
“When she’s doing those step-back threes, it was impressive,” Eckenrode said of Ramsey’s shooting. “I’ve watched her play and she’s streaky and we caught her on a day when she was really streaky, so she was a handful, no question about it.”
A Hoddinott triple with 4:43 to play made it 43-30 ahead of a timeout by Eckenrode, and each time Tyrone began to chip away it seemed the Squirettes had an answer.
On the ensuing position, Parker hit a layup that gave the junior 1,000 points for her career. After the lead shrunk to 11, however, Delone went on a 4-0 run to close the quarter and enter the fourth up 49-34.
Tyrone made one final push to start the fourth quarter, closing to within eight at 51-43 after a Kayelin Gibbons layup with 2:30 to play, but Hoddinott sunk a pair of free throws at the other end to push the lead back out to double figures and thats’ where it would remain the rest of the contest.
Jacoby followed Hoddinott with 13 points for the Squirettes, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Makenna Mummnert joined in double figures with 10.
Delone advanced into Tuesday’s semifinals where it will take on District 10 champion Villa Maria at 6 p.m. at Central Cambria High School. The Victors bested WPIAL champs Beaver, 29-28, in overtime in their quarterfinal contest.
“We’ve got to sure up the defensive end and some boxing out, rebounding situations,” Eckenrode said of where his team can improve. “But really we’ve just got to try to play harder than the team we play.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Tyone 14 6 14 14 — 48
Delone Catholic 15 21 13 9 — 58
Tyrone (48): Stephanie Ramsey 5 2-2 16, Emma Getz 1 0-2 2, Jaida Parker 6 4-4 16, Kayelin Gibbons 7 0-0 14. Totals: 19 6-8 48.
Delone Catholic (58): Abigael Vingsen 2 2-2 9, Abby Jacoby 4 3-4 13, Giana Hoddinott 5 6-6 17, Makenna Mummert 4 2-2 10, Maggie Hughes 2 5-6 9, Kaitlyn Schwarz 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Wilson, McCann. Totals: 18 18-20 58.
3-pointers: T-Ramsey 4. DC-Jacoby 2, Vingsen, Hoddinott.
