When the Gettysburg and New Oxford girls’ volleyball teams met just over two weeks, it was the Colonials who walked away with a 3-2 victory.
That win was the first of six in a seven-game stretch for New Oxford, while the Warriors would lose five of seven.
On Monday, however, in front of its home crowd, Gettysburg was the team on the preferred end of a 3-1 victory, taking the match 25-15, 25-16, 20-25, 25-14.
“I think it goes to show that our mental toughness has finally come into play,” Warriors coach Brandon Dinges said. “We finally put pieces together that early in the season weren’t necessarily there.”
Both teams struggled to complete passes early in the first set and found themselves deadlocked at 6-6. That’s when Gettysburg (4-6 in YAIAA Division II) found its rhythm.
The Warriors ripped off a 13-4 run thanks largely to a 6-0 run on the serve of Kendall Grossman. From there, the teams traded points with Gettysburg closing out the 25-15 first-set win.
“We were able to start passing really well and then Whitney (Smyth) and I were able to get around it and finish our swings,” Grossman said.
She finished the game with seven kills, seven digs and three aces, while Smyth added seven kills of her own to go along with 15 digs.
The second set was much of the same, as Gettysburg built an 11-5 lead and was able to keep the Colonials at arm’s length the rest of the way. Twice New Oxford (7-4) pulled within three points, but each time a service error pushed the lead back out.
Ultimately, a Smyth kill ended the set and put the Warriors up 2-0.
The Colonials came to life a bit in the third set behind the passing and hitting of Emma Clark and Maddie Reck. New Oxford raced out to a 5-1 lead and lead for the large majority of the set.
A Carly Eckhart kill briefly put the hosts up 17-16, but Colonials closed on a 9-3 run to take the set and breathe some life into their bench.
“Our communication was just a little bit off that set,” Gettysburg libero Maddie Yingling said. “We just needed to regroup and get back to doing what we do well.”
Yingling had a team-high 19 digs in the contest.
The final set was all Gettysburg. The Warriors sprinted out to an 8-2 lead, and while the Colonials closed to 8-7, that was as close as they would get. A London Mincey kill pushed the lead back out to 16-10 just minutes later before a Grossman ace extended to 19-10 ahead of an eventually 25-14 final set.
“We communicated and we moved well and our passing was phenomenal,” Dinges said of the victory. “We were very good fundamentally and if you do that, you’re going to win matches.”
Gettysburg will hope to make it two wins in a row Wednesday as it heads to Susquehannock, while New Oxford is looking to rebound Thursday against visiting West York.
