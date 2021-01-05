When it takes the court against New Oxford on Friday, the Gettysburg girls’ basketball team will look much different than it did a season ago.
The last time the Warriors played, they were victorious in the second round of the PIAA tournament and headed to Class 5A quarterfinals as the reigning District 3 champion with a 28-3 record.
Fast forward nine months and one pandemic later, and Gettysburg is now without key players in Madison and Cheyenne Proctor, Taylor Richardson and Lily Natter, all of whom have since graduated.
But don’t sleep on Gettysburg. Jeff Bair’s team returns perhaps the best backcourt in the YAIAA with NCAA Division I prospects Anne Bair (10.1 ponits per game) and Camryn Felix (9.3 ppg), and they add to it senior Karli Bortner, who returns after a year away due to injury and appeared in all 30 games the year prior.
“I think we’re fortunate that we had and have a group of girls who have a lot of experience,” Bair said. “They just didn’t get it last year because we had so many talented seniors.
“But I’m excited to see some of those players get some time and excited for Karli Bortner to play after last year. I mean, when you go back to her eighth-grade year, we played with her and all seventh graders and they went 20-1. So she knows how to lead a team.”
While returnees like Briana Abate and newcomers like Emili Scavitto are expected to help replace post production lost from the graduation of Richardson and Natter, Bair says he expects him to play slightly differently this season.
“I think that first of all we’re going to be a bit different,” Bair said. “As a program we take a lot of pride in being able to make it work with the group of players that we have. So I think we’ll see a lot of lineups with one big and four perimeter players.”
In addition to Scavitto, Bair pointed to Skye Shepherd, Ella Shelton, Carly Eckhart, Winter Oaster and Laura Fortnum as players who will be a part of the rotation.
He also noted that with the change in personnel comes a change in tempo, which he wants to see increased this year.
“We have three very explosive guards with different skill sets,” Bair said. “I think we’ll be able to break defenses down and force the game to be played a certain way. We’re committed to playing faster this year.
“One of our strengths last year was efficiency. We were a really low turnover team. We knew what our strengths were compared to other teams and used that to our to advantage. This year, we just want to let our guards go. We kind of held them back a bit last year and this year we just want to let that speed be a strength.”
Bair also noted that without multiple post players, his guards are going to have to be willing and able to rebound the basketball and that doing so will be key to getting out in transition.
While the Warriors felt like they missed out on an opportunity in 2020, Bair says that this year’s team is fully focused forward and he believes it can achieve great things.
“What happened last year was a disappointment, but it was a disappointment for last year’s team,” he said. “They wanted to play the best team in the state and they didn’t get to do that. This is a new team, but the goal is the same. This team wants to be successful, I’ll tell you that and they’ll tell you that.”
