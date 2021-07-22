Five years ago, York-Adams Cornhole was a newly assembled league that was lucky to have two sets of boards and 20 competitors in its tournaments.
Fast forward to 2021, and league president Mike Rabine said his group regularly has around 50 entrants and 6-10 boards at each tournament.
The group is hoping to improve upon those numbers when it hosts a blind draw cornhole tournament on July 30 at the York Fair.
“We’ve got double digit boards and I’m hoping for anywhere from 60 to 80 people,” Rabine said of the tournament. “Honestly, I think we could get even more than that.”
Rabine said that while he’s slowed down his personal involvement the last few years to spend more time with his children, the group regularly hosts two to three tournaments a month at venues across York and Adams Counties.
The tournament at the fair will cost entrants a $5 registration fee as well as the cost for fair admission. It will be held in the Pennsylvania Room and registration is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 6:45, while the tournament itself is set to begin at 7 p.m.
“We encourage anyone to come out, but I would like for the people who come to our events to have a general understanding of the game and be willing to teach others if they come,” Rabine said. “Generally there’s a good mix between beginners and advanced.”
The first prize for the tournament is $200, while the runner-up will take home $150, third place pays $100 and fourth place will go home with $50. The tournament is a double-elimination format and entrants are encouraged to bring their own bean bags, though bags will be provided to those who cannot do so.
Rabine said the club mostly formed out of necessity.
“At the time, if you wanted to play and enter any competitions you would have to drive at least an hour or an hour and a half,” he said. “We wanted to put something together for people in the area who wanted to compete without having to travel everywhere.”
The club has no fee and runs multiple styles of tournaments. The first, like the one at the fair, is a blind draw where entrants are randomly teamed with one another. The second style allows entrants to bring their own partner.
“We’ve seen a good bit of growth in the time since we started it,” Rabine said. “It’s been some word of mouth, but we’ve also been really active with Facebook groups and events and that’s gotten a lot of attention.”
Rabine said that the club is continuing to be active throughout the summer and is already working on planning another event at the Markets at Hanover for Sunday, Aug. 29.
Readers can find out more about the club and any future events by following their Facebook page at York Adams Cornhole.
