New Oxford’s Brennan Holmes makes a leaping catch in front of Gettysburg’s Shayde Shultz during Friday’s non-league game at New Oxford. Holmes caught a pair of touchdown passes in a 38-20 Colonial win. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Brennan Holmes has a flair for the spectacular.

The New Oxford senior wideout scored a pair of receiving touchdowns for the second week in a row to highlight the Colonials’ 38-20 home victory over Gettysburg on Friday night.

