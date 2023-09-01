Brennan Holmes has a flair for the spectacular.
The New Oxford senior wideout scored a pair of receiving touchdowns for the second week in a row to highlight the Colonials’ 38-20 home victory over Gettysburg on Friday night.
On the Colonials’ first offensive play, from the Gettysburg 26, following Brayden Billman’s first of two inceptions, Jarrett Bitzer ran off right tackle then zigzagged his way to glory for a 7-0 salvo.
Idriz Ahmetovic picked off another Brady Heiser aerial, but the Ox (2-0) drive stalled at the Warriors’ three-yard line.
The Gettysburg offense went nowhere and an 18-yard punt left the hosts knocking on the door. A 14-yard completion from Ahmetovic to Tyler Arigo setup Clayton Nieves’ five-yard scoring scamper for a 14-0 advantage.
Later in the period, Heiser threw a 45-yard laser to David Beamer, who ran it in from three yards out on the next play to get the guests on the board.
A 53-yard Nieves’ kickoff return set up Holmes’ first masterpiece. Ahmetovic arced a parabola downfield and Holmes snared it at the apex of his leap at the five and sauntered into the end zone on a play that covered 33 yards.
“I ran a post route and saw the safety cut in front (trying to jump the route),” said Holmes. “I just jumped as high as I could and got the six.”
Miller added a 25-yard field goal in the second stanza before Holmes defied gravity when he went horizontal to grab an Ahmetovic aerial at the back of the end zone and toe-tapped for the touchdown and a 31-7 halftime lead.
“That was a great throw by ‘Driz (Ahmetovic),” said Holmes. “He put it up there and I somehow made the play.”
After intermission, the Warriors used a 97-yard drive to get within 31-14 when Heiser dove in from the one.
Ahmetovic found Arigo from six yards out and Heiser hooked up with tight end Logan Baker in the final minute to complete the scoring.
“We had our backs against the wall in the first quarter,” said Gettysburg head coach Matt Heiser. “I was proud of the defense. We turned them away a few times and showed some growth since last week. We want to get better and move forward.”
Gettysburg (0-2) piled up 401 total yards and 18 first downs but couldn’t shut down the Colonials’ big plays. Preston Burnett amassed 156 yards on 30 carries.
Ahmetovic tossed three touchdown strikes and added an interception. For good measure, he punted 3 times for a 45-yard average, including a 63-yarder and kicked off at least four times into the end zone to pin the Warriors deep in their own end.
After being slightly pass-happy against Bermudian Springs in the opener, the Ox balanced its offense with 205 rushing yards. Nieves led the way with 124 yards on 21 totes.
“I was excited how well we ran the ball,” said New Oxford head coach Jason Warner.of the balanced attack. “We tightened up a few times, but our kids responded well. Our defense gave us great field position all night. They were very opportunistic. Credit our staff for how they prepared. I’m very pleased.”
The Warriors will seek their first victory of the season when they host Boiling Springs on Friday. New Oxford travels to South Western, a rival that defeated them in 2022.
“We want revenge,” said Holmes.
Gettysburg 7 0 7 6 — 20
New Oxford 21 10 0 7 — 38
First quarter
NO-Jarret Bitzer 26 run (Brady Miller kick) 10:26
NO-Clayton Nieves 5 run (Miller kick) 4:58
G-David Beamer 3 run (Conner Hazel kick) 2:29
NO-Brennan Holmes 33 pass from Idriz Ahmetovic (Miller kick)
Second quarter
NO-Miller 25 FG (6:49)
NO-Holmes 17 pass from Ahmetovic (Miller kick) 2:56
Third quarter
G-Brady Heiser 1 run (Hazel kick) 4:27
Fourth quarter
NO-Tyler Arigo 6 pass from Ahmetovic (Miller kick) 11:53
G-Logan Baker 12 pass from Heiser (kick failed) 00:35.5
Team Statistics
G NO
First downs 18 17
Rushing 43-215 38-205
Passing 14-33-3 8-15-1
Passing yards 192 111
Total yards 407 316
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
Penalty-yards 7-52 8-71
Punts-avg. 4-26.3 3-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing: G-Preston Burnett 30-156, Brady Heiser 10-48, David Beamer 2-7, Rico Trejo 1-4; NO-Clayton Nieves 21-124, Jarrett Bitzer 6-57, Alex Brown 8-28, Idriz Ahmetovic 1-1, Luke Frey 2-(-5).
Passing: G-Heiser 14-33-192-3; NO-Ahmetovic 8-15-111-1.
Receiving: G-Logan Baker 5-69, Shayde Shultz 4-38, Beamer 2-60, Landon Keefer 2-27. Burnett 1-(-2); NO-Tyler Arigo 3-44, Brennan Holmes 2-50, Nieves 2-15, Holden Crabbs 1-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.