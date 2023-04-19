BASEBALL
Littlestown 9,
Delone Catholic 5
The Bolts made a statement early, striking for five two-out runs in the first inning of Wednesday’s victory over the Squires.
Littlestown (4-6) opened the scoring on a Colby Hahn RBI single. Lucas Bacher ripped a two-run double before Kyle Thayer got in on the act with a run-scoring base knock. Brandon Clabaugh smacked a two-bagger to chase home Thayer and the Bolts were off and running.
Hahn was 3-for-4 while Nate Thomas, Brandon Morgret, Ryan Jones, Clabaugh and Connor Dillon laced two hits apiece as part of a 16-hit attack.
Hahn also went 5.1 innings on the bump, scattering five hits and allowed three earned runs.
For Delone (7-4), Brodie Collins and Trent Giraffa both cracked solo home runs and Cole Lambert singled twice.
Littlestown 511 001 1 – 9 16 2
Delone Catholic 020 120 0 – 5 6 2
Colby Hahn, Brandon Clabaugh (6). Aidan Wittmer, Denver Ostrum. WP: Hahn. LP: Wittmer. SO-BB: Hahn 2-3, Clabaugh 1-2, Wittmer 2-2, Ostrum 4-1. 2B: L-Lucas Bacher, Clabaugh. 3B: L-Nate Thomas. HR: DC-Brodie Collins, Trent Giraffa
New Oxford 7, Red Lion 6
The Ox hung a five-spot in the first inning and then withstood a Lion rally to nab a YAIAA victory on Wednesday.
Kristian Wolfe went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, and also pitched the final two-thirds of an inning for the save. Coy Baker tripled and Kolton Haifley laced a double for the Colonials (7-6).
Cade Baker worked 6.1 innings for the win.
New Oxford 050 110 0 – 7 8 5
Red Lion 011 001 3 – 6 8 3
Cade Baker, Kristian Wolfe (7). Krieger, Roberts (5), Harris (7). WP: Baker. LP: Krieger. SO-BB: Baker 2-3, Wolfe 0-0, Krieger 4-3, Roberts 1-1, Harris 2-0. 2B: NO-Wolfe, Kolton Haifley; RL-Heuer, Lipscomb, Lawrence. 3B: NO-Coy Baker
Bermudian Springs 8,
Biglerville 2
The Eagles blanked the Canners over the final six innings of Wednesday’s YAIAA road win.
Ben Ogle went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored to key a 13-hit attack for Berm (6-4). Liam Cook and Lucas Zepp were both 2-for-4 and Austin Reinert knocked in two runs.
Reinert also pitched six solid innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits. Nathan Keller worked a scoreless seventh.
For the Canners (2-8), Kolton Trimmer was 2-for-4 with a double and Austin Black doubled home a pair of runs.
Bermudian 012 021 2 – 8 13 1
Biglerville 200 000 0 – 2 7 3
Austin Reinert, Nathan Keller (7). Kolton Trimmer, Aiden Hoffman (6), Nolan Miller (7). WP: Reinert. LP: Trimmer. SO-BB: Reinert 4-4, Keller 0-1, Trimmer 1-0, Hoffman 1-3, Miller 1-0. 2B: BS-Shearer, Ben Ogle, Keller; Big-Trimmer, Austin Black
SOFTBALL
Biglerville 18, Bermudian Springs 10
Olivia Miller drove in four runs during an 11-run Canner eruption in the third inning of Wednesday’s victory over the visiting Eagles. Miller collected two RBI on a single in the decisive frame, and later cranked a two-run home run to cap scoring.
Miller was 3-for-5 with seven RBI and three runs scored for the Canners, who improved to 4-5 with their second straight win.
Hannah Naylor had a huge day by going 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and leadoff hitter Kierney Weigle banged out three hits and scored three runs. McKenzie Weigle and Sydney McCleaf had two RBI apiece.
McCleaf went the distance, striking out seven against one walk while working around 11 Eagle hits.
For Berm (3-8), Taylor Botterbusch doubled as part of a 2-for-4 day that included a pair of RBI. Anna Foreman singled twice and Lauren Bledsoe hit a two-bagger while scoring twice.
Bermudian Springs 10 4 500 0 – 10 11 5
Biglerville 10(11) 051 x – 18 15 3
WP: Sydney McCleaf. LP: Ayva Himes. SO-BB: Himes 2-2, McCleaf 7-1. 2B: BS-Lauren Bledsoe, K. Willow, Taylor Botterbusch; Big-McKenzie Weigle, Hannah Naylor. HR: Big-Olivia Miller
Littlestown 5, Delone Catholic 1
Chelsey Stonesifer dominated from the pitching circle and the batters box in leading the Bolts (10-0) past the rival Squirettes (7-4) on Tuesday.
Stonesifer was masterful in the circle, where she struck out 15 batters without issuing a walk. She allowed only one hit, a solo home run by leadoff batter Teagan Funkhouser in the fourth inning.
Of Stonesifer’s 79 pitches, only 16 missed the strike zone.
At the dish, Stonesifer went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Hannah Barthel was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs driven in and Adyson Popoff singled twice as well.
Squirette ace Amy Anderson threw strikes all evening as she finished with a dozen punchouts without walking a batter.
Littlestown 002 201 0 – 5 10 0
Delone Catholic 000 100 0 – 1 1 4
WP: Chelsey Stonesifer. LP: Amy Anderson. SO-BB: Stonesifer 15-0, Anderson 12-0. HR: L-Stonesifer; DC-Tegan Funkhouser
Kennard-Dale 17, Fairfield 7
The Rams busted loose for 10 runs in the top of the fifth inning on Wednesday to rally past the Knights. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Fairfield (7-2).
The hosts led 7-4 into the fifth before KD crossed the plate 10 times. Sarah Devilbiss cranked another home run, going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI. Alyssa Wiles was 3-for-4, Natalie Hess doubled home a run and Maddy Payne finished with two runs driven in.
Kennard-Dale 210 1(10)3 – 17 17 2
Fairfield 004 3 0 0 – 7 8 4
Golden, Serruto (3). Maddy Payne, Alyssa Wiles (6), Claudia Bricker (6). WP: Serruto. LP: Payne. SO-BB: Golden 2-2, Serruto 0-4, Payne 0-2, Wiles 0-1, Bricker 0-1. 2B: KD-M. Argiro, A. Argiro, Golden, Vaughan; F-Natalie Hess. HR: F-Sarah Devilbiss
Lower Dauphin 11, Gettysburg 1
Katelyn Strawser belted a pair of home runs to help push the Falcons past the Warriors in five innings on Tuesday. Strawser and three other LD players posted two hits apiece.
For Gettysburg (0-9), Kate Keller had a 3-for-3 day with a double and run scored from the leadoff spot. Emmaleigh Gillingham also doubled and drove in Keller, while Abby Boblits and Emily Holtzople poked singles.
Gettysburg 001 00 – 1 6 0
Lower Dauphin 316 1x – 11 13 0
Danika Kump, Emily Haines (2), Megan Musselman (3). Wenner. WP: Wenner. LP: Kump. SO-BB: Kump 0-1, Haines 0-1, Musselman 0-1, Wenner 7-1. 2B: G-Emmaleigh Gillingham, Kate Keller; LD-Gallick, Wychunas, Mayberry, Sparks. HR: LD-Strawser 2
BOYS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs 3, West York 2
The Eagles won their fifth straight match on Wednesday as they continue to make a late-season playoff push. Bermudian (9-4) sat three spots outside the cutline in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings prior to its win over the Bulldogs.
On Wednesday, Nate Brown and Isaac Talkington provided a big boost with their 6-4, 7-6(4) decision at second doubles. Coupled with singles wins by Parker Sanders and Eli Snyder, the Eagles locked up the victory.
Berm closes the regular season with matches against James Buchanan and Delone on Thursday and Friday.
Singles: 1. Parker Sanders (BS) d. R. Steele 7-6(4), 6-3; 2. Eli Snyder (BS) d. Vue 6-2, 7-5; 3. Agravante (WY) d. Tyler Chenault 7-6(6), 7-5
Doubles: 1. S. Steele/Noel (WY) d. Bryce Laughman/Gabe Crews 6-4, 1-6, 6-1; 2. Nate Brown/Isaac Talkington (BS) d. Whitacre/Godfrey 6-4, 7-6(4)
Littlestown 4, Delone Catholic 1
The Bolts scored a pair of three-set victories in taking out the Squires on Thursday.
Isaac Marshall outlasted Lance Keller 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 at No. 3 singles while Daren Wong and Alexis Reyes prevailed in a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 match at second doubles for the Bolts (5-7).
Sebastian Fielding won at second singles to put Delone (4-6) on the board.
Singles: 1. Cyrus Marshall (L) d. Collin Kuhn 6-2, 6-4; 2. Sebastian Fielding (DC) d. Shawn Nelson 6-2, 6-2; 3. Isaac Marshall (L) d. Lance Keller 6-4, 3-6, 7-6
Doubles: 1. Carter Owings/Dylan Smith (L) d. Max Reinhardt/Jackson Arigo 6-1, 6-2; 2. Daren Wong/Alexis Reyes (L) d. Evan Glass/Kevin Yao 6-2, 2-6, 6-4
Central York 5, New Oxford 0
The Panthers swept past the Colonials in YAIAA action, winning four matches in straight sets. New Oxford’s Blaine Paris and Karl Warren forced a third set at No. 1 doubles before falling to Andrew Gao and Joey Bevivino 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Singles: 1. MacLennan (CY) d. Luke Malinowski 6-0, 6-0; 2. Haupt (CY) d. Ethan Aiello 6-4, 6-3; 3. McClure (CY) d. Edwin Garcia 7-5, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Gao/Bevivino (CY) d. Blaine Paris/Karl Warren 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; 2. Bluett/Shields (CY) d. Elijah Rohler/Ethan Wilson 6-0, 6-1
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
New Oxford 3, Eastern York 0
Noah Haines drilled seven kills as the Colonials routed the Golden Knights 25-12, 25-11, 25-11 in YAIAA play on Tuesday.
New Oxford (4-5), which has won two straight matches, picked up four kills apiece from Dawson Angleberger and Jackson Wolfe. Evan Strausbaugh dished out 15 assists and had five services aces at the line.
Defensively, Evan Hull came up with nine digs and Strausbaugh added eight.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford 19, Delone Catholic 8
The Colonials scored seven times in the first quarter and six more in the fourth to close out a big win over the Squires on Tuesday.
For Delone, Landon Smith ripped the twine five times while Austin Gregg, Kaden Hix and Sam Hall posted one goal apiece. Hix led Delone with six ground balls.
Information for New Oxford was not provided.
