The 2020 season came to a close at Lincoln Speedway with the Night of Champions presented by Turner Automotive on Saturday night. Two first-time track champions were crowned, and the night was filled with exciting action on the track.
Freddie Rahmer went into the night 180 points ahead of Danny Dietrich in the standings for the track championship. Rahmer was chasing his first title at the track with Dietrich eyeing his second.
Bradley Howard and Jordan Givler shared the front row of the 30-lap feature with Dietrich lined up 12th and Rahmer 16th.
Howard led the field into turn 1 with Adam Wilt threading the needle to get to second. Tyler Ross was working on Givler for third took the spot on lap 4.
Dietrich was working his way to the front of the field and was running in the top 10 when the yellow flag came out on lap 6 when Jim Siegel came to a stop on the front stretch.
Wilt headed to the pits with front wing damage before rejoining the field, but had to give up his second-place spot. Siegel also rejoined.
Howard led Ross, Givler, Chase Dietz and Tim Wagaman to the cone for the single-file restart.
Howard paced the field slowly into turn 4 and launched to the lead at the cone. Ross hung with Howard on the restart with Dietz getting by Givler for third. Wagaman followed taking fourth.
Dietrich continued his charge to the front, challenging Givler for fifth and taking the spot on lap 13.
Howard entered lapped traffic on lap 14 allowing the rest of the field to reel him in.
On lap 17 Dietrich moved into third went to work on Ross for second. Dietrich made the pass for second on lap 19 coming out of turn 4. The pass for the lead came on the back stretch on the next lap.
With Dietrich leading, Rahmer needed to finish 17th or better to claim the track championship. On lap 20 Rahmer was running eighth but he was not going to settle for a top 10. Freddie continued his charge to the front from his 16th starting spot and was in the top five with four laps to go.
Dietz was battling Ross, who was in the #75 car that Dietz had run most of the year, for third late in the race.
Dietrich got to the checkered flag to claim his eighth win of the year at Lincoln. Behind Dietrich the last lap was filled with excitement as Dietz beat Howard to the line by .003 seconds in a photo finish for second. Rahmer made a last lap pass on Ross to take fourth.
Lincoln Speedway is back in action with the Ice Breaker for 410 Sprints on Feb. 27, 2021.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich [12] ($4,000); 2. 39-Chase Dietz [10]; 3. 49H-Bradley Howard [1]; 4. 51-Freddie Rahmer [16]; 5. 75-Tyler Ross [5]; 6. 5E-Tim Wagaman [7]; 7. 90-Jordan Givler [2]; 8. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr. [6]; 9. 07-Bill Balog [20]; 10. 39M-Anthony Macri [15]; 11. 16A-Aaron Bollinger [3]; 12. 87-Alan Krimes [19]; 13. 88-Brandon Rahmer [11]; 14. 24-Lucas Wolfe [9]; 15. 99-Kyle Moody [24]; 16. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [17]; 17. 8-Billy Dietrich [22]; 18. 21-Matt Campbell [21]; 19. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe [8]; 20. 7-Trey Hivner [13]; 21. 91-Tony Fiore [23]; 22. 69-Tim Glatfelter [14] DNF; 23. 59-Jim Siegel [18] DNF; 24. 15-Adam Wilt [4] DNF
Lap leaders: Howard (1-19), D. Dietrich (20-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 49H-Bradley Howard [1]; 2. 16A-Aaron Bollinger [2]; 3. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe [4]; 4. 7-Trey Hivner [5]; 5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [6]; 6. 1X-Chad Trout [7]; 7. 8-Billy Dietrich [3]; 8. 99-Kyle Moody [8]; 9. 15-Mark Bitner [9]; 10. 13s-Jon Stewart [10]
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr. [3]; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich [2]; 3. 24-Lucas Wolfe [4]; 4. 69-Tim Glatfelter [8]; 5. 59-Jim Siegel [7]; 6. 21T-Scott Fisher [5]; 7. 23-Chris Arnold [2]; 8. 19m-Landon Myers [6] DNF; 9. 11P-Greg Plank [1] DNF; 10. 4-Dwight Leppo [10] DNF
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 90-Jordan Givler [1]; 2. 15-Adam Wilt [2]; 3. 39-Chase Dietz [6]; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri [9]; 5. 87-Alan Krimes [7]; 6. 5-Dylan Cisney [4]; 7. 91-Tony Fiore [5]; 8. 15-Zach Hampton [8]; 9. 85-Ricky Dieva [10]; 10. 97-Brie Hershey [3] DNF
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 75-Tyler Ross [2]; 2. 5E-Tim Wagaman [3]; 3. 88-Brandon Rahmer [6]; 4. 51-Freddie Rahmer [7]; 5. 07-Bill Balog [9]; 6. 21-Matt Campbell [4]; 7. 73B-Brett Michalski [5]; 8. 4R-Doug Hammaker [8]; 9. 44-Dylan Norris [1] DNF
B-main (10 laps): 1. 21-Campbell [4]; 2. 8-B. Dietrich [5]; 3. 91-Fiore [7]; 4. 99-Moody [9]; 5. 15-Hampton [11]; 6. 73B-Michalski [8]; 7. 4R-Hammaker [12]; 8. 21T-Fisher [2]; 9. 85-Dieva [14]; 10. 23-Arnold [6]; 11. 13s-Stewart [16]; 12. 15-Bitner [13]; 13. 97-Hershey [18] DNF; 14. 5-Cisney [3] DNF; 15. 1X-Trout [1] DNF; 16. 19m-Myers [10] DNS; 17. 44-Norris [15] DNS; 18. 4-Leppo [17] DNS
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 28-Matt Findley [1]; 2. 21-CJ Tracy [2]; 3. 66a-Cody Fletcher [6]; 4. 4-Zane Rudisill [3]; 5. 1-Cody Phillips [11]; 6. 00-Chris Frank [4]; 7. 44-Dylan Norris [8]; 8. 21T-Scott Fisher [17]; 9. 54-Brett Wanner [9]; 10. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle [16]; 11. 11H-Hayden Miller [18]; 12. 13s-Tyler Esh [12]; 13. 38s-Jordan Strickler [7]; 14. 50-Alyson Dietz [22]; 15. 34-Mark VanVorst [24]; 16. 5a-Zachary Allman [15]; 17. 3-Jeff Paulson [20]; 18. 18-Todd Rittenhouse Jr. [5] DNF; 19. 22-Jacob Balliett [19] DNF; 20. 23-Justin Foster [14]DNF; 21. 5-Travis Scott [13] DNF; 22. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh [21] DNF; 23. 23-Chris Arnold [10] DNF; 24. 99-Zachary Cool [23] DNF
Lap leaders: Findley (1-20)
Heat winners: Frank, Strickler, Wanner, Rudisill
B-main winner: Rohrbaugh
