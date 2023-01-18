BOYS BASKETBALL
Biglerville 43, Fairfield 38
The Canners and Knights engaged in a tight one all night long in a YAIAA-3 tilt on Wednesday night at Fairfield.
Biglerville emerged victorious behind 11 points from Robert Salazar and 10 from Cam Tyson.
The Knights were led by 14 from Andrew Koons and 10 from Wyatt Kuhn.
Biglerville 12 14 6 11 — 43
Fairfield 9 11 6 12 — 38
Biglerville (43): Anthony Cervantes 0 2-2 2, Christian Shaffer 2 0-2 4, Caleol Palmer-McGraw 1 1-2 3, Robert Salazar 5 0-0 11, Nolan Miller 3 0-0 7, Cam Tyson 2 6-9 11, Bear Zullinger 1 3-7 5. Non-Scorers: Steniour. Totals: 14 12-22 43.
Fairfield (38): Tyler Mumpower 0 1-2 1, Connor Joy 3 1-3 7, Andrew Koons 6 0-2 14, Wyatt Kuhn 3 2-2 10, Drew Williams 1 0-1 2, Trent Witte 1 2-2 4. Non-Scorers: Bell, Seymour. Totals: 14 6-12 38.
3-pointers: B-Salazar, Miller, Tyson; F -Koons 2, Kuhn 2.
Spring Grove 52,
Gettysburg 50
The Warriors raced out to a 16-point lead after the opening stanza, but the Rockets fought all the way back and served Gettysburg with another heart-breaking loss. It was Gettysburg’s second two-point loss in the last 10 days.
Brody Wagner topped the score sheet for the Maroon & White with 16 markers, while Ian McLean tossed in 15 and Tegan Kuhns had 10.
Ethan Glass had the hot hand for the Rockets as he buried a quintet of triples on his way to a game-high 17 points.
Spring Grove 7 18 8 19 — 52
Gettysburg 23 6 9 12 — 50
Spring Grove (52): McMaster 4 0-0 8, Orewiler 3 2-3 9, Glass 6 0-0 17, Allen 2 0-0 4, Myers 3 2-6 8, Renda 2 0-0 6. Totals: 20 4-9 52.
Gettysburg (50): Jonathan Darnell 0 1-2 1, Tegan Kuhns 3 3-4 10, Brody Wagner 4 8-8 16, Ian McLean 7 1-3 15, Josh Herr 3 2-4 8. Non-scorers: Warren, C. Kuhns, Shull. Totals: 17 15-21 50.
3-pointers: SG-Glass 5, Renda 2, Orewiler; G-Kuhns. JV Score: Spring Grove 54, Gettysburg 39.
York Catholic 41,
Bermudian Springs 30
The Irish hit the road and kept themselves one game back of division-leading Littlestown when they got past the Eagles in a YAIAA-3 contest on Wednesday night in York Springs.
Still playing without reigning division Player of the Year Luke Forjan, the Irish were led by 13 points from Jake Dallas and nine more from Quinn Brennan.
Tyson Carpenter was the high-point man for the hosts with nine markers, while Gabe Kline tossed in seven.
York Catholic trailed by a point at the half, but then grabbed control by winning the third quarter by 11 points.
York Catholic 7 9 17 8 — 41
Bermudian 10 7 6 7 — 30
York Catholic (41): Walker 2 1-2 6, McKim 1 0-0 3, Brennan 2 4-4 9, J. Forjan 0 2-2 2, McFadden 2 0-0 4, Dallas 3 6-6 13, Oathout 1 1-2 4. Totals: 11 14-16 41.
Bermudian Springs (30): Tyson Carpenter 4 0-1 9, Gabe Kline 3 0-0 7, Ethan Young 2 0-2 5, Dylan Hubbard 1 0-0 2, Jack Gautsch 0 0-1 0, Lane Hubbard 1 0-0 2, Austin Reinert 2 1-1 5. Totals: 13 1-5 30.
3-pointers: YC-Walker, McKim, Brennan, Dallas, Oathout; BS-Carpenter, Kline, Young.
Eastern York 82,
New Oxford 54
The Golden Knights stormed into town unbeaten in YAIAA-2 play and left New Oxford with that zero in the loss column still intact.
Eastern (13-1, 7-0) was in front by seven after the opening frame and added to its advantage every quarter.
The Golden Knights’ twin towers, Carter Wamsley (20 points) and Austin Bausman (16 points) led the charge for the winners.
Brennan Holmes topped the Ox with 18 points, while Idriz Ahmetovic pitched in with 10 and Brody Holmes had nine.
Eastern York 23 23 15 21 — 82
New Oxford 16 11 14 13 — 54
Eastern York (82): Seitz 2 1-2 6, Foot-Renwick 3 1-3 9, Leitzel 1 3-4 6, Lipsius 4 0-0 11, Bausman 4 6-13 16, Zerbe 2 2-2 6, Wamsley 7 5-8 20, Ayala 3 2-4 8. Totals: 26 20-38 82.
New Oxford (54): Brayden Billman 1 0-0 2, Jackson Wolfe 1 0-1 2, Idriz Ahmetovic 3 4-4 10, Joey Fuhrman 1 0-0 3, Brennan Holmes 9 0-0 18, Jett Moore 2 2-2 7, Ryan Carver 1 0-0 3, Brody Holmes 3 2-3 9. Non-Scorers: Calvo-Perez, Mummert, Lawrence, Karic, Christner, Crabbs. Totals: 21 8-10 54.
3-pointers: EY-Lipsius 3, Foot-Renwick 2, Bausman 2, Seitz, Leitzel, Wamsley; NO-Fuhrman, Moore, Carver, Bro. Holmes.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 70,
Littlestown 6
The Squirettes coasted from start to finish to bump their record to 14-1 on the season.
Brielle Baughman matched her career-high with 17 points to lead the way for Delone and the Squirettes also received double-digit points from Reece Meckley (11) and Kaitlyn Schwarz (10).
Littlestown 2 1 3 0 — 6
Delone 22 25 14 9 — 70
Littlestown (6): Becca Lanahan 0 0-2 0, Celi Portillo 1 2-3 4, Hailey Shelley 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Andreu, Harmon, Mathews, Cassatt, Miller, Barthel, Zimmerman. Totals 2 2-5 6.
Delone Catholic (70): Jocelyn Robinson 2 0-0 5, Reece Meckley 5 0-0 11, Ella Hughes 2 2-2 6, Laura Knobloch 1 0-0 2, Olivia Kale 3 0-0 6, Megan Jacoby 3 0-0 7, Kat Keller 1 0-0 2, Brielle Baughman 7 0-0 17, Kaitlyn Schwarz 4 2-2 10, Kaylie Brown 1 0-0 2, Samantha Bealmear 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Zepeda, Wittmer. Totals: 30 4-4 70.
3-pointers: DC-Baughman 3, Robinson, Meckley, Jacoby.
York Catholic 55,
Bermudian Springs 40
Berm managed to keep it close in the first half, trailing by six at intermission, but the Irish had too much for the Eagles in the third quarter, decisively taking the frame by seven points and going on to a YAIAA-3 home victory on Wednesday night.
Paige O’Brien led YC with 14, while Amanda Reed posted 12 and Meredith Smith and Katelyn Bullen each tossed in 11.
Bermudian (8-8, 5-3) was paced by a game-high 15 points from Lucy Peters. Meanwhile, Amelia Peters posted eight.
Bermudian 6 8 10 16 — 40
York Catholic 12 8 17 18 — 55
Bermudian Springs (40): Lily Carlson 2 1-4 5, Amelia Peters 2 4-6 8, Lucy Peters 6 3-5 15, Morgan Roomsburg 0 4-4 4, Tori Bross 1 4-4 6, Bella Devita 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 16-23 40.
York Catholic (55): Shue 2 3-4 7, Bullen 5 0-0 11, Kury 0 0-2 0, Smith 4 3-4 11, O’Brien 5 1-2 14, Reed 5 2-4 12. Totals: 21 9-16 55.
3-pointers: YC-O’Brien 3, Bullen.
