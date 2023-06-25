As unbelievable as it seems to me, I just recently attended my 50th high school reunion. Fifty years. That was a long time ago, yet in so many ways it seems like the blink of an eye.
I have never been so aware of the fact that who we are in this life can be attributed to those we have known along the way, and to those experiences that hold special significance to us. Seeing 56 members of my high school class of 128 brought that all back to me, as there was a lot of reminiscing.
The roots to my passion for hiking go all the way back to seventh grade and some of my old classmates. Like many boys of the ‘60s and ‘70s, I was a member of the Boy Scouts. I had moved to Swarthmore, Pennsylvania in the summer of 1966 just as my 6th grade year was beginning. Eleven years old is a tough time for a kid to move to a new town. I joined the Scouts because my new next-door neighbor was in the troop, and I wanted to meet some kids my age with some similar interests. Actually, at that point, I didn’t even know what my interests were, except that I loved being and playing outside.
We had a sycamore tree between our neighbor’s yard and ours, and if you could climb to the near top of the tree, you could see the skyline of Philadelphia and, a little further south, the Commodore Barry Bridge over the Delaware River into New Jersey. I have always loved to be up high and able to look out at the world around me.
My scout troop was a backpacking troop. We had regular weekend camping trips, and I learned a lot about making my way in the outdoors. Then, when I was in seventh grade, my troop made big plans to embark on a 10-day, 100-mile hike. We were to hike from Valley Forge to Hershey on the Horse-Shoe Trail, which is a 140-mile-long hiking and equestrian trail in southeastern Pennsylvania. We started in Valley Forge and headed towards Hershey, traveling through six counties. While the H-S Trail intersects the Appalachian Trail at its western terminus between Rausch Gap and Peters Mountain, we stopped in Hershey, to give us an even 100-mile trek.
The Horse-Shoe Trail is used by horse riders and hikers alike, hence the hyphenated name. The yellow-blazed trail passes largely through private properties, state parks, and state game lands. Too much of the trail is on road, but each year, more and more of it is moved onto wooded paths. The Horse-Shoe Trail Conservancy was founded in 1935 by Henry Woolman, who had an idea to connect Philadelphia with the Appalachian Trail. The Conservancy maintains the path, and has a large number of volunteers who care for the trail.
At my recent reunion, there were four of us who were among the six people who completed the hike. We combined our memories and came up with what we felt was an accurate rendition of the trip.
According to our best recollection, we had 12 Scouts and two leaders sign up for the trip, and we spent months preparing.
While the excursion seemed very daunting to me, I was excited to try something that I had never done. I was very nervous, not only because of the physical requirements of such a hike, but because I would be away from my family for a longer period of time than I ever had before.
As we got started, I quickly found that I loved being in the woods. I loved hiking on the trail, just walking and talking, and I loved the challenges that came with it. My pack was too heavy, my boots too bulky, my experience too green, but I forged ahead and made the most of it. Our leaders did most of the cooking and helped us in many other ways, but when you are out there carrying your pack and walking, there is little anyone can do to help you. You have to help yourself. That was probably the biggest lesson I learned on the hike. To be self-sufficient and determined, while keeping a positive attitude, is a remarkable thing for a 13-year-old kid to learn.
Alas, we had some troubles. Many in our group, including one of the adult leaders, developed serious blisters on their feet. I had some foot blisters as well, but mine were not debilitating. My problem was that I had found my legs covered with poison ivy. These blisters were horrible, and covered 60 percent of the back of my legs. Bending my leg was excruciating. The hike had become an ordeal rather than an adventure.
On Day 5 of our 10-day hike, we reassessed our situation as a group. Many of the hikers — including one of the adults — opted to stop at a road crossing and get picked up to be taken home. I was encouraged to do so as well because of my poison ivy. Everyone was backing out. But I was rather mulish when it came to stopping something that I said I would do. I remember distinctly sitting under a tree, with my leaders trying to convince me to go home. Stubbornly, I kept going.
The next day we put in a 20-mile day, after averaging 10 miles a day for the first half of the hike. As a result, we reached Hershey after nine days, finishing a day early. I’ll never forget that feeling when we walked down the street in Hershey to the diner where we were to be picked up. The feeling of accomplishment was like a drug, and I was high. We got to the parking lot and were greeted by family and friends who were to drive us the hour-and-a-half back to Swarthmore. My parents weren’t there. My mom had just given birth the day before to my sister. When I was given that news, my spirit soared.
As we discussed our tribulations at our reunion, I said that despite all of the difficulties I had, I was officially, at age 13, in love with backpacking. One of my friends had a different experience. He said that because of our tribulations, he would never backpack again. He never has, and I have never stopped.
So, from that 100-mile hike, 55 years ago, a passion was born in me that has lasted to this day. While the accomplishment of hiking the Appalachian Trail was the exclamation point of that obsession, it continues today. Sometimes it manifests itself in actual backpacking, and sometimes simply by writing a column in the newspaper. But the fervor is there, and I suspect it always will be. Over 50 years later, I am still ‘all in’ with getting out into the woods to celebrate this beautiful earth.
