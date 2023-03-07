Jeff Bair had every reason to walk away from his post as the girls’ basketball head coach at Gettysburg High School after the 2021-22 season, and no one could’ve blamed him for it.
He had led the Warriors to a fourth straight appearance in the District 3 Class 5A championship game and guided them to a second title in the previous three seasons. They’d reached the quarterfinals of the PIAA tournament for the second time in three years and posted a 93-19 mark over the previous four seasons.
On top of that, his daughter Anne graduated, along with five other seniors and it left the 2022-23 version of the team woefully lacking in meaningful varsity experience.
“I felt that there would be a level of adversity for a new coach that my experience would’ve helped in dealing with,” Bair said. “I have experienced going through tough seasons before and that experience can help to make the season successful, even if it’s not successful in the win-loss column.”
Now, coming off of a 2-20 campaign that saw the Warriors improve and become more competitive as the season went along, Bair felt that the time was right to step away and for a new coach to take the reins of the program. He officially turned in his resignation to Gettysburg athletic director Casey Thurston, recently.
Gettysburg will return five players who saw action in at least 21 games during the season, so there won’t be a glaring hole in experience, like there would’ve been this season.
“The girls made a lot of progress this season. There was a lot of team enthusiasm, despite the losses,” he said. “I think they’re ready to make the next step, be a .500 team and get back into the district tournament.”
Bair leaves with a record of 104-52 in six years as the girls’ head coach. Prior to taking over the girls’ team in 2017-18, he piloted the boys’ program for 12 seasons and posted a 138-149 mark there.
With the boys, Bair’s first two teams were each 2-22, but in 2007-08 they turned the corner and qualified for the district tournament. That started a run of eight years out of nine where the Warriors were in the district tourney. The success included a division title in 2013, the boys’ first division crown since 1993-94, and a pair of appearances in the PIAA tournament in 2015 and 2016. Prior to 2015, Gettysburg hadn’t been in the state tournament since 1984.
Part of that 2007-08 team was Bair’s son, Sean, who went on to play in college at Dickinson College and then was the head coach of the New Oxford boys’ team for six years. Sean led the Colonials to heights they hadn’t been to in a long time and is currently an assistant coach with the women’s basketball program at Monmouth University.
Prior to that, Sean was on the men’s staff at the University of Arkansas and the women’s staff at Penn State University.
Jeff’s oldest daughter, Ellen, is currently the head coach at Shipley School, a private school outside of Philadelphia. Before taking that post this season, Ellen led Linden Hall to four consecutive District 3 titles.
Anne, a freshman guard at Manhattan University, has played in every one of the Jaspers’ 29 games so far this season, starting six of them.
Trying to juggle his time coaching his own team, while following the careers of his children became a daunting task for Bair and he found himself not having enough time to devote to all of those things.
“When we started to play more competitively and I was in the midst of not being able to get to Sean, Ellen or Anne’s games, I knew it was time to make a decision,” he said. “I wasn’t sure that this would be my last season coaching, but when those things all came together, I knew I had to make a choice. It’s not fair to the girls I’m coaching if I don’t give them everything I have. They deserve a full commitment from their coach.”
A retired math teacher and now unemcumbered by coaching, at least for the time being, Bair isn’t certain what he’ll do with his time.
“It’s going to be different, that’s for sure. For me not to be immersed in coaching will be a change for me and for my life,” he said. “It’s been so long that I’ve been coaching that it’s hard to know how I’ll spend the free time that I have or what I’ll put my time into.”
While he’s walking away from coaching now, Bair offered no indication of whether he’ll return to the sidelines again or if he’s done for good.
“It’s hard to tell what the future will hold, I’m just not sure,” he said. “There’s a lot of factors that will go into my future decisions on whether or not to coach again. It’s been a lot of years since I haven’t had an almost year-round commitment to my team.”
He continued, “I’m going to enjoy my time and see what happens.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
