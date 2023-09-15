CANNERS
Buy Now

Biglerville’s Aidan Hoffman fends off Fairfield’s Eddie Eichenlaub on his way to the end zone during Friday’s YAIAA-3 game in Biglerville. The Canners blanked the Knights, 19-0. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

There wasn’t much offensive about the football game between Fairfield and Biglerville on Friday night. The host Canners did just enough right to best the Knights, 19-0, and it wasn’t always pretty, but they’ll take it.

“Winning a varsity football game is hard,” said Biglerville coach Brett Smyers, “and no matter how pretty or ugly it is, it’s good to get the win.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.