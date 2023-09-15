There wasn’t much offensive about the football game between Fairfield and Biglerville on Friday night. The host Canners did just enough right to best the Knights, 19-0, and it wasn’t always pretty, but they’ll take it.
“Winning a varsity football game is hard,” said Biglerville coach Brett Smyers, “and no matter how pretty or ugly it is, it’s good to get the win.”
The Canners (2-2) got on the board early, thanks to some good old-fashioned smash-mouth play. On Biglerville’s first possession, quarterback Bo Forney dropped back and was crushed for a seven-yard loss on a sack by Fairfield’s Dylan Hanvey. Hanvey had 3.5 sacks on the night for the Knights (0-4).
Forced to punt, the Canner coverage was excellent, and the returner was knocked hard and the ball came loose, with Biglerville recovering
On first down from the Knight 16, Hanvey got in again for a sack, but it wasn’t long before Forney got a pass off, and his strike to Tyler Spadacino for a 16-yard touchdown was a beauty.
Fairfield’s next possession ended with the first of three interceptions of quarterback Wyatt Kuhn — this one by Aidan Hoffman — who returned the ball to the Knight 30. The drive stalled however, and the Canners led 6-0 after one quarter.
Forney was not the only quarterback on the run all night. The Knights’ Kuhn was under pressure throughout, and got sacked by Hoffman early in the second quarter to help end a drive. Fairfield then held the Canners to a three-and-out, and started to put together a nice drive. Diminutive Dominic Smitley began making good yardage, and the Knights finally got a first down with five minutes left in the half.
Then Kuhn found Eddie Eichenlaub down the left sideline for a 25-yard gain to the Canner 31. But on third-and-seven from the 28, Tavian McAuliffe made an acrobatic leap to intercept Kuhn and the drive ended.
“We’re doing stuff right on defense in general, but offensively is a different story,” said Fairfield coach Larry Devilbiss. “If we can’t pass protect, and we can’t run the right routes, it will be hard for us to do well. They played so hard, but we just have to do the right things.”
McAuliffe’s interception gave Biglerville the ball near midfield, and Forney went to work. He hit Noah Fulton for a short gain then, after a pass interference call put the ball on the Knights’ 28-yard line, he found Levi McCleaf for a 16-yard catch. Another costly Fairfield penalty put the ball on the 4, where Landen Taylor plunged in for the score.
Biglerville was up 13-0 at the half.
“We got some sacks, and we got pressure on them, so that was good,” Devilbiss said. “We have played so well at times this year, but we have to do the little things right on a regular basis. It just comes down to the fundamentals and discipline to not commit those types of penalties.”
The third quarter was a series of three-and-outs, fumbles, turnovers and penalties. Fairfield did get something going as the quarter came to a close, moving 58 yards to the Canner 28. Biglerville did help the Knights with consecutive penalties, however, on fourth-and-four to start the fourth quarter, Kuhn was sacked again.
“When our technique is not where it is supposed to be, people are going to take advantage of it,” Smyers said. “We have to keep pushing in practice and working on those little details, and improve for the rest of the year. Are we right in our scheme, and not executing technically? Or are we executing technically, but not in the right scheme? It will be interesting to look at the film.”
The fourth quarter featured four quarterback sacks, and not much offense. But with 55 seconds to go in the game, Fairfield turned the ball over on downs at their own 2-yard line, where Hoffman took it in for the game’s final points.
Smitley ran hard for the Knights, carrying the ball 16 times for 74 yards.
“Smitley is a player,” Devilbiss said. “He loves the game of football, loves to hit people. But we have to get it done in the trenches. They won the game in the trenches.”
Kuhn, who had some success last week in a loss to Hamburg, was on the run all night from the Canner pass rush. He gave up 27 yards on sacks alone, and was picked off three times. A lot of the credit goes to the pass rush, but the Canner secondary had a big night.
.“We have great athletes in the secondary, who understand our coverages and our adjustments,” Smyers said. “They did a good job communicating all night.”
Biglerville will travel to Bermudian Springs (1-3) on Friday, while Fairfield hosts winless Hanover on Thursday.
Fairfield 0 0 0 0 – 0
Biglerville 6 7 0 6 – 19
First quarter
B-Tyler Spadacino 16 pass from Bo Forney (kick blocked) 6:44
Second quarter
B-Landen Taylor 4 run (Tavian McAuliffe kick) :36
Fourth quarter
B-Aidan Hoffman 2 run (kick missed) :55
Team Statistics
F Big
First Downs 7 9
Rushing 31-50 31-14
Passing 7-26-3 10-19-0
Passing yards 103 125
Total yards 153 139
Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-1
Punting 3-30.3 3-35.3
Penalties 8-63 4-33
Individual Statistics
Rushing: F-Dominic Smitley 16-74, Wyatt Kuhn 10(-31), Jayden Bell 2-3, Stephen Higgs 3-4; Big-Noah Fulton 8-2, Forney 12-(-34), Taylor 8-30, Hoffman 3-16.
Passing: F-Kuhn 7-26-103-2; Big-Forney 10-19-125-0.
Receiving: F-Jackson Reinke 1-8, Bell 3-47, Eddie Eichenlaub 3-48; Big-Spadacino 4-54, Taylor 1-8, Levi McCleaf 1-16, McAuliffe 1-5, Fulton 2-1, Brody Conrad 1-41.
