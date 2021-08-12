New Oxford’s Jordan Conaway has accomplished a lot in his wrestling career.
Conaway claimed a state title at 112 pounds in the 2011 PIAA tournament. He then went on to claim a win at the prestigious Dapper Dan Invitational over the country’s top-ranked recruit at the weight class, Evan Silver. After a change of plans saw him attend Penn State University rather than Liberty, Conaway went on become a two-time NCAA All-American at 125 pounds, winning four team championships along the way.
Now, Conaway can add another notch to his belt, having travelled to Tokyo with the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club as the training partner for Olympic bronze medalist, Thomas Gilman.
“Watching how he was wrestling the whole tournament, I think he wrestled some of the best matches he’s ever wrestled and I obviously don’t take credit for all of that,” Conaway said. “But in the bronze medal match in particular, I could really see see the part I played in helping him finish his shots and not getting rolled through and giving up points. And when he came off the mat after his match that was the first thing he said, ‘did you see those positions and those scrambles?’ So that was pretty cool.”
Gilman went 3-1 in the tournament with his lone loss coming to Russia’s gold medalist, Zavur Uguev, in a match he led with 10 seconds remaining.
Conaway has been a part of the NLWC since graduating from Penn State in 2016 and has been a training partner of Gilman’s since the former Iowa wrestler made the move over from the Hawkeye Wrestling Club in April of 2020.
“I was really excited when I heard he was coming out here,” Conaway said of the move. “We wrestled a few times in college and he beat me all three times, but we had some really good matches. He’s a really good dude. Super principled.”
On Gilman’s often polarizing personality, Conaway says what you see is often not really what you get.
“I think when you know him a little more personally, he’s not quite like his persona. He’s definitely intense and he takes wrestling seriously, but he still has fun with it,” he said. “I don’t know whether he was playing it up in college or if things are just a bit different now, but he’s a really good guy and I’m glad to have him in the room.”
After qualifying for the Olympics in April, Gilman almost immediately chose Conaway as his training partner to take to Tokyo. Though the decision to go with wasn’t as easy as you’d expect for the New Oxford product.
“We found out shortly after trials, he said he wanted me to go with him as his training partner,” Conaway said. “I was excited, but I didn’t decide right away. I talked to coach Cody (Sanderson) about it and decided probably a few days later. We had to decide quick because they had to let USA Wrestling know and everything.”
The decision to head to Tokyo became even more difficult in early July when Conaway’s father and high school coach, Dave, passed away after a battle with ALS.
“Leading up to leaving, with my father passing away, that made it pretty tough for the last couple weeks before heading over there,” he said. “But once I got everything together and actually left, things were really good.”
Local COVID restrictions meant that Conaway couldn’t explore Japan in its entirety, but he said he enjoyed what he was able to see.
“We didn’t get to do as much as I wanted to do,” he said. “It’s a great country with a lot of culture. When we first went we stayed in Nakatsugawa, which is more rural, about three to four hours away from Tokyo. The actual tournament was held in Chiba, about 30 to 40 minutes outside of the city. It’s just a huge city, so things were sort of spread out, but that area was really cool.”
Conaway said he returned home from Tokyo on Sunday and is continuing to get acclimated to the time change. He says he plans on continuing his work with the NLWC in the coming years while earning his real estate license and working in the State College area.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
