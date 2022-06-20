AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Greencastle 10, Biglerville 7
For the second time in less than a week, Greencastle used a huge first inning to down Post 262 in Franklin County American Legion action.
After Biglerville struck for a pair of runs to begin the game, Greencastle crossed the dish eight times in its half of the inning to take control. Biglerville answered with four in the third but was held at bay the rest of the way.
Kolton Trimmer had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI in the loss. Nolan Miller singled twice and posted two RBI as well.
Biglerville 204 000 1 — 7 7 3
Greencastle 800 101 x — 10 8 5
McAuliffe, Hartzel (1), Hollabaugh (6). Simmons, Myers (3), Rohm (5). WP: Myers. LP: McAuliffe. SO-BB: McAuliffe 1-3, Hartzel 5-0, Hollabaugh 1-1, Simmons 2-2, Myers 1-0, Rohm 6-1. 3B: G-Eby. HR: B-Trimmer
Greencastle 13, Biglerville 7
Visting Greencastle plated a dozen runs in the top of the first inning and cruised from there in downing Biglerville last Friday.
Post 262 trimmed the deficit to 13-7 through four innings but couldn’t close the gap. Eli Weigle turned in a 3-for-4 night at the dish that included a double, triple and three RBI. Kolton Trimmer doubled and knocked in two runs, and Gavin Althoff went 2-for-4.
Greencastle (12)10 000 0 — 13 17 1
Biglerville 0 03 400 0 — 7 6 2
Myers, not provided (4), Rohm (6). Miller, Trimmer (1), Forney (3). WP: Not provided; LP: Miller. SO-BB: Myers 1-3, not provided 3-2, Rohm 3-0, Miller 1-2, Trimmer 1-1, Forney 1-0. 2B: G-Kline, Shifflett; B-Weigle, Trimmer. 3B: B-Weigle. HR: G-Farrow
SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
Littlestown 13, Shippensburg 3
Littlestown 14, Shippensburg 4
Joe Kroeger belted a grand slam in the fourth inning of Game 2 to help the Dodgers sweep past the visiting Stars on Sunday.
Kroeger was 3-for-4 as part of an 11-hit attack for Littlestown (14-8). Jake Saylor and Jacob Crawmer recorded two hits apiece for the winners, who saw seven different players post a base knock.
Saylor was also 2-for-2 with a double and four RBI in the opener, with Travis Inch driving in three runs and Crawmer plating two more.
Sam Wertz doubled as part of a 3-for-4 effort that included three runs scored.
Calvin Benevento held the Stars (4-15) to five hits while fanning four.
Colby Peterson and Pat Brady doubled for Hanover (8-7-1), with Peterson and Andrew Whorley had two RBI each.
Shippensburg 300 00 — 3 5 3
Littlestown 330 61 — 13 13 0
Williams, Walter (4). Benevento. WP: Benevento. LP: Williams. SO-BB: Williams 1-4, Walter 1-1, Benevento 4-0. 2B: L-Saylor, Wertz. HR: S-Wagaman.
Shippensburg 301 000 — 4 6 4
Littlestown 070 025 — 14 11 3
Hallman, Weldon (2), Kohr (4), Walter (6). Saylor, Patterson (4). WP: Saylor. LP: Hallman. SO-BB: Hallman 2-4, Weldon 3-0, Kohr 2-3, Walter 1-0, Saylor 4-3, Patterson 4-0. 2B: S-Wagaman; L-Kroeger. HR: L-Kroeger
Cashtown 10, Hanover 0
Cashtown 20, Hanover 10
The Pirates pounded out 22 hits and scored 30 runs in 11 innings of play against the Raiders on Sunday.
Cashtown (13-1-1) saw leadoff man Kody Clausius homer and Tyler Reinert drive in three runs in the opener. Reinert, Dylan Ed and Simeon Davis collected two hits each in the Game 1 victory.
Ace Anthony Lippy went all five frames, striking out nine while allowing one hit, a single by Wade Linebaugh. The win was the 50th of Lippy’s stellar South Penn League career.
Six different Pirates knocked in at least two runs apiece in the nightcap, paced by Zach Koons who went 2-for-4 with four RBI. Ethan Ketterman homered as part of a 2-for-3 performance that included three RBI, and Clausius racked up three more hits and three RBI.
Reinert and Ed added two more hits to their respective totals as well.
Hanover 000 00 — 0 1 2
Cashtown 030 52 — 10 8 0
Diehl, not provided. Lippy. WP: Lippy. LP: Diehl. SO-BB: Diehl 1-2, Lippy 9-1. 2B: C-Ed, Reinert. HR: C-Clausius
Hanover 200 800 — 10 9 6
Cashtown 280 604 — 20 14 0
Brady, Peterson (2), Linebaugh (5). Juelich, Koons (4), Davis (4). WP: Davis. LP: Peterson. SO-BB: Brady 1-3, Peterson 2-2, Linebaugh 0-1, Juelich 2-7, Koons 0-1, Davis 3-0. 2B: H-Peterson, Brady; C-Clausius, Ed. C-E. Ketterman
Hagerstown 16, Biglerville 2
Hagerstown 14, Biglerville 0
The first-place Braves flexed their muscle on Saturday by stacking up 30 runs in a sweep of the Black Sox.
Justin Lewis, Andrew Mathias, Ryan Talbert and Riley Jackson chalked up three RBI apiece in the opener, where Hagerstown (16-0-1) doubled five times.
For Biglerville (10-10), Tanner Byers and Bo Redding drove in runs and Pat Armor doubled.
Game 2 saw Ryan Clark stack up eight strikeouts in four innings of work before Maddux Grove struck out the side in the fifth to close things out. Ozzie Abreu had five RBI and Jarrett Biesecker tripled for the winners.
Logan Brewer singled for the lone Black Sox.
Hagerstown 704 05 — 16 13 0
Biglerville 110 00 — 2 5 1
Dixon, Lowman (5). Gentzler, Redding (3). WP: Dixon. LP: Gentzler. SO-BB: Dixon 5-2, Lowman 1-1, Gentzler 1-6, Redding 1-1. 2B: H-Jackson, Lewis, Mathias, Talbert, Walters; B-Armor
Hagerstown 440 41 — 13 9 0
Biglerville 000 00 — 0 1 0
Clark, Grove (5). Black, Tu. Byers (2), Redding (4). WP: Clark. LP: Black. SO-BB: Clark 8-2, Grove 3-0, Black 0-7, Byers 1-3, Redding 0-0. 2B: H-Jackson, Mathias, Walters 2. 3B: H-Biesecker
South Penn League
W L T
Hagerstown Braves 16 0 1
Cashtown Pirates 13 1 1
Littlestown Dodgers 14 8 0
Frederick Flying Dogs 9 6 0
Mason-Dixon Rebels 9 7 0
Hanover Raiders 8 7 0
Biglerville Black Sox 10 10 0
New Oxford Twins 7 14 0
Brushtown Bulldogs 4 12 1
Shippensburg Stars 4 15 0
North Carroll Panthers 3 17 0
