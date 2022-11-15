MOUNT
Mount St. Mary’s forward Malik Jefferson lays the ball in the basket over McDaniel’s Carter Truby during Tuesday’s non-conference game in Emmitsburg. Jefferson posted 13 points and eight rebounds in the Mountaineers’ 60-38 win over the Green Terror. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Mount St. Mary’s University hosted a team that traveled just over 20 miles to face the Mountaineers, and the visiting Green Terror from McDaniel College gave the hosts all they could handle for a half, trailing by just six points at intermission.

But the Mount turned things on after the break and pulled away for a 60-38 victory in its home opener in men’s basketball action Tuesday night at Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Md.

