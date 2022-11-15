Mount St. Mary’s University hosted a team that traveled just over 20 miles to face the Mountaineers, and the visiting Green Terror from McDaniel College gave the hosts all they could handle for a half, trailing by just six points at intermission.
But the Mount turned things on after the break and pulled away for a 60-38 victory in its home opener in men’s basketball action Tuesday night at Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Md.
“This game was not as easy as we would’ve liked it to have been,” Mount associate head coach Will Holland said. “We didn’t shoot it very well, but I thought we picked up our intensity after halftime and matched their effort. We need to play hard for all 40 minutes.”
Holland was filling in for head coach Dan Engelstad, who missed the game due to illness.
The Mount (1-2) led 31-25 at the half, but opened the second half by scoring 11 of the first 13 points to take a 42-28 lead on Josh Reaves’ driving layup with 12:50 remaining.
McDaniel (2-1) trailed 42-31 following Christian Taylor’s hoop with 11:18 to go, but the Mount ran off the next 12 to finally slam the door.
“We’re a defensive team and we go as our defense goes,” senior Jalen Benjamin said. “We were much better at that end in the second half and our energy was much better, as well.”
The way the night started, it appeared the hosts would coast throughout, as they jumped out to a 13-0 lead just over three minutes into the game.
The Terror finally got the lid off the bucket when Jeong Hwang scored at the 15:09 mark. McDaniel had missed its first six field goal attempts and turned the ball over twice before Hwang’s hoop.
Hwang’s trifecta closed the gap to 13-7, but the Mount responded with an 8-2 spurt.
A nice eight-minute span by the visitors cut the deficit to 29-25 with 1:28 remaining until the break.
“We got a little too confident when we got off to that quick start,” Benjamin said. “We lost our focus and let them get back in the game, we’ve got to improve in that area.”
McDaniel, a member of the Division 3 Centennial Conference, was picked to finish last by the Centennial head coaches in the preseason coaches’ poll. The Terror host Gettysburg College in two weeks.
“We’re trying to be consistent in our effort, regardless of who our opponent is,” Holland said. “We didn’t have a good week of practice and that’s got to get better.”
Benjamin led the Mount with 18 points, seven boards and eight assists, while fellow senior Malik Jefferson was 6-of-6 from the field for 13 points to go along with eight rebounds.
The Mount hits the road for a swing through California where it will play three games in five days beginning with a matchup at USC on Friday. Cal Poly follows on Sunday, then a contest with Pacific University next Tuesday to wrap up the trip.
“We need to understand our game plan on defense and carry it over to games,” Holland said. “On offense, we need to value the ball better and take good shots.”
The next home game for the Mount is on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. when Rider University comes to town for the team’s first home game as a member of the MAAC Conference.
Notes: Jefferson, a graduate senior, was honored before the game for having the most rebounds in program history since the Mount moved up to Division 1 prior to the 1988-89 season.
At halftime, Lamar Trice, who played at the Mount from 2008-12 and passed away in a car accident in May, was honored. Trice had just completed his degree, keeping a promise that he made to his mother. His family was on hand to accept his diploma.
