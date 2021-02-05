The South Penn Baseball League announced its 2020 awards from results of league balloting conducted recently, according to Commissioner Parker D. Lerew. The voting included awards for Most Valuable Player, Outstanding Pitcher, and the Outstanding Young Player Awards along with the John R. “Dick” Meckley Sportsmanship Award, which is selected by the association of umpires officiating in the league.
For the 2020 Most Valuable Player Award, the Shippensburg Stars’ Todd Weldon picked up his first MVP honors in the SPL being it was the Stars first year in the league. In his runaway vote tally, Weldon was among the league leaders with a .528 batting average by racking up 19 hits, 18 RBI, 11 runs scored, 7 doubles, two homers, 10 walks and 34 total bases. Weldon’s on-base percentage was .625 and slugging percentage was .667. He also pitched 25 innings allowing eight earned runs, 17 hits, and finishing with 34 strikeouts. His won-lost record was 4-0 with a 2.21 earned run average.
Finishing in second place in the MVP balloting by another wide margin was the Cashtown Pirates’ Mike Tempel who had a batting average of .500 with 51 plate appearanaces, three doubles, 14 RBI, nine walks and seven stolen bases. His on-base percentage was .588 and slugging percentage was .575.
Coming in third was the Hagerstown Brave’s Austin Bulman who finished with a batting average of .435 with 20 hits in 46 at-bats which included six doubles and one homer, 12 runs scored and 18 RBI. His on-base percentage was .481 and slugging percentage was .630. Teammate Justin Lewis finished 4th in the MVP balloting with a .400 batting average, with 65 plate appearances allowing for 45 at bats, 19 runs scored, 18 hits, 10 runs batted in, 10 walks, and seven stolen bases. His on-base percentage was .563. Coming in a close fifth was Jeff Deveney of the New Oxford Twins who had a .456 batting average, 11 runs scored, 26 hits, 4 doubles, 22 RBI’s, and 13 walks.
Will Grove, a pitcher for the Hagerstown Braves, tabulated the most points for the 2020 Outstanding Pitcher Award. Grove finished with a 3-1 won-loss record, struck out 20 and walked only seven, allowing four earned runs giving him a 1.04 ERA, while always pitching against the top teams in the league.
Placing second was the Cashtown Pirates’ Josh Topper, posting a 0.82 earned run average while allowing only two earned runs, 14 hits, and two bases on balls while striking out 18 opponents. He finished with a 2-0 won-loss record.
Finishing third in the balloting was teammate Anthony Lippy who amassed the most innings pitched in the COVID-shortened season with 33. Lippy yielded only two earned runs as he allowed 29 hits, six walks and struck out a league-leading 50 opponents. His won-loss record was 4-0 as he registered a very low ERA of 0.42.
Shippensburg’s Weldon finished fourth in the balloting and the Hagerstown Braves’ Brock Smith finished fifth.
The 2020 Outstanding Young Player Award, which goes to a player 22-years-old or younger, was a runaway tally with Cashtown’s Tempel coming way out on top. Finishing second in the this year’s MVP voting, Tempel was second last year for the Outstanding Young Player Award but copped the OYP crown the year before.
Austin Bulman of Hagerstown finished a distant second as Cesar Sevedro of the Shippensburg Stars came in third. Brady Topper of the New Oxford Twins and Ryan Fisher of Hagerstown tied for fourth place.
In 2006 the South Penn League opted to honor a team with the best sportsmanship as voted upon by the umpires. Commissioner Parker Lerew announced that the umpire-in-chief had informed him that their selection in a close vote and winner of the 2020 John R. “Dick” Meckley Sportsmanship Award was again given to the Cashtown Pirates, their 13th in the 15 years of the award being presented.
