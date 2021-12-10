The Bermudian Springs girls’ basketball team faced one of the toughest tests they could ask for to start the season on Friday night.
Competing at New Oxford’s tip-off tournament, the Eagles were matched up defending District 3 Class 3A champion Trinity.
When it came time for grading, the Eagles passed with flying colors, downing the Shamrocks, 54-46, to advance to Saturday’s championship game.
“Any win against any team, to me, is a successful first game,” Berm head coach Todd Askins said of the victory.
While Trinity is still a formidable foe, the Shamrocks will play the entire season without star center Lauren Trumpy. The Northwestern signee tore her ACL in a volleyball game in October and underwent surgery a month ago.
But the Eagles weren’t going to look past the reigning champs and came out of the gates like a house on fire. The second of two first-quarter 3-pointers for senior Leah Bealmear gave Bermudian an 11-6 lead just two-and-a-half minutes into the contest.
Bealmear led all scorers in the opening quarter and helped her team to a slender 19-18 lead following an eventful first eight minutes.
The second quarter displayed two teams that were clearly trying to work out the cobwebs in their respective season openers.
Trinity’s Sammi McAullife, starting at center in place of Trumpy, put back a second-chance attempt to give the Shamrocks a 25-23 lead, their first of the night, with 4:34 to play in the half. McAullife and teammate Adrianna Stricek proved problematic all night for the Eagles on the offensive glass.
“We just have to rebound as a team,” Askins said of the issue. “That’s something we talked about during the game, is getting those rebounds and limiting those opportunities for them. But credit also goes to Trinity.”
Both offenses bogged down late in the half, with Bermudian only producing one field goal in the entire second quarter. That came on a layup late in the half from Bailey Oehmig, the first of her 16 points on the night, which tied that game at 27-27 headed to the half.
The third quarter saw the two teams on the seesaw, with the Shamrocks taking an early 29-27 lead before a Hannah Chenault trifecta put the Eagles back ahead. It also saw Oehmig begin to get more aggressive. She canned a 3-pointer to spark a personal 7-0 run and put the Bermudian up 39-35 with under two minutes left in the third. Lilly Peters then had a chance to push the lead to six points, but her layup rimmed out and Trinity closed the quarter with a small run of its own, pulling within one at 39-38.
“We tried to put some stuff in at half that she could get wide on our offense and get her some opportunities at the rim,” Askins said of Oehmig becoming more aggressive. “Because she wasn’t getting opportunities in the first half. We talk a lot in practice about everybody touching the ball, but in situational basketball, when we really need to get a score, we want the ball in one of our scorer’s hands.”
The Bermudian offense once again bogged down to begin the fourth quarter and Trinity took advantage, pulling ahead to a 44-41 lead with just 3:38 left in the contest.
That’s when the Eagles decided it was time for a sister act.
First, it was Amelia Peters who stepped up and drained a 3-pointer from the wing to tie the game at 44-44 with 3:10 left to play. Then, on the ensuing Bermudian possession, it was older sister Lilly’s time to shine, as she drove left and drained a layup despite being fouled. She then drained the free throw to put the Eagles ahead 47-44 with just 2:32 remaining.
From then on, it was defense and an ice-cold Oehmig that would close on the game. With Bermudian in the 1-and-1 down the stretch, Oehmig drilled 5 of 6 freebies and the Eagles held on for a 54-46 win.
“I was super nervous stepping to the line,” Oehmig said of the free throws. “But I just calmed myself down. I knew that we needed those to win the game.”
Oehmig said that she was excited when she first found out that Bermudian would be facing the reigning champs to start the season, and that the win only makes it sweeter.
“Having Trinity right off the bat was just so exciting for us,” she said. “We just wanted to go in right away and we didn’t want an easy game. We wanted a super competitive game and I thought we played really well tonight.”
In the second half of the doubleheader, host New Oxford took on reigning District 3 Class 4A runner-up Lancaster Catholic.
The Colonials hung tough early, but ultimately the depth and quickness of the Crusaders led them to pull away for a 73-27 victory.
Ella Billman’s 16 points for New Oxford led all scorers in the contest.
“We’re super young right now, so it’s hard to get them to realize the teams that we’re playing are state championship level teams,” Colonials coach Mike Englar said afterward. “Hopefully it toughens us up so that when we get into our league schedule we feel we can compete.”
The Colonials will now face the Shamrocks at 6 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game, while Bermudian and Lancaster Catholic will meet in the championship game at 7:30 p.m.
Trinity 18 9 11 8 - 46
Bermudian Springs 19 8 12 15 - 54
Trinity (46): Torchia 1 1-4 3, Smalanskas 1 0-0 3, Beckett 3 1-2 7, Roman 4 4-6 12, Kieff 1 0-0 3, McAullife 4 1-3 9, Stricek 3 3-4 9. Totals: 1710-19 46.
Bermudian Springs (54): Leah Bealmear 2 0-0 6, Amelia Peters 1 3-4 6, Lilly Peters 4 6-10 14, Bailey Oehmig 4 7-8 16, Victoria Bross 0 1-3 1, Hannah Chenault 3 2-2 10, Peyton Feeser 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Metzger, LaBure. Totals: 14 20-29 54.
3-pointers: T-2 (Kieff, Smalanskas); BS-6 (Bealmear 2, Chenault 2, A. Peters, Oehmig).
Lancaster Cath. 24 19 20 10 - 73
New Oxford 13 4 5 5 - 27
Lancaster Catholic (73): Card 3 0-1 6, Kraft 5 2-3 12, Lehman 2 2-2 6, Johnson 5 0-0 11, DeJesus 3 2-2 7, Bolesky 3 0-0 8, Laubach 0 3-4 3, Klemmer 1 1-1 3, Anderson 1 1-3 4, Zulueta 5 0-0 10, Lipson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 28 12-17 73.
New Oxford (27): Sydney Flesch 0 2-2 2, Ella Billman 7 2-5 16, Timberley Linebaugh 3 0-0 8, Kylie Wampler 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Green, H. Linebaugh, Myers, Ano, K. Linebaugh. Totals: 10 5-9 27.
3-pointers: LC-5 (Bolesky 2, Johnson, Anderson, Lipson); NO-2 (T. Linebaugh 2)
