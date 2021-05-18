BASEBALL
Hanover 4, Fairfield 2
Chase Roberts pounded the strike zone on Tuesday when he stacked up 14 strikeouts while facing Fairfield.
Roberts had pinpoint accuracy, throwing strikes on 70 of his 88 pitches. He allowed only five hits and did not walk a batter.
Nathan Chronister went 2-for-3 and Roberts doubled for the Hawks (10-10), who moved into the sixth and final playoff spots in Class 3A.
Ethan O’Dell was 2-for-3 and Connor Joy had an RBI for the Green Knights (5-14).
Fairfield 001 001 0 — 2 5 0
Hanover 000 031 x — 4 7 1
WP: Chase Roberts. LP: Griffen Tabler. SO-BB: Tabler 2-4, Roberts 14-0. H-Roberts
Spring Grove 4, New Oxford 0
Beau Boyers struck out seven in a two-hit shutout on Tuesday.
Josh Bethas and Aaron Wagaman both singled for the Colonials (8-11).
New Oxford 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Spring Grove 030 001 x — 4 10 0
WP: Beau Boyers. LP: Jesse Bitzer. SO-BB: Bitzer 4-1, Boyers 7-0. 2B: SG-Brock Allison
SOFTBALL
Bermudian Springs 19, York Catholic 1
Tori Murren and Gabby Kaltreider rattled three hits apiece and combined for five RBI as the Eagles stormed past the Irish in three innings on Tuesday.
Bermudian (10-9) saw Maya Kemper and Maddie Stephens slam triples, with both players collecting two RBI. Abby Myers singled twice, Murren doubled and Natalie Patton finished with three RBI.
Bermudian Springs 11(17) — 19 13 0
York Catholic 10 0 — 1 2 2
WP: Maddie Reaver. SO-BB: Reaver 3-0. 2B: BS-Tori Murren. 3B: BS-Maya Kemper, Maddie Stephens.
Millersburg 13, Fairfield 2
Kierstyn Smith tripled, homered and drove in six runs to power the Indians past the Knights on Tuesday.
Millersburg (13-5), the top-ranked team in District 3-1A, scored seven times in the fourth inning to seal the win.
Sarah Devilbiss tripled and Alyssa Wiles singled twice for Fairfield (8-8).
Fairfield 200 00 — 2 3 6
Millersburg 420 7x — 13 5 0
Kira Weikert, Ellie Snyder (4). Strait. WP: Strait. LP: Weikert. SO-BB: Weikert 2-2, Snyder 3-2, Strait 8-3. 3B: F-Sarah Devilbiss; M-Smith. HR: M-Smith
