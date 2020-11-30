As the winter sports season comes closer and closer for high school athletes, the picture of how things are going to look this season has not gotten much clearer.
This is particularly true for area independent swimmers, who were recently informed that they would not be able to join Gettysburg for dual meets as they have in past years.
“I really feel like I’m not going to have a season,” Biglerville senior Sarah Landauer said.
A year ago, Landauer qualified for the District 3 Class 2A meet in the 100 back and 200 free and she was hoping to do the same this year.
“We were told we might be able to do invitationals, but we’re still not sure yet,” she said. “And we can’t do dual meets because there are not enough lanes at the Y(WCA).”
The Gettysburg YWCA will serve as Gettysburg High School’s site for home meets this season instead of Gettysburg College.
Kevin Hardy, who is an assistant coach for Gettysburg High School as well as serving as the coach representative for independent swimmers from Biglerville and Delone Catholic in recent seasons, says he’s still waiting to receive more guidance from the district and the league.
“There’s still a lot of questions that are unanswered, even for regular teams,” Hardy said. “The district and the league have given some guidelines, but have yet to formally announce plans for their championships at the end of the year. The YAIAA sounds like they won’t be having theirs, but there’s still nothing from the district.”
Hardy added that his independent swimmers have been training with their club teams and that no official decision has been made ruling them out scholastically, but it’s going to be difficult.
“Independents aren’t completely out of the pool, they just cannot compete with us at Gettysburg the way they have traditionally,” Hardy said. “Normally if we were at the (Gettysburg College), the two outside lanes that don’t count for competition could be used. Any eight-lane pool should permit independents to compete, it’s just going to be tougher to get in those places and the schools obviously have to permit them to swim as well with COVID protocols and all.”
Both Hardy and Landauer pointed out the Big Spring Invitational at the end of December and Dover’s Invitational in January as potential events for independent swimmers to compete and set times for the postseason, but both events are still up in the air.
“I don’t see them prohibiting them all together,” Hardy said of the independent swimmers. “I’d like to see these kids have an opportunity. They work really hard and deserve to have a chance to compete.”
Though he’s worked with them in the past, Hardy said he’s yet to be formally appointed as the coach for Biglerville or Delone swimmers because both schools are waiting to hear whether their athletes will be allowed to compete.
“Sarah didn’t compete in field hockey this year so that she could focus on swimming,” Hardy said. “And Nick Croghan over at Delone is another kid who is going to swim if he’s allowed and I’m excited to see what he can do. Delone had another kid who might swim but we’ve yet to hear whether he’s going to swim or not this year.”
According to Hardy, the YAIAA is supposed to have a coaches meeting this week to sort out particulars, but everything remains fluid at this time.
Meanwhile, Landauer is trying to remain optimistic but says that club practices can be a bit strange when her teammates are able to swim scholastically.
“We only really had one week of club practice before it got shut down because someone tested positive,” she said. “But it’s always a little weird because they get other opportunities to swim with their teams that I can’t.”
Landauer plans on competing in the 50 free, 200 free and 100 back this season with the goals of setting personal records in each and qualifying for districts.
“I feel stronger overall,” she said of her current condition. “I’ve had a lot more time to focus on swimming with the way school is set up right now and I want to have the chance to compete.”
Contact Clay Sauertieg at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
