Gettysburg College upset top seed and 25th-ranked Johns Hopkins University 4-1 in the semifinals of the Centennial Conference Men’s Soccer Tournament Friday afternoon at Homewood Field to advance to the final on Sunday for the first time since 2007.
Gettysburg 2 2 — 4
Johns Hopkins 0 1 — 1
Top Performers – Gettysburg
- Jack Carroll ’23: 2 Goals
- Connor Fife ’23: Goal
- Chase Sempervive ’24: Goal
- Aidan Gaynor ’25: Assist
- Matt Tennant ’23: Assist
- Lucas DiGiacomo ’24: Assist
- Kevin Muhic ’24: 7 Saves
Top Performers – Johns Hopkins
- Nate Charendoff – Goal
- Ian Whamond — Assist
- Xander LeFevre and James Ford – 3 Saves
How It Happened…
• First Half: In a competitive first half, both Gettysburg (13-4-2, 5-3-1 CC) and Johns Hopkins (11-3-2, 7-2 CC) had early chances for the lead. Muhic made a pair of saves between the pipes while the Bullets offense attempted two shots on goal, including a golden opportunity by Gaynor. He intercepted the ball from a Blue Jay defender in front of the frame, immediately shot, but Xander LeFevre came up with the save to keep it scoreless 13 minutes into the half. The Bullets broke through twice before the end of the half with Gaynor having his hand on the first goal. Gaynor’s shot was deflected off LeFevre, Fife took advantage of the rebound and hit the back of the net to make it 1-0 with 15:03 on the clock. A long throw-in by Tennant was sent into the box, and Sempervive, who had just subbed in, was at the right place at the right time. He punched in his first career goal to push the lead 2-0 with under four minutes in the half. The score stayed 2-0 in favor of the Bullets at halftime.
• Second Half: The Blue Jays attacked fast and early as they sliced the deficit down to one goal five minutes into the final half. Three minutes later, Muhic made an incredible diving penalty kick save to keep the score 2-1. Johns Hopkins took a flurry of shots during the next 11 minutes, with Muhic working hard between the pipes by turning aside two attempts on goal. The Bullets would extend their lead 3-1 in the 70th minute off a free kick by DiGiacomo. He sent a pass inside the box to Carrol, who shot and hit the crossbar, grabbed his own rebound, and drilled his first goal of the game. Johns Hopkins did not back down and continued to fire away shots, but Muhic was stellar and did not allow the Blue Jays any more tallies the rest of the game. Carroll produced his second goal in the final five minutes as the ball hit the inside post and into the back of the net to cap an astonishing upset in the conference semifinals.
Centennial Conference Playoffs
• The No. 5 seed Bullets move on to the championship match on Sunday, where they await the winner of Friday’s other semifinal between Washington College (Md.) and Franklin & Marshall College. Sunday’s contest is slated for a noon start at Johns Hopkins.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg advances to the CC title match for the first time since 2007. The Bullets have captured three Centennial championships (1993, 1999, and 2001).
• Johns Hopkins outshot Gettysburg 23-16 and held the 7-4 edge in corner kicks.
• In the latest NCAA Division III Region V Regional, Gettysburg is ranked sixth and Johns Hopkins is ranked third.
• Muhic registered his second-highest amount of saves in a game this season with seven. He ranks sixth in single-season history with 13 wins as a goalkeeper.
• Carroll accrued his third career two-goal performance. The other two occurred earlier this season against Stevenson University and Susquehanna University. With the two goals today, he set a new career-high in points with 20 (nine goals, two assists).
• Fife has scored one goal in four of the last five games and pushed his career total of points to 26 (12 goals, two assists).
Where the Series Stands
The Bullets’ last win against the Blue Jays came in a 2-1 overtime decision during the 2018 season at Homewood Field. The last time Gettysburg scored four goals against Johns Hopkins was in 2002. Johns Hopkins holds the all-time series record at 53-23-10 that dates back to 1936.
