Gettysburg piled up the opportunities throughout the match only to come up empty.
That all changed when senior Will Kittleberger found the back of the net with 9:06 remaining in the second overtime in the Warriors’ 1-0 victory over visiting James Buchanan in Mid-Penn Colonial boys’ soccer action Thursday night at Warrior Stadium.
Kittleberger’s winner came off of assists from Antonio Corona and Wyatt Michaels.
On the play, Michaels took the ball to the corner, passed out to Corona who slid the ball past a Rocket defender to Kittlleberger. A shot from 15 yards out that went top shelf evaded the jump of JB keeper Mason Neil and the Warriors flooded the field in celebration of their first victory of the season.
“We had a bunch of chances throughout the match and I was lucky enough to have the right one,” Kittleberger said. “I wasn’t expecting the ball to get to me, but when it got past a defender, I knew it was going in as soon as I hit it.”
Warrior co-head coach Scott Hancock added: “We talked about playing away from pressure and not playing into the opposing defense. That’s what created the goal for us.”
Gettysburg (1-3-1, 1-2-1) had a chance in the opening moments to score but Neil denied Quaide Clark and Warrior freshman keeper Jake Bernier returned the favor when he stonewalled Austin McCoy’s shot a few minutes later.
Bernier got the start in goal, his second of the season, in place of the injured Bryce Rudisill.
“We’re not exactly sure how long Bryce will be out, but it’s a big loss for us. He’s definitely one of our leaders,” Hancock said. “That said, Jake has a presence about him out there. It’s like he’s in charge and it’s his box and that can go a long way in being a successful keeper.”
The Warriors continued to apply pressure in the opening half, possessing the ball in the JB attacking third for a good bit of the period only to come up dry each time they went at net.
Yahir Hinojosa was denied at the 32:44 mark and David Langman had two chances that were stopped at 18:22 and 4:12, respectively.
JB (0-6, 0-4) had a chance to pull even when Noah Barnhart teed up a direct kick from 40 yards away, but Bernier caught it on the fly with 24:57 to play in regulation.
Gettysburg then continued pursuit of a marker, but Nic Aumen was denied on a direct kick from deep out on the left flank with 20:57 to play.
Aumen then clanged the crossbar from deep out on the left with 16:35 to go.
Langman had one more chance to win it in regulation and he ripped one at Neil that the Rocket keeper mishandled. However, there were no Warriors in sight for a rebound and Neil recovered easily to keep things deadlocked with 26 ticks until overtime.
The first extra session saw a pair of chances for the Maroon & White that came nine seconds apart. The first was Corona’s shot from 25 yards away that careened off the crossbar and rebounded out where it was gathered in by Bennett Rudisill, who uncorked one from 20 yards out that was handled by Neil with 4:26 to go in the frame.
“They put a lot of bodies in the middle of the field on defense, which is smart when you know you aren’t able to score very well,” Hancock said. “So most of our chances came from well out on the field. We’ve got to do a better job of creating better opportunities for ourselves.”
Kittleberger’s goal was Gettysburg’s first offensive tally of the season; the Warriors’ only other marker was an own goal in a draw with Big Spring.
“It’s nice to get a win and it feels like a weight off of our back to finally score a goal,” Kittleberger said.
Gettysburg returns to the pitch with a road contest at Big Spring on Monday at 4 p.m.
James Buchanan 0 0 0 0 — 0
Gettysburg 0 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: G-Will Kittleberger. Assists: G-Antonio Corona, Wyatt Michaels. Shots: JB 3; G 13. Corners: JB 0; G 6. Saves: JB-Mason Neil (12); G-Jake Bernier (3)
