LANGMAN
Gettysburg sophomore David Langman works through a pack of James Buchanan players during Thursday’s Mid-Penn match at Warrior Stadium. Gettysburg topped the Rockets in double overtime, 1-0, on Will Kittleberger’s goal. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

Gettysburg piled up the opportunities throughout the match only to come up empty.

That all changed when senior Will Kittleberger found the back of the net with 9:06 remaining in the second overtime in the Warriors’ 1-0 victory over visiting James Buchanan in Mid-Penn Colonial boys’ soccer action Thursday night at Warrior Stadium.

