The scenes at Staban Township Park on Wednesday morning were reminiscent of the slow return to normalcy for Adams County kids amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Children from as young as four years old up to middle school strewn across three soccer fields for a camp put on by the Gettysburg chapter of the American Youth Soccer Organization.
The camp, which is divided into age groups as well as morning and afternoon sessions, brought in volunteer coaches from across the pond in the United Kingdom as they work to obtain their Union of European Football Association (coaching licenses).
One coach, Knowledge Jemwa, had actually moved from Zimbabwe to Scotland to pursue a career in coaching and then was sent abroad to the US to help lead AYSO camps.
“To get involved in the UK in the nation’s soccer you have to go through a process that evaluates if you’re qualified enough to coach kids,” Jemwa said. “For example, I’ve been coaching kids since 2008, for 12 years starting back in Zimbabwe. I’ve coached kids for four years up to 18 years. Then to come here we have a background check and the COVID test and came in last month. And I’ve spent the last month coaching kids around the states. It’s been amazing.”
Jemwa and his fellow coaches helped lead youth players through drills and games in addition to helping them better understand the basics of the game. One thing he says he’s enjoyed most in his time at the camps is learning the differences between coaching at different age levels.
“I’ve probably coached around 1,000 kids so far in the states,” he said. “It’s not easy to coach kids. It’s not easy. It takes passion. You have to learn. You have to study. You have to know how a kid behaves. Just because you have a UEFA pro (license) and you are very qualified in coaching, you can’t just come and coach kids. No, it takes time and process. You have to know how they grow, how they develop, how they think. So it’s very important for a coach to know that before they come in and say to yourself ‘oh, I want to coach kids.”
In addition to his fellow coaches, Jemwa will be receiving help all week from volunteer members of the Gettysburg High girls’ soccer program, thanks in large part to junior Alivia Colgan, who worked with Kasey Smith and Jeff Baum of the Gettysburg AYSO to get her team involved in the program.
“I started by contacting Kasey Smith who is part of the AYSO program, then I contacted Jeff Baum and I talked to our captains and my coaches,” Colgan said of the process. “So, we kind of all worked together to make this happen. We had a volunteer sign-up that I sent out and people have been showing up to help out with the little kids, so it’s been a lot of fun.”
Like Jemwa, Colgan said she’s learning a lot as she’s worked with kids across all age groups.
“The first day that I came here I was working with the K-2 group, which is a lot younger, a lot less experienced. But we played a lot of games; we did sharks and minnows. They’re not as skilled with the ball so we did a lot of running games, just getting exercise,” she said. “And then today, I worked with the older group. I think the oldest is in sixth grade and that was a lot of fun. We scrimmaged. They’re more controlled with the ball and kind of know how the game of soccer works. Working with a lot of groups of ages has been a lot of fun.”
Additionally, Colgan said she’s been energized by the ability to return to the field without a mask and alongside a number of kids who share her passion for the game.
“Last summer we would not have been able to do this at all. They didn’t have AYSO camps, they didn’t have anything, so it’s just great to be out here,” she said. “I’m thankful to be out here and I’ve enjoyed playing with these younger people.”
Colgan and her Gettysburg teammates are set to begin preseason practice on Monday with the first game scheduled for Sept. 3 against Carlisle.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
